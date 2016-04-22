Sebastiana Barraez: Habla el general Guasipati

Tiene carisma. Y también cierta arrogancia. Entorna los ojos para decir “perdone que me jacte, pero esa empresa yo la encontré quebrada”. Al principio de esta entrevista, a la cual se presentó acompañado de Alejandra Días, hubo cierta tensión. Luego se mostró a sus anchas hablando de CVG Alunasa, la empresa venezolana que preside en Costa Rica. Es bastante astuto. Se ufana de ser de los hombres del 4F y compadre de Diosdado Cabello. Él es el general de División (Ej) Noel Martínez Rivero conocido como Guasipati.
Asegura que tomó la empresa con 12 demandas, incluso de navieras, “a quienes se les debía facturas hasta de 6 años”. Relata que por años los trabajadores no recibieron aumento salarial. “Yo le aumenté 10%”.
Cuenta que ha pagado por electricidad hasta 200 mil dólares. Por el gas licuado y el aceite de laminación, 400 mil dólares. “Debo tener $ un millón 200 mil mensuales. El Estado no me da nada. Yo le pago la materia prima que el Estado me facilita para transformarla”.
Justifica que la empresa estuvo parada en marzo “por mantenimiento mayor”. Si fundición saca la bobina hay que paralizar dos líneas de producción. “Si un cliente solicita foil, tengo que parar la alineación, es decir voy equilibrando”.
P-Usted dice que recibió a Alunasa con una deuda de 10 millones de dólares. ¿Usted lo denunció?
R-Sí, sí, yo esos informes los consigné en el Ministerio de Industria y Comercio para que se investigue. Yo transformo mil 200 Tn de aluminio mensual. Cuando tengo actividad de fundición, Venalum me provee mi aluminio. Tenemos 400 empleados costarricenses y de Alunasa se benefician 10 mil almas de las zonas aledañas. Imagínate si producimos. Hemos ido honrando cantidad de compromisos y aumentado nuestra tasa de clientes; tenemos relación comercial con casi 27 países. Mi producto élite, que es el disco, me da mucho ingreso para facturación y mantener costos. La empresa Berger Tech está a punto de firmar conmigo un contrato por 40 mil Tn métricas de foil de techo y tengo cómo producirlas.
-¿General, se justifica construir una piscina, un gimnasio cuando estamos en crisis en este país y en Alunasa?
-Solo por elevar la calidad de vida está más que justificado, porque…
-Hay 400 empleados locales. ¿Y cuántos venezolanos?
-Hay 20.
-¿Solo para beneficiar a 20 venezolanos?
-El gimnasio lo rescaté yo. La capital de Costa Rica y Esparza están lejos de Alunasa y el sedentarismo mata. Es un mini gimnasio pero no solo para los venezolanos. La piscina no está terminada. La casa del presidente tiene una piscina que usan todos los venezolanos y 80 ancianos hacen hidroterapia.
-Soy muy respetuosa con el espacio personal de la gente, pero me veo obligada con el caso de su familia. ¿Un porcentaje importante de esos 20 venezolanos en Alunasa son familiares o allegados suyos?
-CVG Alunasa pertenece a la Corporación Venezolana de Guayana y su estructura interna es la Corporación de Aluminio, pero la categoría que se le da en Costa Rica es de empresa privada, a la que llevé a ser la Nro. 1 en el pacífico central. Me jacto de decirte que en diciembre bajamos los costos energéticos de $ 200 mil a 80 mil. Recibí una empresa quebrada y me llevé un equipo; Romaisa Flores Del Nogal es mi esposa y está en desarrollo social. Mi empresa hace donaciones, reparaciones de escuelas. Como Costa Rica no me cobra los impuestos, yo fortalezco la parte social. En diciembre llevé mil 500 Tn de sal a una población indígena. ¿No me va a ayudar mi compañera? ¿Va a estar de vaga allá?
-¿Cuántos familiares suyos y de su esposa hay en Alunasa?
-De mi esposa uno solo. Y dos míos contando a mi esposa. Lo demás es exageración.
-¿Y no hay sobrinos?
-Que estén allá, y me ofrecen apoyo, les digo, ‘claro apóyenme’. Sebastiana, yo te invito, te pago el pasaje y los gastos para que veas lo que hacemos. ¿Si tienes una empresa vas a llevar a tus enemigos? Ah, ¿Por qué no me pregunta cuánto producimos?
-Porque como periodista trato de saber lo que usted trata de ocultar. Veamos. ¿No es cierto que la niñera que cuida a sus hijas está en nómina de Alunasa?
-No, a ella la pago yo. Si tú te vas de viaje a un sitio y tienes a alguien que cuide a tu bebé, teniendo posibilidad, te la llevas.
-¿Y el chofer tampoco está en nómina?
