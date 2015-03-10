Simadi convirtiÃ³ a Caracas en una de las cinco ciudades mÃ¡s â€œbaratasâ€...

Simadi convirtiÃ³ a Caracas en una de las cinco ciudades mÃ¡s â€œbaratasâ€ para los extranjeros

The Economist asegura que la apariciÃ³n del sistema de cambio â€œmarginalâ€ hace a la capital barata para los extranjeros. Caracas pasÃ³ en un aÃ±o a estar entre las diez ciudades mÃ¡s caras a las cinco mÃ¡s baratas del mundo por la apariciÃ³n del Sistema Marginal de Divisas (Simadi), el nuevo sistema de cambio instaurado por el Gobierno en febrero.Avemarep

AsÃ­ lo reseÃ±a la revista financiera britÃ¡nica The Economist al explicar el brusco cambio de posiciÃ³n registrado por la capital venezolana en su listado de las urbes mÃ¡s caras del planeta.

Caracas ahora se ubica en la posiciÃ³n 130 del listado, luego de ubicarse en 2014 en el sexto puesto junto a ciudades de Europa y Asia.

La capital de Venezuela, ahora, se encuentra empatada con la ciudad india de Mumbai y estÃ¡ por encima de Karachi y Bangalore (132), que ocupa el Ãºltimo lugar de la tabla.

The Economist analiza los precios de 160 productos y servicios en 140 ciudades para descubrir cuÃ¡les son las ciudades mas caras y baratas de todo el planeta

El Simadi, cuya tasa se obtiene por la libre oferta y la demanda segÃºn el Gobierno, fue activado con la intenciÃ³n de â€œderrotarâ€ al dÃ³lar paralelo, segÃºn sus promotores. Sin embargo, el tipo de cambio en el mercado negro ha avanzado en las Ãºltimas tres semanas.

La lista toma en cuenta el tipo de cambio favorable para los extranjeros que visitan a la capital, no a las condiciones de vida de los habitantes de la urbe.

Las mÃ¡s caras de 2015

Las ciudades mÃ¡s caras en el mundo se encuentran todas en Australia, Asia y Europa Occidental , de acuerdo al anÃ¡lisis de The Economist. Singapur se encuentra como la urbe mÃ¡s cara para vivir. ParÃ­s y Oslo estÃ¡ ubicadas en el segundo y tercer lugar del estudio.

The Economist tambiÃ©n destaca el puesto nÃºmero 22 de Nueva York, cuyo costo de vida se ha incrementado en un 23% en los Ãºltimos cinco aÃ±os.

