Sebastiana Barráez: Militares en CVG Alunasa

SEBASTIANA BARRAEZ PEREZ SEMINARIO GRUPO JIRAHARA HOTEL JIRAHARA 02/05/2014

ALUNASA. Su presidente desde el 17 de marzo 2015 es el general Noel Rafael Martínez Rivero (Guasipati). Esta empresa, con sede en Costa Rica, no se sabe a quién rinde cuentas ni reporta ganancias al Estado Venezolano. Vende toda su producción en dólares y factura más de $4 millones mensuales en venta de productos semi-elaborados y terminados. En la empresa cobran más de 10 familiares del presidente Guasipati: La esposa es Jefa de la Oficina de Desarrollo Social y la hermana no tiene cargo conocido, pero ambas reciben sueldos mensuales de 4.500 dólares. El cuñado es vice-Presidente Ejecutivo ($6 mil). Tres sobrinos del presidente: El auditor Interno ($5 mil), otro es el Gerente de Recursos Humanos (5mil $) y otro Ayudante en el taller de electromecánica ($2.500). Además un sobrino de su esposa es el Jefe de la Oficina de Comunicación y Relaciones Públicas ($4.500), el tío de la esposa del Presidente ($3.500 chofer de uso exclusivo de sus hijas). La cuñada (sin cargo identificado gana $2 mil), la esposa de un sobrino es Asistente Personal ($4 mil). Súmele a ese nepotismo, que por CVG Alunasa cobra $3.500 la esposa del Gerente de Administración, la esposa del jefe de seguridad del Presidente y la esposa del Jefe de Compras (cada una $3.500). Hasta la niñera de la familia estaría en la nómina de CVG Alunasa ($3.500). Además hay 6 militares activos de la Fuerza Armada (5 mil dólares mensuales), alguno cobrando además por Min-Defensa; hay uno que cobra en dólares por CVG Alunasa pero está en Venezuela a dedicación exclusiva de las cosas personales del Presidente.

 Lujo. Se han hecho gastos injustificados: Construcción de 11 casas (sin licitación y violando las normas de construcción de Costa Rica, por $1 millón 400 mil), se equiparon ($250 mil), se remodeló la casa del presidente con piscina y cancha de básquet  ($80 mil), dos Toyota Prado 2016 ($174 mil), una moto Suzuki Vstrom 2016 ($13.500), construcción de una plaza del Cuartel de la Montaña ($140 mil), se construyó un lujoso gym ($120 mil), una cancha deportiva múltiple ($45 mil), una inmensa piscina ($60 mil). Para el cumpleaños del general Guasipati fue contratado un cantante de Apure y todo su grupo ($30 mil), que hospedaron en un hotel en Punta de Arenas; el cantante fue detenido un rato por migración pues entró a Costa Rica con 10 mil euros. Para el 05 de julio llevaron a otro cantante de música llanera ($20 mil) que estuvo cuatro días cantando en casa del embajador Arias Fuenmayor y luego en la de Guasipati en Esparza. El presidente y su familia viajan en vuelo privado que estaría pagando CVG Alunasa ($14 mil por viaje). El general Martínez, su esposa, el chofer, la niñera y la cuñada, estuvieron a principio de año un mes en Venezuela en asuntos personales. Incluso habrían cobrado viáticos, además del sueldo completo.

Embarques. Los últimos 6 embarques del traslado del aluminio primario que va desde Venezuela a Costa Rica los ha hecho Clover Internacional, contratado por la dirección de Comercio Exterior. Los expedientes de cada embarque están incompletos y nadie puede preguntar por la factura. No se sabe cuánto cobra Clover, ni qué se factura y menos qué se paga. Hay una triangulación que podría ser fraudulenta CVG Venalum – CVG Alunasa – Alutrade S.A.S. (Panamá) – Daluteck (Barranquilla – Colombia). En diciembre 2015, supuestamente salieron 4 mil toneladas métricas de aluminio, desde CVG Venalum para CVG Alunasa, pero a Costa Rica sólo llegaron mil 200 toneladas. En enero 2016, salieron 3.500Tn, pero otra vez sólo llegaron mil 200. CVG Alunasa está exonerada de pagar impuestos, por estar ubicada en un régimen de zona franca, pero pueden sancionarla si Procomer (Promotora de Comercio de Costa Rica, regulador y auditor de las empresas privadas) descubre que CVG Alunasa vende o revende aluminio primario. CVG Alunasa estaría hipotecada. En octubre 2015 habría pedido un préstamo por 2 millones de dólares al Banco Nacional de Costa Rica (BNC) y el 18 de enero 2016 otro millón de dólares al Banco de Costa Rica (BCR). Eso no se consultó ni a la Corporación Nacional del Aluminio, Corporación Venezolana de Guayana ni al Ministerio de Industria y Comercio. Hay una empresa, Corporación Alvenca 2015, creada tres meses después de haber asumido Guasipati la presidencia y se encargó de monopolizar las ventas de CVG Alunasa en Venezuela. En el RNC aparece como primera sede de esa empresa el mismo lugar de Ferremayor (Empresa propiedad de César Díaz director de Comercio Exterior y miembro de la Junta Directiva de CVG Alunasa), luego la cambiaron a la Torre Financiera en Bello Monte. ¿Y el representante legal de la empresa? Un trabajador de muchos años en Ferremayor. Díaz, que tendría avión privado, es quien estaría tras el alquiler a Alunasa de casas en San José; sería quien repara y construye las casas dentro del complejo Alunasa. A la Asociación de empleados (Asealunasa) la empresa Alunasa le debe más de $ un millón de deducciones que le hacen en nómina a los trabajadores.

