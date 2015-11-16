Sundde publica los nuevos precios regulados de la carne de cerdo

Sundde publica los nuevos precios regulados de la carne de cerdo

Por medio de laÂ providencia administrativa 082, la Superintendencia para la Defensa de los Derechos SocioecÃ³nomicos regulÃ³Â los precios deÂ los distintos cortes de carne porcina. El lomo de cerdo, que se vendÃ­a segÃºn el vicepresidente Jorge Arreaza en Bs 1.800, pasarÃ¡ a comercializarse en Bs 732, 44.

Este sÃ¡bado, el funcionario notificÃ³ de la medida durante una inspecciÃ³n realizada a la planta de Alimentos El Tunal, en QuÃ­bor, estado Lara. â€œSe establecen los precios para este rubro en todas sus presentaciones. Por ejemplo el lomo de cerdo lo vendÃ­an a Bs 1.800 y ahora su precio justo serÃ¡ de Bs 732, 44. La costilla la vendÃ­an a Bs 2.600 su precio serÃ¡ de Bs 527,36. El pernil lo vendÃ­an hasta 1.600 y serÃ¡ regulado en Bs 585â€ seÃ±alÃ³ Arreaza.

Al dÃ­a siguiente, la Sundde hizo pÃºblica la providencia respectiva en la que los precios fueronÂ determinados, segÃºn los distintos cortes, a nivel de productor, distribuidor y consumidor.

El margen de comercializaciÃ³n para los distribuidores y mayoristas es de 8,9%, mientras que para los comercios es de 10%.

AsÃ­ quedaron establecidos los nuevos precios:

Captura providencia 082

 

