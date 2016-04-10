Seminario “Oratoria de alto impacto” para brillar en los medios

Tres fascinantes y preparados facilitadores, Goya Sumoza, Nikary González y Humberto Ortiz, son los indicados para llevar a cabo la formación de solo 25 personas que tendrán la oportunidad de aprender de manera teórica y práctica los fundamentos básicos para convertirse en un destacado profesional del micrófono, en el seminario Oratoria de alto impacto, a realizarse los días 29 y 30 de abril, de 9:00 de la mañana, a 6:00 de la tarde, en la sede Mejorar, ubicada en la calle 64, entre 3E y 3F.
La actividad incluirá material de apoyo, certificado y refrigerio. En ella, los participantes obtendrán las herramientas necesarias para destacar ante el resto, en un medio tan competitivo.
La expresión oral en su total dominio, es una necesidad que se impone con mayor exigencia en el mundo donde vivimos, convirtiéndose en un requisito indispensable en la vida del ser humano. Generando de esta manera, aptitudes que les permiten ser capaces de trasmitir ideas y sentimientos con precisión y exactitud mediante su comunicación verbal, también controlando tonalidades de voz, que según los más grandes oradores de la historia son la base de la oratoria.
Una buena voz natural o cultivada facilita la labor del orador y le da un apoyo sólido durante su exposición. Por lo general, se descuida o no se toma en cuenta este aspecto de la expresión oral, disminuyendo de esta manera la habilidad de comunicación eficaz.
Las entradas están a la venta en la página mdticket.com.ve. Información: 04246237500
Canaán Comunicaciones