Academia. Es la Militar del Ejército Bolivariano. La muerte de dos cadetes, entre 109 que resultaron afectados, por una prueba con bomba de humo, en una cancha de instrucción, ha creado mucho malestar. Los cadetes históricamente han sido el crisol de la Fuerza Armada. En la llamada casa de los sueños azules, hay cadetes que aseguran, que en el momento de la prueba, olía a cloro. Oficiales han manifestado que las bombas de humo no son para ser aspiradas por personal que esté encerrado, sino que deben usarse para camuflar, distraer y dispersar e imposibilitar la visión, por lo cual era preferible un gas lacrimógeno que no ha matado nunca a 2 personas en un ejercicio. El responsable del Cuerpo de Cadetes del Batallón Leander es el capitán Jesús Alberto Rivero Montaña, quien fue transferido de ahí hasta el batallón de apoyo, en cuestiones administrativas, para tenerlo de bajo perfil. El manto de silencio que se impuso en la FANB ante el caso se ha extendido a presiones y amenazas de destituir a todo aquel que se atreva a comentar lo sucedido. El último Alférez Mayor que se graduó y el actual Brigadier Mayor, son hijos del director, por lo cual se aprecia que aun siendo buenos cadetes, reciben una marcada preferencia. En dos oportunidades el director ha sacado instructores de materias académicas, por novedades con su hijo menor. Por otra parte, hay varios cadetes del equipo de voleibol que son padres, pero por ser un equipo campeón mundial, no les aplican el reglamento de ley. El director ordenó, con carácter obligatorio, uniformes de deporte para sustituir los de toda la vida, así como camisas del tipo peloteras para usarlas en los juegos inter academia; el cadete recibe Bs.9 mil al mes y una sola de esas piezas cuesta Bs.7 mil. Se ordena la compra de un Camelbak que esta por Bs.25 mil y no hay agua a diario como para darle uso, o se pide un peine pero debe ser de carey, que es difícil de conseguir y muy costoso. Con los cadetes deportistas son más flexibles con las notas, salen frecuentemente de permiso, comen mejor, duermen más, no hacen entrenamiento militar y los exoneran de las faltas cometidas.

-La otra semana les cuento la guerra a cuchillo que hay entre la ministra Iris Varela y el gobernador Vielma Mora por el poder en Táchira.

-El individuo que mató, en un atraco, al general González Arreaza y a su esposa, falleció después en horribles condiciones.

-Se agudiza la crisis eléctrica.

-El colegio Fermín Toro de Rubio (Táchira) tiene a un grupo de bachilleres esperando el título desde julio 2015.

Benedetti. Es el gran poeta uruguayo, el de la poesía social y sensual, el que un día escribió: “He conservado intacto/ tu paisaje/ pero no sé hasta dónde/ está intacto sin vos/ podes querer el alba/ cuando quieras/ venir a reclamarte/ como eras/ aunque el pasado sea/ despiadado/ y hostil/ aunque contigo traigas/ dolor y otros milagros/ aunque seas otro rostro/ de tu cielo hacia mí”

  1061. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is really annoying. A good site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web-site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  1068. “obviously like your web site but you need to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the reality then again IвЂ™ll surely come again again.”

  1077. Hello there. I found your site by means of Google at the same time as searching for a related topic, your site got here up. It seems great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  1078. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and web stuff and this is really annoying. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  1079. I really hope to inform you that I am new to blogging and utterly admired your site. Likely I am inclined to save your blog post . You seriously have wonderful article content. Appreciate it for discussing with us your main internet site report

  1081. Hello there. I discovered your web site by way of Google whilst searching for a similar subject, your website got here up. It appears great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  1082. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and net stuff and this is actually irritating. A good web site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this web site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  1083. It really is practically impossible to see well-advised americans on this niche, nevertheless you look like you fully understand what you’re covering! Bless You

  1103. Hiya there, just turned out to be aware of your writings through Search engines like google, and discovered that it’s quite entertaining. I will be grateful for if you keep up this approach.

  1108. Have you ever thought about creating an ebook or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog based on the same subjects you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would value your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.|