-Ese es un empleado más de conductores en la empresa.
-Entiendo los privilegios para los hijos, pero está el factor moral, porque hay trabajadores quejándose por lo que sucede ahí.
-Nómbreme uno.
-Si lo hago, usted lo va a destituir.
-No, yo no lo destituyo.
-Qué va, prefiero no correr el riesgo.
-Cuando usted dice “trabajadores” es un infundio. Dime uno.
-Usted arrancó diciendo que sospecha que un negrito es mi fuente. Y agregó “lo tuve que botar por corrupto”.
-Es que yo sé que es él, Francisco Javier Rivas Vásquez. Recuerde que yo trabajé en inteligencia. ¿Por qué no se quejó antes? Lo boté por bandido. La forma como salió del Bicentenario y del Banco del Tesoro.
-¿Y usted se lo llevó para Costa Rica?
-Sí, sí, me lo recomendaron. Mira Sebastiana, el 98% de los trabajadores no se quejan por esas nimiedades; cuando supieron que estaba quebrada, 150 trabajadores me dijeron que les congelara los sueldos pero que no cerrara la empresa.
-¿Qué pasó con José Gregorio Corado quien fue a hacer una auditoría y después usted incluyó a su hija en Alunasa?
-Siempre tomando en cuenta los tratados y lo que el presidente Nicolás Maduro dice, he tratado de expandirnos hacia Nicaragua e incluso a EEUU. Tengo previsto, sí es verdad, abrir una empresa en EEUU, que es el tercer país que más me compra, luego de Venezuela y México.
-¿Y Caribay Corado, hija de ese auditor, no aparece en nómina?
-(silencio corto) En mi intensión de expandir el comercio, busco asesoramiento comercial. Hay clientes de EEUU que me piden las famosas bandejitas de aluminio. Con recursos propios invertimos en una maquinaria para producir aluminio semi rígido. Ya tenemos clientes para venderle; uno de Curazao quiere un millón de piezas. Tú misma, como venezolana, puedes llamarme y decirme que tienes un cliente que quiere comprar aluminio y yo lo recibo. Eso fue lo que hizo Caribay. ¿Es un delito Sebastiana que esa muchacha lleve un cliente?
-La pregunta es si eso se hizo como un favor a Corado después de ir a auditar a Alunasa.
-No, Berger Tech viene trabajándose desde antes. El Ministerio de Industria y Comercio viendo que podemos hacer aporte para traer divisas, está dando el espacio para traer dólares.
-¿Qué papel juega César Días en CVG Alunasa?
-Un asesor.
-¿Por qué lo señalan como socio suyo?
-Si hay algo por allí firmado que diga que César Días y Noel Martínez son socios, búsquemelo.
-(risas) Ah no general, usted trabajó en inteligencia, así que no me asuma como ingenua. Nadie deja papeles escritos de algo así.
-Te estoy contestando.
-¿Qué hace César Días en la empresa?
-Es un asesor, buscando modelos de negocios.
-¿Llevado por usted a Alunasa?
-Sí, claro.
-¿Era amigo suyo?
-Si.
-(Dirigiéndome a Alejandra Días) Alejandra, tiene usted relación con él, es que noté la coincidencia del apellido.
-(tartamudeo) Sí, por eso es que…soy hermana de César, pero yo…
-(General Martínez interrumpe)
-te voy a decir algo, ¿por qué tantas preguntas? Cuando llegué allá había pérdidas. Buscamos el producto élite, porque en la cuenta de Alunasa a veces no había para pagar la nómina de 80 mil dólares. Me propuse hacer un plan de negocios y ¿si yo te hubiera buscado a ti, sería un delito?
-Es que yo no soy amiga suya, ni tengo negocios, ni nada de eso.
-No, no, pero hagamos la comparación.
-(Interrumpe Alejandra Días)
-César Días es empresario y ha tenido éxito, es brillante desarrollando proyectos y a partir de ahí es que hacen amistad, no es que él y el general fueran amigos de antes…
-(La interrumpe el general)
-Yo lo busqué como asesor. Yo sé que no soy amigo tuyo, pero…
-Esperemos que tampoco enemigo, porque usted dizque es terrible. (Risas)
-Jamás. Eso lo estás diciendo tú.
-(risas) ¿No es compadre de Diosdado? Dicen que ustedes son terribles.
-No creo que mi compadre sea así. Terrible es que le profanaron la tumba de la familia. Hoy está cumpliendo años. Aproveche ahí para que le mande una felicitación.
-(risas) Usted sí es osado.
-(risas) Ladrón no soy pero pedigüeño sí. Una cosa que te pido.
-Ah, cuando la gente está en el poder no le faltan felicitaciones.
