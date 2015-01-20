Similitudes entre el asesinato de Danilo Anderson y Alberto Nisman

Es comÃºn en LatinoamÃ©rica que fiscales, jueces y abogados sean vÃctimas de atentados e incluso asesinatos por parte del hampa comÃºn, lo que no es tan usual es que fiscales o jueces que lleven casos contra figuras pÃºblicas importantes resulten asesinados en extraÃ±as condiciones. El fiscal venezolano Danilo Anderson (2004), cuya muerte todavÃa no ha sido esclarecida, y el fallecimiento del fiscal argentino Alberto Nisman presentan algunas similitudes y diferencias interesantes de resaltar.
Coincidencias
Los dos fueron asesinados en extraÃ±as circunstancias.
Los dos llevaban casos muy importantes y publicitados en su paÃs.
El fiscal Danilo Anderson ,que era fiscal cuarto de medio ambiente y mano derecha del fiscal general IsaÃas RodrÃguez, primer vicepresidente de ChÃ¡vez, estuvo encargado de casos resaltantes contra opositores al chavismo, entre ellos la imputaciÃ³n de cada uno de los firmantes del decreto Carmona (Pedro Carmona se constituyÃ³ en presidente por dos dÃas y se dice fue uno de los responsables del golpe de Estado de 2002), la liberaciÃ³n de los pistoleros de Puente Llaguno y la acusaciÃ³n contra Henrique Capriles, por invadir la embajada de Cuba. La muerte de Anderson se convirtiÃ³ en el primer atentado letal explosivo de la historia venezolana.
Alberto NismanÂ pertenecÃa a la Unidad Fiscal Especial de InvestigaciÃ³n del Atentado a la AsociaciÃ³n Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) (1994), de Buenos Aires, desde 2004.Â El 14 de enero de 2015, Nisman denuncia a la presidenta Cristina FernÃ¡ndez y al canciller HÃ©ctor Timerman, por una presunta negociaciÃ³n para encubrir a los iranÃes prÃ³fugos acusados del atentado.
El fiscal Nisman presentarÃa este lunes una serie de pruebas (300 grabaciones) ante el Congreso por el sonado caso del atentado de la sede de la AMIA.
Diferencias
La fiscal Viviana Fein, que investiga la muerte de Nisman, dijo en un comunicado que el decano de la morgue judicial asegurÃ³ que en la muerte de Ã©ste no hubo intervenciÃ³n de terceras personas. Es decir, todo indica que se trata de un caso de suicidio.
En el caso del fiscal Danilo Anderson siempre se hablÃ³ de un asesinato. Anderson fue vÃctima de dos bombas colocadas en su vehÃculo, el 19 de noviembre de 2004, que la causaron la muerte instantÃ¡nea dejÃ¡ndolo calcinado e irreconocible. Aunque hay tres personas condenadas por su asesinato (hermanos Guevara y Bautista Guevara), falta determinar quiÃ©n o quiÃ©nes son los autores intelectuales. AÃºn el caso no se ha esclarecido.
DIARIO LAS AMÃ‰RICAS
dgPkxl You made some clear points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most people will consent with your blog.
Wow, incredible blog format! How long have you ever been blogging for? you made running a blog glance easy. The overall glance of your site is great, let alone the content!
You could definitely see your expertise in the paintings you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.
it is of it is of course wise to always use recycled products because you can always help the environment a
wonderful post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector don at realize this. You must proceed your writing. I am sure, you ave a great readers a base already!
Informative and precise Its difficult to find informative and accurate info but here I noted
Pretty part of content. I simply stumbled upon your
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog post. Awesome.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Say, you got a nice blog.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
I truly appreciate this article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Music started playing anytime I opened up this web-site, so irritating!
If you are going for best contents like I do, only pay a quick visit this website daily because it offers quality contents, thanks
Really informative blog post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
I really like and appreciate your post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Thank you for your blog post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Thank you ever so for you blog article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Thanks so much for the post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
There is visibly a bundle to realize about this. I assume you made various nice points in features also.
Enjoyed every bit of your blog article.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Muchos Gracias for your article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Right away I am going to do my breakfast, after having my breakfast coming yet again to read additional news.
I truly appreciate this blog.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Utterly pent content, appreciate it for information. No human thing is of serious importance. by Plato.
No one can deny from the quality of this video posted at this site, pleasant job, keep it all the time.
This is a beautiful shot with very good lighting
Say, you got a nice article post. Really Cool.
Major thanks for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Very informative article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
I think other web site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and magnificent user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Appreciate you sharing, great blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
very good submit, i certainly love this web site, carry on it
There is definately a lot to find out about this issue. I like all of the points you have made.
Muchos Gracias for your post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
Thank you for your post.Really thank you! Cool.
Very interesting details you have mentioned , regards for putting up.
Kelly Poindexter Pastelera Damian Messori
Very informative article post. Much obliged.
