SegÃºn VTV, esta es su explicaciÃ³n de â€œguerra psicolÃ³gicaâ€ | VIDEO

Este lunes, en el programa â€œEl Desayunoâ€ que transmite el canal del pueblo VTV, entrevistaron al profesor y psiquiatra Heriberto GonzÃ¡lez, quien explicÃ³ lo que es una â€œguerra psicolÃ³gicaâ€, que segÃºn el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro estÃ¡n realizando para â€œjustificar un golpe contra Venezuelaâ€.
Sin embargo, durante la explicaciÃ³n que daba el psiquiatra, las imÃ¡genes de apoyo hacÃan referencia a los medios digitales (LaPatilla, Maduradas.com y El Nacional)Â que recientemente el presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Diosdado Cabello, ha denunciado por publicar una informaciÃ³n que lo apunta como jefe del narcotrÃ¡ficoâ€¦ Es aquÃ dÃ³nde nos preguntamos Â¿quiÃ©n es el que hace la guerra psicolÃ³gica?.
