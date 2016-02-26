Sebastiana Barráez: El Picure y los contratistas

Sebastiana Barráez: El Picure y los contratistas

El Picure es la banda que más terror ha sembrado en los llanos venezolanos. Los contratistas que en Guárico han ejecutado obras en el gasoducto han tenido que llegar a acuerdos con la banda. Lo inaudito es que antes de empezar la obra, se encuentran con el mensaje de El Picure “para conversar”, porque en caso contrario amenaza con sabotear la obra y a la empresa. Si el contratista se resiste o lo ignora, aparecen los mensajeros, algunos funcionarios de Pdvsa, que le “recomiendan” que es mejor hacer un acuerdo previo con El Picure y hasta le facilitan el lugar para la reunión. Finalmente el contratista se ve obligado al acuerdo. Y así el jefe impone las condiciones: una “colaboración” mensual que llega a varios millones de bolívares y la inclusión en nómina de varios miembros de la banda que van a cobrar religiosamente pero nunca trabajan.

BIV. Es el Banco Industrial de Venezuela. Los trabajadores desconocen qué pasará con ellos. Una trabajadora discapacitada, quien está de reposo, tiene el sueldo y cesta ticket retenidos desde hace 10 meses, sin explicación alguna. Ella es Marianela Jacobskind, código de empleado No. 11577.

BADUEL. El día martes a las 11:13 AM llega a mi email una carta “aclaratoria de información sobre Raúl Baduel”, suscrito como “hermanos Baduel”, del correo de Margareth Fabiana Baduel. A las 12:05 PM llega el mismo texto, seis veces seguidas, pero del correo de Carmen Rivas, a las 12:16, 12:22, 12:39, 12:42 y 1:01. Y llegan seis adicionales, con el mismo texto anexo, pero del email de Maga Rivas: 1:13 pm, 1:25 PM; a la 1:34 PM Maga Rivas le envía un email al jefe de información alegando que no le he respondido. Sigue enviándome correos: 1:37 y 1:48. Sigue el miércoles a las 7:38 am. A las 8:35 AM respondo a Rivas diciéndole que no sé quién es ella, que eso es un anónimo, pero que en todo caso no tengo por qué responder de inmediato. El miércoles a las 11:09 de la noche Rivas responde que ella es la abogada del general Baduel. El miércoles a las 2:27 PM el hijo del general, Raúl Emilio Baduel, me escribe por DM en twiter reclamando lo que llama “calumnia mal infundada”. El texto enviado, es referente a la nota sobre el general Baduel y Pdvsa. Destaca que “Las únicas ideas, propuestas, diagnósticos, pronósticos y opciones planteadas por nuestro padre (Raúl Isaías Baduel) en relación al negocio petrolero de nuestro país” están en su libro escrito en el 2008. “Jamás hace mención a un vínculo de incorporación de la Fuerza Armada Nacional al Negocio Petrolero. Al contrario, se destaca una propuesta denominada “La Salida Definitiva”. En la cual, se plantea que este tema sea tratado en el marco de una Asamblea Nacional Popular Constituyente (ANPC) para evitar el monopolio de personas o grupos en el manejo de este ámbito de vital importancia”.

CEMENTERIO. Es el general del Sur en Caracas. Hace unos días violentaron 17 tumbas, entre ellas la de los padres y abuelos de un general de la Guardia Nacional. “Se llevaron los cadáveres y hasta las urnas”, dijo alarmado el oficial. Nadie explica cómo es que los delincuentes pudieron abrir tal cantidad de tumbas, en algunas de las cuales había varios cadáveres. Lo único que se sabe es que han proliferado en el país unos paleros o santeros que usan los cadáveres para sus ritos.

NAVAY. Ocurrió el 20 de diciembre 2015 en El Nula (Apure). Ingrid Guerra Galvis (20 años), junto a su marido, su hermano y dos muchachos, todos de una misma familia tachirense, fueron secuestrados. También se llevaron a un bebé de tres años hijo de la pareja. Hace unos días sus cadáveres empezaron a aparecer en San Joaquín de Navay y El Piñal, Táchira. Primero la muchacha y luego uno a uno. Tenían 3 o 4 tiros de gracia en el rostro. Ese territorio es zona de las Fuerzas Bolivarianas (FBL-FPLN), Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN), Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia (FARC) y paramilitares. Las víctimas eran cuidadores de una finquita. Un manto de silencio cubre el hecho.

