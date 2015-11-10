Subasta de Fundana recaudÃ³ Bs. 133 millones

Subasta de Fundana recaudÃ³ Bs. 133 millones

La ONG recaudÃ³ Bs. 133 millones en esta oportunidad. Rafael Barrios (Bs. 17 millones), Jorge PallaresÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  (Bs. 8,5 millones) y JosÃ© Antonio Davila (Bs. 7,5 millones) fueron las obras vendidas a mayor precio.

 

AÃ±o a aÃ±o, Ciudad Banesco acoge la Subasta de Fundana. Nuevamente, los Chiquiticos recibieron un espaldarazo pues en la tradicional cita se recaudÃ³ la cifra rÃ©cord de Bs. 133 millones, monto que serÃ¡ destinado a los distintos programas que Fundana adelanta en favor de los niÃ±os en situaciÃ³n de riesgo.

ElÃ­as Bentolilla y Viviana Gibelli compartieron el martillo de la subasta que tuvoÂ  a Rafael Barrios y su â€œAcrobÃ¡ticaâ€ (Bs. 17 millones), como la pieza mÃ¡s valorada. Le siguieron Jorge Pallares con â€œUtopÃ­a De Un Besoâ€ (Bs. 8,5 millones), JosÃ© Antonio DÃ¡vila con En Presencia- LXXXIX (89) (IlusiÃ³n, Apariencia y Realidad) (Bs. 7,5 millones) y RaÃºl Cardozo con â€œLa Ãšltima Cenaâ€ (Bs. 6 millones).

MÃ¡s de 300 personas plenaron el Auditorio de Ciudad Banesco, sede habitual de la Subasta de Fundana.

Sobre Banesco

Desde el aÃ±o 1998, Banesco implementÃ³ su Programa de Responsabilidad Social Empresarial que promueve la educaciÃ³n y la salud de cada vez mÃ¡s venezolanos de la mano de sus socios y aliados sociales asÃ­ como el mayor bienestar de sus trabajadores. Sus informes de RSE reciben desde 2008 la calificaciÃ³n GRI A+, estÃ¡ndar internacional que recogeÂ las mejores prÃ¡cticas en la elaboraciÃ³n de dichos reportes. Banesco es firmante del Pacto Mundial de las Naciones Unidas desde 2009.

 

 

La noticia estÃ¡ disponible en el Blog Banesco en el link: http://ow.ly/U6wfg