-Tenemos años de amistad con mi compadre, antes de ser cadetes. Usted cubre mucho la fuente militar y esa denuncia fue temeraria. Para el año que viene, y si yo estoy allá, te voy a invitar al aniversario de CVG Alunasa y te vas a dar cuenta lo que estamos haciendo. Y cuando hagamos entrega al Estado, que va a ser pronto, de utilidades, tú vas a ser mi primera invitada. ¿Qué más quieres preguntar?
-¿No es chocante, con la crisis económica que hay, eso de llevar cantantes por su cumpleaños y por el 5 de Julio?
-Si hay un amigo tuyo que paga un mariachi para que te dé una serenata, dime ¿dónde está el delito? Vitico Castillo es mi amigo personal. ¿Qué empresarios quieran tener esa deferencia conmigo? Perfecto. ¿Lo del 5 de Julio? Fue un intercambio cultural. Casi todos los días hay intercambios culturales entre Esparza y Cvg Alunasa.
-¿Quién pagó el cantante de su cumpleaños?
-Dígame usted quién le dijo que la empresa estaba quebrada.
-(risas) Qué va general, usted es demasiado astuto.
-Mire, sobre los vehículos que dijeron que habíamos comprado. Yo pagó 7 mil dólares mensuales por el alquiler de estos 5 vehículos. La piscina de la casa se estaba cayendo, no he podido reparar las goteras, porque Otto Delgado Nayib no la usaba, ya que él se compró una casa lujosa en San José. He ido remodelando las casas de los gerentes porque estaban cayéndose. Mira Sebastiana si yo te llevo a trabajar para allá no te voy a sacar de Venezuela para llevarte a pasar trabajo.
-Hábleme del caso de los militares activos que están en CVG Alunasa. ¿Son amigos suyos?
-Están en comisión de servicio. Cuando me nombraron me dijeron que llevara mi equipo de trabajo. El coronel Pedro Peña Gerdel, es ingeniero mecánico y es gerente de operaciones; excelente. Si yo salgo de Alunasa ese muchacho conduce la empresa solo. El coronel José Gregorio Pérez Marcano tiene maestría en comercio exterior, hizo su carrera en la escuela de hacienda y es nuestro gerente de comercialización. El mayor Valera Silva José Rafael, ingeniero en sistemas, es el gerente logístico. La teniente Yaresi Castellanos, mi tesorera. La teniente Mariana Barrera, está en control interno. Todos los sueldos están ajustados a los de los costarricenses.
-¿Qué justifica los préstamos que solicitó de dos millones de dólares a bancos de Costa Rica?
-Las 12 demandas que tenía CVG Alunasa. Todo fue para pagar la deuda inmensa que aún tengo. Perdone la pedantería, pero yo no endeudé al Estado. El lazo me lo puse yo, soy yo el que está endeudado.
-¿Me está diciendo que usted solicitó ese préstamo a título personal?
-Sí, eso usted no lo sabía. Íntegro fue para Alunasa. Nuestros modestos ingresos han servido para paliar las deudas.
-¿Cuál es la relación con la empresa Alvenca?
-Es un proveedor más.
-¿Alvenca aparece relacionada con César Días?
-Usted debe preguntárselo a él.
-Alvenca fue creada poco después que usted llegó a Alunasa y con idéntica dirección de Ferremayor de César Días, según aparece en el Registro Nacional de Contratistas.
-Una empresa que me compra lo que me compra Alvenca y me da estabilidad, puede llamarse Sebastiana Sin Secretos Logistic pero si me compra y me paga, no tengo problemas. Puede ser cualquier empresa, nosotros traemos el 49% transformado para Venezuela.
-¿No le incomoda haber encontrado una empresa en quiebra, cuando usted ha dicho ser defensor de la revolución bolivariana?
-No me corresponde a mí juzgar. Si alguien le dio la oportunidad de gerenciar y no lo hicieron bien, pues es problema de cada quién.
-General, a este país hay que empezar a quererlo un poco más, por encima de las diferencias políticas. El chavismo y la oposición no pueden seguir escudándose tras la excusa de proteger a sus compañeros.
-Partimos del mismo punto de vista.
-La revolución bolivariana tiene 17 años en el poder y usted tiene un año en Alunasa…
-No soy juez ni contralor. Hice mi trabajo. A la Contraloría y al Ministerio le corresponde hacer su trabajo. Incluso a las autoridades costarricenses porque ese señor Otto Nayib debe pagarle los recursos a la asociación de empleados.
-Una última pregunta. Usted verá si la responde. ¿Tiene allí novias que reciben privilegios por usted ser el presidente?
-(risas) Dios mío, de dónde saca usted eso. Yo estoy felizmente casado y amo a mi esposa. Nunca he viajado con novias.
-¡Ah! entonces tiene novias.
-(risas) No, mi única novia de toda la vida es mi esposa.