BATERÍA. Así es conocido Alcedo Mora. Él desapareció el 27/02/2015, ante la más atroz indiferencia de los organismos del gobierno. Es un dirigente social de larga trayectoria. Militante del movimientoRuptura- Faln- Tercer Camino. Estuvo vinculado a la lucha social organizada, crea en la ULA el colectivo Ruptura Universitaria. Estuvo muy activo en los casos del dirigente yuckpa Sabino Romero y con Iván Pérez dirigente de Ruptura, por la masacre de sus 2 hijos en Barquisimeto por Polilara cuando Luis Reyes Reyes era gobernador de Lara. A Alcedo le habrían llegado documentos contra Pdvsa en el llenadero de El Vigía con trafico de gasolina hacia Colombia, con anuencia de militares venezolanos con paramilitarismo colombiano. Lo denunció públicamente en Mérida. Su familia y amigos aseguran que le presentó las pruebas de la denuncia al gobernador Alexis Ramírez y el secretario general de gobierno Luis Martínez, quien es empleado de Pdvsa en comisión de servicio y fue quien le dijo a unos de los hijos de Alcedo, palabras más palabras menos: “esto le pasó a tu papá por hablar paja”. Desde hace un año Alcedo desapareció. Los familiares y amigos que presionan porque su desaparición se investigue, fueron bloqueados en twiter por el Defensor del Pueblo Tarek William Saab, la fiscalía general y el fiscal Orlando Padrón. ¿Volvieron las desapariciones famosas en otros tiempos?

AMADO. Es Nervo, cuyo verdadero nombre era Juan Crisóstomo Ruiz de Nervo y Ordaz. Es el poeta mexicano nacido en 1870 y quien murió a los 49 años de edad en Montevideo. Fue él quien un día escribió: “¿En qué cuento te leí?/ ¿En qué sueño te soñé?/ ¿En qué planeta te vi/ antes de mirarte aquí?/ ¡Ah! ¡No lo sé…, no lo sé!/ Pero brotó nuestro amor/ con un antiguo fervor,/ y hubo, al tendernos la mano,/ cierta emoción anterior,/…/ Explique alguien (si lo osa)/ el hecho, y por qué, además,/ de tus caricias de diosa/ me queda una misteriosa/ esencia sutil de rosa/ que vienen de un siglo atrás…”.

Héroe

Heroe OSCAR PINEDA

Cuando conocí a Oscar Pineda ya me había llamado muchas veces para decirme que en Barinas había un sindicato matando gente. Parecía una inverosímil y escalofriante historia. Cuando llegué a Barinas fui hasta la sede de la Fundación de los Derechos Humanos Paz y Vida que dirige Oscar. Ese día conocí a aquel hombre con apariencia de abuelo bondadoso, de hablar bajito y firme. Asombrada oí a cada madre, esposa, hija o hermana de los hombres desaparecidos en Barinas. Ahí descubrí que Oscar era como El Quijote luchando con peligrosos molinos reales que escupían fuego y pólvora, vestidos de jóvenes sindicalistas convertidos en peligrosos asesinos, narcotraficantes, extorsionadores y secuestradores. En Oscar, vi de cerca a un héroe, luchando por la dignidad, por la verdad, por la justicia, ocupándose de ofrecer amor y solidaridad ante el dolor humano. Surgieron las amenazas, las presiones contra Oscar y su familia. El primero que salió del país fue su hijo varón que es médico, luego las dos chicas. Allá en ese territorio caluroso y a veces agreste de Barinas, Oscar sigue luchando, con el apoyo de su esposa, en medio de una sociedad de silencios. Su historia es conmovedora. Es la de quien inició una lucha sin fin.

 

Última Hora

  • Subalternos del GB (Av) Carlos Seijas, de la brigada de Defensa Aérea de Los Andes, se quejan de la actitud despótica del oficial.
  • El jueves 3 de marzo estaré en la Universidad de Los Andes, núcleo Táchira, hablando sobrePeriodismo en Tiempos de Polarización.

