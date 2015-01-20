Similitudes entre el asesinato de Danilo Anderson y Alberto Nisman

Similitudes entre el asesinato de Danilo Anderson y Alberto Nisman

Es comÃºn en LatinoamÃ©rica que fiscales, jueces y abogados sean vÃ­ctimas de atentados e incluso asesinatos por parte del hampa comÃºn, lo que no es tan usual es que fiscales o jueces que lleven casos contra figuras pÃºblicas importantes resulten asesinados en extraÃ±as condiciones. El fiscal venezolano Danilo Anderson (2004), cuya muerte todavÃ­a no ha sido esclarecida, y el fallecimiento del fiscal argentino Alberto Nisman presentan algunas similitudes y diferencias interesantes de resaltar.

Coincidencias

Los dos fueron asesinados en extraÃ±as circunstancias.

Los dos llevaban casos muy importantes y publicitados en su paÃ­s.

El fiscal Danilo Anderson ,que era fiscal cuarto de medio ambiente y mano derecha del fiscal general IsaÃ­as RodrÃ­guez, primer vicepresidente de ChÃ¡vez, estuvo encargado de casos resaltantes contra opositores al chavismo, entre ellos la imputaciÃ³n de cada uno de los firmantes del decreto Carmona (Pedro Carmona se constituyÃ³ en presidente por dos dÃ­as y se dice fue uno de los responsables del golpe de Estado de 2002), la liberaciÃ³n de los pistoleros de Puente Llaguno y la acusaciÃ³n contra Henrique Capriles, por invadir la embajada de Cuba. La muerte de Anderson se convirtiÃ³ en el primer atentado letal explosivo de la historia venezolana.

Alberto NismanÂ  pertenecÃ­a a la Unidad Fiscal Especial de InvestigaciÃ³n del Atentado a la AsociaciÃ³n Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) (1994), de Buenos Aires, desde 2004.Â  El 14 de enero de 2015, Nisman denuncia a la presidenta Cristina FernÃ¡ndez y al canciller HÃ©ctor Timerman, por una presunta negociaciÃ³n para encubrir a los iranÃ­es prÃ³fugos acusados del atentado.

El fiscal Nisman presentarÃ­a este lunes una serie de pruebas (300 grabaciones) ante el Congreso por el sonado caso del atentado de la sede de la AMIA.

Diferencias

La fiscal Viviana Fein, que investiga la muerte de Nisman, dijo en un comunicado que el decano de la morgue judicial asegurÃ³ que en la muerte de Ã©ste no hubo intervenciÃ³n de terceras personas. Es decir, todo indica que se trata de un caso de suicidio.

En el caso del fiscal Danilo Anderson siempre se hablÃ³ de un asesinato. Anderson fue vÃ­ctima de dos bombas colocadas en su vehÃ­culo, el 19 de noviembre de 2004, que la causaron la muerte instantÃ¡nea dejÃ¡ndolo calcinado e irreconocible. Aunque hay tres personas condenadas por su asesinato (hermanos Guevara y Bautista Guevara), falta determinar quiÃ©n o quiÃ©nes son los autores intelectuales. AÃºn el caso no se ha esclarecido.

