Stephen Hawking advierte sobre los extraterrestres

El profesor Stephen Hawking ha dicho anteriormente la inteligencia artificial podrÃa controlar a los humanos en 100 aÃ±os.
Ahora, en su Ãºltima advertencia calamitosa, el fÃsico afirma que si la IA no conquistaÂ la humanidad, una civilizaciÃ³n extraterrestreavanzada puede hacerlo en su lugar.
Si los extraterrestres nos visitan, el resultado podrÃa ser muy similar a cuando CristÃ³bal ColÃ³n desembarcÃ³ en AmÃ©rica, que no resultÃ³ bien para los nativos americanos, el profesor Hawking dijoen una entrevista reciente.
VÃdeo:Â StephenÂ HawkingÂ entrevistado enÂ Tenerife (subtÃtulos en espaÃ±ol).Â / VÃdeo:Â Ãlvaro de laÂ RÃºaÂ | Foto:Â GorkaÂ Lejarcegi
Tales extraterrestresÂ avanzados tal vez se convertirÃan en nÃ³madas, buscando conquistar y colonizar cualquier planetaÂ alÂ que puedan llegarâ€œ, Hawking dijo a El PaÃs.
Hawking estÃ¡ dirigiendo una bÃºsqueda importante para la vidaÂ extraterrestreÂ inteligente utilizando dos de los telescopios mÃ¡s poderosos del mundo.
Los telescopios recorrenÂ un millÃ³n de las estrellas mÃ¡s cercanas ala Tierra para seÃ±ales dÃ©biles lanzados al espacio por la vida inteligente mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de nuestro propio mundo.
Los cientÃficos que participan en la iniciativa de $ 100 millones (Â£ 64 millones) tambiÃ©n escaneanÂ el centro de nuestra galaxia, junto con100 de las galaxias mÃ¡s cercanas paraÂ las transmisiones de radiode baja potencia.
â€œEl verdadero reto es trabajar en lo que los extraterrestresÂ en realidad podrÃan ser.â€
Pero Hawking dice que si los extraterrestresÂ no matan a la raza humana, a continuaciÃ³n, el cambio climÃ¡tico o la IA podrÃan hacerloen su lugar.
â€œCreo que la supervivencia de la raza humana dependerÃ¡ de su capacidad para encontrar un nuevo hogar en otro lugar en el universo, porque hay un riesgo creciente de que un desastre va a destruir la Tierraâ€œ, dijo.
â€œOrdenadoresÂ superarÃ¡n a los seres humanos con la IA en algÃºn momento dentro de los prÃ³ximos 100 aÃ±os. Cuando eso sucede, tenemos que asegurarnos de que los equipos tienen objetivosalineados con los nuestrosâ€.TraduccionMaEl
En julio, el profesor Hawking y el fundador de Tesla, Elon MuskllevaronÂ aÂ 1.000Â expertos enÂ robÃ³ticaÂ enÂ una carta abiertaadvirtiendo que â€œlas armas autÃ³nomas se convertirÃ¡n en losKalashnikovs del maÃ±anaâ€.
La enÃ©rgica cartaâ€“pidio una prohibiciÃ³n total de â€œarmas ofensivasautÃ³nomas mÃ¡s allÃ¡ del control humano significativoâ€ en un esfuerzo por evitar una carrera mundial de armasÂ deÂ IA.
Los expertos seÃ±alan que, a diferencia de las armas nucleares, las armas de IA no requieren materias primas costosas o difÃciles deobtener.
Esto significa que se convertirÃ¡ ubicuo y barato para todos los importates poderes militares para producir en serie.
Si alguna potencia militar sigue adelante con el desarrollo de armas de IA, una carrera mundial de armas es prÃ¡cticamente inevitableâ€, dice la carta.
Los autores predicen que sÃ³lo serÃ¡ cuestiÃ³n de tiempo hasta que las armas inteligentes aparecen en el mercado negro y en manos de terroristas, dictadores y caudillos.
Afirman la tecnologÃa IA ha llegado a un punto en que el despliegue de este tipo de sistemas es ahora factible dentro de aÃ±os, en lugar de dÃ©cadas.
â€œArmas AutÃ³nomas son ideales para tareas tales como asesinatos, naciones desestabilizadoras, sometiendo las poblaciones y matando selectivamente un grupo Ã©tnico en particular,â€ dice la carta.
â€œPor lo tanto, creemos que una carrera armamentista de IA militar no serÃa beneficioso para la humanidad.â€TraduccionMaEl
