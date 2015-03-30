Suben a 17 los muertos por inundaciones en Chile

La cifra oficial de muertos por las inundaciones registradas en el norte de Chile subiÃ³ a 17, informÃ³ este lunes el subsecretario de Interior chileno, Mahmud Aleuy.
“Existe la posibilidad de que haya mÃ¡s desaparecidos y fallecidos”, advirtiÃ³.
“Hay una probabilidad alta de que debajo de ese barro haya mÃ¡s fallecidos”, dijo en declaraciones a una emisora local.
Las lluvias, que han afectado principalmente a las regiones norteÃ±as de Antofagasta, Atacama y Coquimbo, han causado las peores inundaciones ocurridas en el norte de Chile en 80 aÃ±os.
Hasta el momento se registran 10.900 damnificados, de los cuales mÃ¡s de 4.500 estÃ¡n en albergues temporales. agencias
