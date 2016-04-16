Sebastiana Barráez: Iris Vs. Vielma

Táchira. La gota que desbordó el vaso en la disputa entre Vielma Mora y la ministra Iris Varela, fue la candidatura de la esposa del gobernador, Karla de Vielma. Todo se reduce al control del poder. Desde hace unos años Iris ha pretendido tener el control político, incluso desde que Chávez escogió a Ronald Blanco La Cruz como candidato a la gobernación. Iris quiso imponer a Leonardo Salcedo, y ya lo asomó como el próximo candidato. Vielma por su parte cuenta con la mayoría del buró político del Psuv, la bendición de Diosdado y el poder militar, incluyendo a Arias Cárdenas. Iris fue enviada a Táchira por la corriente de Nicolás-Cilia. Lo primero que hizo Iris fue proponer la remoción de varios funcionarios de organismos nacionales. Incluso denunció a una diputada porque estaría involucrada en el negocio de la gasolina y propondrá la anulación del chip; quien tiene el control del sistema captahuellas es del círculo de Arias Cárdenas. En esa lucha de poder aparece Luis Bermon el registrador que fue preso por tener una serie de productos en un galpón de las Vegas de Táriba. Lo más insólito es que los dueños del galpón con toneladas de alimentos no sólo no fueron presos sino que jamás se supo qué pasó con esa mercancía. Hace unos días Bermon, que pertenece al grupo de Iris, fue regresado al cargo, pero por unos días. Hasta un enfrentamiento de gritos e insultos de “traidor” hubo entre Bermon y quien ocupaba el cargo, el chino Jairrán, del grupo de Vielma. El enfrentamiento entre Vielma e Iris, ameritó lo que no ha logrado ni la crisis de la frontera, que se moviera la plana mayor del partido. Diosdado, Aristóbulo y otros hicieron una reunión de conciliación en la sede de la UNES (Universidad de la Seguridad) en la avenida 19 de Abril en San Cristóbal. No es casual que Vielma ahora sea en extremo mediático a nivel nacional y de repente parece estar en campaña, pero en la capital. Apenas aparece por el Táchira. La que sí está instaladísima es Iris que se ha dedicado a reunirse con los funcionarios tachirenses incluso hasta el amanecer. Mientras tanto nadie parece ocuparse de los verdaderos problemas del Táchira (guerrilla, paracos, sicariatos, escasez, inseguridad, fallas eléctricas y de agua).
Docente. Está jubilado Edward Rodríguez desde el año 2015. No le han pagado sus prestaciones sociales. Tampoco les han pagado a los de los años 2008 al 2014. Todo docente al ser jubilado puede solicitar la liquidación de sus ahorros ante el Ipas-Me, pero dicen que lo harán después de 120 a 180 días después de introducir la solicitud. “El pasado 23 de noviembre me dirigí a la sede del IPASME en Caracas para introducir dicho pago y hasta la fecha no me han cancelado mis ahorros; soy de Araure, Portuguesa y ese viaje me costó Bs.4.000”. “Si el docente no vive en Caracas tiene que hacer por lo menos 3 viajes para arreglar esos papeles”.
Libro. Es en Barquisimeto. Será la presentación del libro sobre mi padre Víctor Barráez, Cronicas de un Clandestino. Fue escrito por mi hermano Víctor Barráez. Es este viernes, 15 de abril, a las 3 de la tarde. Será en el Centro Cultural Casa Sucre, calle 23, entre carreras 23 y 24, frente a la plaza La Mora, Casa Sucre. He ahí la invitación.
INEA. Es el Instituto de los Espacios Acuáticos. Los trabajadores de Puerto Cabello que aun siguen tercerizados, se quejan por las pésimas condiciones de los remolcadores del INEA. “Falla mecánica y sin luz son algunos de los daños que presentan estas embarcaciones. La tripulación es obligada a trabajar 14 días a bordo pasando calamidades”. A un grupo de trabajadores se encuentran descontentos porque no son tomados en cuenta para reforzar y actualizar nuevos conocimientos marítimos en otros países. “Sólo van familiares del dueño de la cooperativa quién administra los remolcadores”. El llamado es para el capitán Wilman Barrio, encargado de seleccionar al personal qué será instruido en otro país. Los trabajadores dicen que fueron amenazados de ser despedidos, “si nos afiliamos al sindicato que se formó dentro de la INEA”.
