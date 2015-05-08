Slash volverÃ­a a tocar con Guns Nâ€™ Roses

Slash volverÃ­a a tocar con Guns Nâ€™ Roses

Por biendateao -
1017
249
COMPARTIR

Saul Hudson, mejor conocido en la escena musical como Slash, se mostrÃ³ abierto a una posible reuniÃ³n con Guns Nâ€™ Roses, la banda con la que alcanzÃ³ el Ã©xito hace 28 aÃ±os.

El excelso guitarrista por fin dio su brazo a torcer y dio a todos los seguidores de los â€œGunsâ€ una pequeÃ±a esperanza de volver a ver sobre un escenario a los integrantes originales de la banda.

“Si todos quieren hacerlo y lo hacen por las razones correctas, creo que los fanÃ¡ticos estarÃ­an muy contentos. Puede ser divertido hasta cierto punto intentarlo. Ya sabes, nunca digas nunca”, dijo el mÃºsico en una entrevista con la cadena CBS.

Slash, quien dejÃ³ Guns Nâ€™ Roses en 1996 por diferencias con Axl Rose, dijo que su relaciÃ³n con el lÃ­der de la banda ha mejorado.

â€œBueno, en realidad no hemos hablado en mucho tiempo, pero gran parte de la tensiÃ³n de la que se hablaba se ha disipado (â€¦) no hay mucha controversia. Es algo que estÃ¡ mÃ¡s perpetuado por los medios de comunicaciÃ³n que otra cosaâ€, dijo Slash sobre su supuesta mala relaciÃ³n con Axl.

Ya otros miembros de la alineaciÃ³n original han vuelto a tocar con los â€œGunsâ€. Izzy Stradlin, guitarrista rÃ­tmico, ya lo hizo durante unos conciertos en Londres en 2012, mientras que el bajista Duff McKagan se uniÃ³ a la banda durante unas presentaciones en SudamÃ©rica el aÃ±o pasado.

Esto, sumado a las nuevas declaraciones de Slash, deja abierta la posibilidad que los creadores de â€œAppetite for Destructionâ€ (el disco debut mÃ¡s vendido de la historia del rock and roll) vuelvan a juntarse en un escenario, algo que los amantes de este gÃ©nero musical esperan desde hace casi dos dÃ©cadas.

{youtube}4HvCy3eDAsg{youtube}

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

249 COMENTARIOS

  17. Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually realize what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Please also talk over with my site =). We may have a link exchange agreement between us!

  19. You have made some decent points there. I checked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.

  21. Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely feel this site needs a lot more attention. I all probably be returning to read more, thanks for the info!

  29. Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about &.

  43. Thank you for another fantastic article. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  49. Your style is so unique compared to other people I have read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this web site.

  51. Title It as really a great and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  68. I’аve learn some just right stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you set to make the sort of great informative website.

  98. Im no pro, but I suppose you just crafted an excellent point. You undoubtedly know what youre speaking about, and I can really get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so truthful.

  121. I think this is among the so much important info for me. And i am glad studying your article. But want to observation on few normal issues, The web site style is ideal, the articles is in point of fact excellent : D. Excellent task, cheers|

  124. Usually I do not read article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, quite great post.|

  127. of course like your web-site but you have to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the reality nevertheless I will definitely come again again.|

  150. Pretty section of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually loved account your weblog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds or even I fulfillment you get entry to constantly quickly.|

  153. When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Many thanks!|

  154. Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  155. Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon on a daily basis. It will always be interesting to read through content from other authors and practice a little something from other sites. |

  163. I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues? A small number of my blog audience have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari. Do you have any suggestions to help fix this issue?|

  171. With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any ways to help prevent content from being ripped off? I’d certainly appreciate it.|

  172. Awesome site you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics talked about here? I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get opinions from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Appreciate it!|

  177. I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible! Thanks!

  181. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  188. Attractive component of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to say that I get in fact loved account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing on your augment and even I success you get right of entry to persistently quickly.|

  199. Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!|

  200. I don’t even know the way I finished up here, however I thought this submit was good. I don’t understand who you’re however certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already. Cheers!|

  202. Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?|

  207. An intriguing discussion is worth comment. I do believe that you should write more on this subject matter, it may not be a taboo subject but typically people don’t discuss such topics. To the next! Cheers!!|

  212. Very interesting points you have mentioned , appreciate it for putting up. Women have been trained to speak softly and carry a lipstick. Those days are over. by Bella Abzug.

  213. Hi there to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from this web site, and your views are fastidious in favor of new people.|

  218. Thank you for the good critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a book from our local library but I think I’ve learned better from this post. I am very glad to see such fantastic information being shared freely out there.

  233. Generally I don’t read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, quite great article.|

  236. Pretty part of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to claim that I acquire actually loved account your weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment or even I success you get entry to consistently rapidly.|

  238. I do not even understand how I stopped up here, but I believed this post was once good. I don’t recognize who you are however definitely you’re going to a well-known blogger for those who aren’t already. Cheers!|

  239. May I simply just say what a relief to uncover someone that genuinely knows what they’re talking about over the internet. You certainly understand how to bring a problem to light and make it important. More people need to check this out and understand this side of your story. It’s surprising you are not more popular since you surely possess the gift.|

  243. you’re really a just right webmaster. The website loading velocity is incredible. It kind of feels that you are doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterwork. you’ve done a excellent job on this topic!|

  244. When I originally left a comment I appear to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on whenever a comment is added I get four emails with the exact same comment. There has to be an easy method you can remove me from that service? Kudos!|

  245. Great web site. Lots of useful info here. I’m sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks in your sweat!|

  246. Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely useful info specifically the last part :) I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.|

  247. Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the other person’s webpage link on your page at proper place and other person will also do same in support of you.|

  248. I’m not sure why but this web site is loading extremely slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.|

  249. Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!|

DEJA UN COMENTARIO