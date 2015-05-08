Saul Hudson, mejor conocido en la escena musical como Slash, se mostrÃ³ abierto a una posible reuniÃ³n con Guns Nâ€™ Roses, la banda con la que alcanzÃ³ el Ã©xito hace 28 aÃ±os.
El excelso guitarrista por fin dio su brazo a torcer y dio a todos los seguidores de los â€œGunsâ€ una pequeÃ±a esperanza de volver a ver sobre un escenario a los integrantes originales de la banda.
“Si todos quieren hacerlo y lo hacen por las razones correctas, creo que los fanÃ¡ticos estarÃan muy contentos. Puede ser divertido hasta cierto punto intentarlo. Ya sabes, nunca digas nunca”, dijo el mÃºsico en una entrevista con la cadena CBS.
Slash, quien dejÃ³ Guns Nâ€™ Roses en 1996 por diferencias con Axl Rose, dijo que su relaciÃ³n con el lÃder de la banda ha mejorado.
â€œBueno, en realidad no hemos hablado en mucho tiempo, pero gran parte de la tensiÃ³n de la que se hablaba se ha disipado (â€¦) no hay mucha controversia. Es algo que estÃ¡ mÃ¡s perpetuado por los medios de comunicaciÃ³n que otra cosaâ€, dijo Slash sobre su supuesta mala relaciÃ³n con Axl.
Ya otros miembros de la alineaciÃ³n original han vuelto a tocar con los â€œGunsâ€. Izzy Stradlin, guitarrista rÃtmico, ya lo hizo durante unos conciertos en Londres en 2012, mientras que el bajista Duff McKagan se uniÃ³ a la banda durante unas presentaciones en SudamÃ©rica el aÃ±o pasado.
Esto, sumado a las nuevas declaraciones de Slash, deja abierta la posibilidad que los creadores de â€œAppetite for Destructionâ€ (el disco debut mÃ¡s vendido de la historia del rock and roll) vuelvan a juntarse en un escenario, algo que los amantes de este gÃ©nero musical esperan desde hace casi dos dÃ©cadas.
{youtube}4HvCy3eDAsg{youtube}