It’аs really a nice and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
some really interesting information, well written and broadly speaking user pleasant.
you have a great weblog right here! would you like to make some invite posts on my weblog?
It is the best time to make a few plans for the future and it as
there are actually many diverse operating systems but of course i ad nonetheless favor to utilize linux for stability,.
Sinhce the admin of this site iss working, no hesitation very
Really informative blog.Much thanks again. Will read on
It as grueling to find educated nation by this subject, nevertheless you sound comparable you recognize what you are talking about! Thanks
well clear their motive, and that is also happening with this article
this article together. I once again find myself spending a lot of time both
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
Thank you ever so for you article. Really Great.
Really informative blog post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
I simply could not go away your website prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual info a person provide for your visitors? Is gonna be again steadily to check out new posts.
I wanted to thank you for this fantastic write-up, I definitely loved every little bit of it. I ave bookmarked your web site to look at the latest stuff you post.
Please let me know if you have any suggestions or tips for new aspiring blog owners.
Thank you ever so for you article.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Appreciate you sharing, great article post.Much thanks again.
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks
we prefer to honor several other world-wide-web sites on the web, even if they aren
Wow! Be grateful you! I for all time hunted to write proceeding my blog impressive comparable that. Bottle I take a part of your send to my website?
wow, awesome blog.Really thank you! Awesome.
Say, you got a nice article.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
There is clearly a bundle to identify about this. I consider you made some good points in features also.
Some truly select articles on this web site, saved to bookmarks.
Very good blog.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
What if I told you that knowledge is power and the only thing standing inside your strategy is reading the remaining of this article Not fake
wow, awesome article.Really looking forward to read more.
IE still is the marketplace chief and a large portion of other people will leave out
Just discovered this blog through Yahoo, what a pleasant surprise!
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely feel this site needs a lot more attention. I all probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the info!
Major thanks for the article. Really Great.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Much thanks again. Will read on
It as not that I want to replicate your website, but I really like the style and design. Could you tell me which design are you using? Or was it custom made?
I visited various websites but the audio feature for audio songs current at
Some genuinely prime blog posts on this website, bookmarked.
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Singapore New Property How do I place a social bookmark to this webpage and I can read updates? This excerpt is very great!
Very neat post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
It as actually a cool and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Wow! Thank you! I constantly needed to write on my site something like that. Can I include a fragment of your post to my site?
Really informative blog post. Much obliged.
It as remarkable to go to see this web site and reading the views of all mates concerning this article, while I am also zealous of getting experience. Look at my web page free antivirus download
Online Shop To Buy Cheap NFL NIKE Jerseys
I value the post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Some genuinely fantastic blog posts on this website , thanks for contribution.
Usually I don at learn article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, quite nice post.
Usually I do not read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, quite nice post.
You can certainly see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.
I very much enjoy your blog here, thank you so much you have helped me out greatly Smile spread the love.
Your means of explaining all in this paragraph is genuinely fastidious,all can easily be real sentient of it, Gratitude a lot.
There is evidently a bundle to identify about this. I think you made various good points in features also.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article.Thanks Again. Cool.
Appreciate you sharing, great blog article.Really thank you! Really Great.
Hey, thanks for the blog post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Great, thanks for sharing this article post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
Thanks again for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
I appreciate you sharing this blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Nice article! Also visit my blog about Clomid success stories
You made some clear points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most persons will agree with your website.
Thanks a lot for the blog post.Really thank you! Will read on…
Hey, thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Appreciate you sharing, great blog post.Much thanks again.
Thanks a lot for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
We stumbled over here coming from a different web address and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking into your web page yet again.
Regards for this post, I am a big big fan of this site would like to go on updated.
I think this is a real great blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Well I truly enjoyed studying it. This subject procured by you is very helpful for good planning.
A big thank you for your article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Somebody necessarily lend a hand to make critically posts I might
Informative and precise Its hard to find informative and accurate information but here I noted
Your style is unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this web site.
safe power leveling and gold I feel extremely lucky to have come across your entire web pages and look forward to plenty of more exciting minutes reading here
Im obliged for the blog post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most individuals will approve with your site.
Very interesting subject , appreciate it for putting up. Welcome to President Bush, Mrs. Bush, and my fellow astronauts. by Dan Quayle.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Really enjoyed this blog.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Precisely what I was looking for, regards for posting.
not understanding anything completely, but
Thank you ever so for you article.Really thank you!
There as definately a great deal to know about this subject. I love all of the points you ave made.
Great blog article.Really thank you! Want more.
Plz reply as I am looking to construct my own blog and would like
Thank you ever so for you article post.Much thanks again. Will read on
I value the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Thank you for your article post.Much thanks again. Will read on
more strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing…… My web-site holiday Costa Blanca (Von)
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful article. Thanks for providing this information.
wow, awesome article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
It as best to take part in a contest for the most effective blogs on the web. I will advocate this website!