Última Hora
-Funcionarios del Gobierno están obligando a los empleados públicos a firmar contra la Ley de Amnistía.
-El contrabando de gasolina sigue igual, aunque usted no lo crea y la frontera está cerrada.
-El gobierno debe reconocer el racionamiento eléctrico e informar los horarios. Eso permitirá que empresarios y comerciantes se organicen.
-La otra semana les contaré lo que está ocurriendo en Trujillo.
CONAS. Es el Comando Nacional de Anti-Extorsión y Secuestro, de la Guardia Nacional Bolivariana. El 23 de febrero en horas del mediodía ejecutaron una orden de allanamiento en la casa de la traumatólogo Elsy Montiel Linero, en la urbanización Villas del Este Plaza, Barquisimeto. La comisión militar que acompañó al fiscal 3ro. de Lara, Carlos Andrés Domínguez Torres, la conformó: El teniente Miguelángel, SM/2 Arenas, SM/3 Wilmer, S/1 Alexánder, S/! Escalante y S/” Mendoza. Consiguieron en el dormitorio de la madre de la traumatólogo, Fortuna Belén Linero de Montiel un Rifle marca Glenfíeld, modelo 60, calibre 22, “el cual pertenecía a mi difunto padre Cnel. (FAV) José Luis Montiel González”. Dice que el arma la colectaron, así como objetos y documentos. La traumatóloga fue detenida por el presunto delito de posesión ilícita de arma de fuego. El 25/2/2016 fue la audiencia y el Tribunal 2do. de 1° Instancia Municipal le impuso presentación cada 15 días. “Una vez en mi casa, comencé a ordenar el desorden que dejaron los funcionarios. Me di cuenta que en mi closet no están las siguientes prendas: 13 cadenas de oro, 21 pares de zarcillos de oro, 9 anillos de oro, los anillos de matrimonio y el de graduación como médico y el de la aviación de mi padre, Insignias de la aviación enchapadas en oro, 5 esclavas de acero y oro, dos semanarios (7 pulseras unidas) de oro, 2 pulseras de oro, 8 dijes de oro, 2 cruces de oro, 7 medallas varias, una tobillera de oro labrada, estuche de piezas de oro partido, 19 relojes (de marca Bomesier, Carolina Herrera, Fendi, Rolex, Tissot, Michael Kors, Swartz, entre otros), 17 juegos de perfumes, cremas para la piel de distintas marcas, 6 desodorantes, 1 resma de papel, una laptop, una tablet Samsung, 17 pantys Victoria Secret, 10 trajes de baños, cargador de celular, 1 cámara fotográfica Kodak EasyShare, 1 monedero con 500 dólares y un millón de pesos colombianos, un juego de lapiceros Montblanc, un talonario médico de récipes morados y tres bolsos grandes de excursión donde metieron todo lo antes descrito”. La madre de la médico y la señora de servicio (utilizada como testigo del allanamiento) le contaron a la médico que cuando a ella la tenían en la patrulla en la vivienda se quedó parte de la comisión, entre ellos el teniente Miguelángel y que vieron cuando él salió con los tres bolsos. “Una funcionario del CONAS me comentó que el teniente Miguelángel, que tiene residencia en Valencia, tomó los tres bolsos y los colocó en su vehículo personal”. La traumatólogo denunció el caso ante el fiscal militar de Lara, en espera de que se abra una averiguación contra los militares por el hecho.
Nervo. Es Amado, el que nació en 1870 en el hoy estado mejicano de Nayarti de Nervo y murió a los 48 años, el que un día escribió: “-¿Qué ansías?/ –Bien lo sabes:/ el dulce privilegio/ de que, con esa voz/ más blanda que un arpegio,/ un “te quiero” modules,/ mientras vuelcan en mi alma/ su sin par sortilegio/ las dos urnas de ensueño/ de tus ojos azules…/ -¿Qué ansías?/ -Que fundidos/ los firmes corazones,/ vayamos al misterio/ con las manos muy juntas,/ llevando en nuestras bocas/ idénticas preguntas,/ llevando en nuestros ojos/ idénticas visiones”.