You made some decent points there. I looked on the net for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.
Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great layout. Everything should be made as simple as possible, but not one bit simpler. by Albert Einstein.
Thank you, I have just been searching for information about this subject for ages and yours is the best I ave found out till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure concerning the source?
It as actually a great and useful piece of info. I am happy that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Im no expert, but I think you just crafted an excellent point. You naturally comprehend what youre talking about, and I can seriously get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so sincere.
Inspiring story there. What occurred after? Thanks!
Muchos Gracias for your article post. Great.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!
nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that
Just wanted to mention keep up the good job!
interest not fake then, about one hour in the
I value the blog article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Very nice info and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is truly the best place to ask but do you folks have any ideea where to hire some professional writers? Thanks
Really good info! Also visit my web-site about Clomid pills
Spot on with this write-up, I truly feel this website needs a lot more attention. I all probably be back again to read through more, thanks for the advice!
Thank you ever so for you blog article. Much obliged.
Magnificent web site. A lot of helpful information here. I am sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you for your sweat!
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Im thankful for the article post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
I think this is a real great article post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Im obliged for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Hey, thanks for the blog article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
pretty useful stuff, overall I imagine this is worth a bookmark, thanks
Wow, great blog post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Major thankies for the blog. Really Cool.
Merely wanna remark that you have a very nice web site , I like the pattern it actually stands out.
Thanks for the article post.Really looking forward to read more.
Im grateful for the article post.Really looking forward to read more.
You have brought up a very good details , thankyou for the post.
Really informative article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
I savor, lead to I found just what I used to be having a look for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
I rruky epprwcierwd your own podr errickw.
You have done an impressive job and our entire community
You ave made some good points there. I checked on the internet to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.
Magnificent website. Lots of helpful info here. I’аm sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks on your sweat!
of course we of course we need to know our family history so that we can share it to our kids a
Wohh precisely what I was searching for, thank you for putting up.
What i do not realize is in fact how you are now not actually much more well-favored than you may be right now.
Whats up are using WordPress for your blog platform? I am new to the blog world but I am trying to get started and create my own.
you employ a fantastic weblog here! want to earn some invite posts on my website?
This very blog is without a doubt educating as well as amusing. I have picked helluva helpful tips out of this source. I ad love to come back every once in a while. Thanks a lot!
Nice weblog here! Additionally your website a lot up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I am getting your associate hyperlink on your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Im thankful for the post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
pretty beneficial stuff, overall I think this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
You ave made some really good points there. I looked on the net for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
This is one awesome blog.Thanks Again. Cool.
Really informative blog article. Really Cool.
Wow, marvelous blog format! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The total glance of your site is wonderful, let alone the content material!
to carry this out efficiently, appropriately and safely.
Simply wanna comment that you have a very decent web site , I the style it really stands out.
you customize it your self? Either way stay up the nice quality writing, it as uncommon to see a great blog like this
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on
This certainly answered my dilemma, thank you!
Muchos Gracias for your post.Much thanks again. Will read on
Im obliged for the blog post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
There are so many choices out there that I am completely confused..
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks
Major thanks for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
I think this is a real great article post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Thanks a lot for the article.Thanks Again.
Regards for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting information.
whites are thoroughly mixed. I personally believe any one of such totes
Thanks a lot for the blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
I really liked your article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
This excellent website really has all the info I needed concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, let alone the content!
A big thank you for your blog article. Want more.
I read this post completely about the comparison of most recent and previous technologies, it’s awesome article.|
wow, awesome article.Thanks Again. Great.
I appreciate you sharing this blog article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
I am so grateful for your post. Keep writing.
Well I definitely liked reading it. This article offered by you is very effective for accurate planning.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article. Will read on…
Regards for helping out, wonderful info. If you would convince a man that he does wrong, do right. Men will believe what they see. by Henry David Thoreau.
I value the blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
This is one awesome blog post.Really thank you! Really Great.
Wow! Thank you! I always needed to write on my website something like that. Can I implement a fragment of your post to my blog?
This piece of writing about Search engine marketing is genuinely fastidious one, and the back links are actually very helpful to market your site, its also referred to as SEO.
Simply a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw great pattern.
I think this is a real great blog article.Thanks Again. Cool.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the topic and found most guys will consent with your blog.
some times its a pain in the ass to read what blog owners wrote but this site is real user friendly !.
You can definitely see your expertise in the work you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to mention how they believe. All the time go after your heart.
Yo dude! Look up at the skies NATO is spraying fake clouds that are very toxic most clouds are not natural anymore, please research you will thank me for bringing this to your attention. PEACE.
Remarkable things here. I am very satisfied to look your article.
It as hard to find experienced people for this subject, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
This is a good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate information Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read post!
Right now it appears like BlogEngine is the top blogging platform out there right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
This paragraph is actually a pleasant one it helps new the web people, who are wishing for blogging.|