Se triplican asilos en EEUU

En 2014 los estadounidenses recibieron 2.181 casos de asilos de venezolanos, 178% mÃ¡s que en 2013. Las autoridades estÃ¡n aumentando los controles al detectarse peticiones falsas Por Frank LÃ³pez Ballesteros

Los venezolanos siguen llegando a Estados Unidos en busca de asilo. Por persecuciÃ³n polÃ­tica, por la espiral de violencia, la crisis econÃ³mica, o en algunos casos como estrategia migratoria, incluso con alegatos espurios, y lo demuestra el hecho de que en 2014 se triplicaron los casos en comparaciÃ³n al aÃ±o anterior.

Las autoridades migratorias de EEUU recibieron en 2014 un total de 2.181 casos de asilos de ciudadanos venezolanos, 178% mÃ¡s que en 2013, cuando se conocieron 784.

Esta realidad ha llevado a que las autoridades estadounidenses sean cada vez mÃ¡s rigurosas en identificar posibles fraudes migratorios, tomando en cuenta un prudente volumen de casos que estÃ¡n resolviÃ©ndose en las cortes.

Los nÃºmeros oficiales no revelan la cantidad de individuos demandantes de asilo, por lo que un caso puede tener uno o mÃ¡s personas. Hay situaciones que incluyen familias completas de hasta una decena de individuos.

De 2013 a 2014 la mayorÃ­a de los asilos fueron solicitados en el estado de Florida, donde reside 74% de la migraciÃ³n venezolana en EEUU.

Los datos suministrados por el Servicio de CiudadanÃ­a e InmigraciÃ³n de EEUU (USCIS) a El Universal revelan que ciudadanos de China, MÃ©xico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Venezuela y Ecuador, encabezan la lista de los primeros seis paÃ­ses de donde provienen las mayores peticiones de asilo. En 2014 las autoridades estadounidenses recibieron 56.912 casos que deben ser ahora resueltos.

Venezuela en 2014 viviÃ³ un aÃ±o polÃ­tico de gran tensiÃ³n, cuando las manifestaciones estudiantiles que empezaron en febrero, terminaron calentando las calles por varios meses.

El corolario fue la muerte de manifestantes, muchos de ellos jÃ³venes, el encarcelamiento de lÃ­deres polÃ­ticos y estudiantiles, y para muchas familias venezolanas opositoras, la urgente necesidad de buscar una salida hacia el exterior, huyendo de la persecuciÃ³n polÃ­tica, inseguridad, las tensiones callejeras, que sumado a la crisis econÃ³mica, les hizo la situaciÃ³n insostenible.

En la Ãºltima dÃ©cada el USCIS recibiÃ³ 8.561 casos de asilos de venezolanos, ubicÃ¡ndose desde 2005 en el top ten de las demandas.

Las leyes migratorias estadounidenses contemplan que puede solicitar asilo cualquier persona que teme, con fundamento, ser perseguida o ya ha sufrido persecuciÃ³n por razÃ³n de su raza, nacionalidad, religiÃ³n, opiniÃ³n polÃ­tica o por pertenecer a un determinado grupo social.

Ese es el caso de Stevan Morales Rojas (nombre ficticio), quien estÃ¡ preparando un dossier que presentarÃ¡ ante las autoridades migratorias estadounidenses para conseguir asilo polÃ­tico.

En 2014, en su natal Valencia, estado Carabobo, fue arrestado durante 72 horas por manifestar frente a la Universidad de Carabobo y “guarimbear” quemando papeles y cauchos.

“Guarimbero” es un epÃ­teto que le ha acompaÃ±ado como estigma desde entonces, y a partir de junio de ese aÃ±o vive lo que denuncia como “persecuciÃ³n polÃ­tica”, el ingrediente clave para dejar Venezuela.

“Tengo evidencias de que estuve detenido injustificadamente, que recibo amenazas por telÃ©fono, que fui agredido. Ha sido un acoso constante y una lucha por no dejarme doblegar, pero ya estoy cansado, me siento perdido y lo peor de todo es que con miedo”, relata Stevan.

La zona donde reside este joven “estÃ¡ rodeada de simpatizantes del oficialismo, yo dirÃ­a que cercada, y ya estoy fichado, he tenido peleas a puÃ±o con la gente del barrio que me dice ‘sifrinito, ‘golpista’… y lo que viene sÃ© que serÃ¡ peor”, relata el estudiante universitario, que a sus 23 aÃ±os de edad ya seis los ha dedicado a labores comunitarias militando en Primero Justicia.

Como estudiante de derecho conoce todo lo que se refiere a la polÃ­tica de asilo en distintos paÃ­ses y EEUU serÃ¡ su destino para protegerse.

Para obtener asilo en EEUU, un extranjero debe aplicar en un plazo de un aÃ±o desde la fecha de la Ãºltima llegada o establecer que se aplique una excepciÃ³n basado en un cambio de circunstancias extraordinarias, y los registros demuestran que esta Ãºltima situaciÃ³n es a la que mÃ¡s estÃ¡n recurriendo los venezolanos.

En 2013, 1.528 venezolanos recibieron asilo en EEUU, segÃºn la Oficina de InmigraciÃ³n del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (Homeland Security). Ese aÃ±o se conocieron 528 casos, por lo que en promedio un caso pudo contener hasta tres individuos en busca de protecciÃ³n.

Los picos de casos de asilo de venezolanos se dieron en 2005 (1.146) y 2013, cuando se presentaron a las oficinas del USCIS 784 peticiones, muchas de las cuales estÃ¡n por resolverse.

La crisis econÃ³mica que sufre el paÃ­s, sobre todo en los Ãºltimos dos aÃ±os, resumida en escasez, devaluaciÃ³n e inseguridad, fueron factores para que se profundizara la Ãºltima oleada de emigraciÃ³n venezolana en los Ãºltimos 15 aÃ±os.

Esta verdad, sin embargo, dio pie para que algunos venezolanos recurrieran al asilo como estrategia migratoria, cuando en realidad no sufriesen persecuciÃ³n polÃ­tica. Es una situaciÃ³n que empieza a generar problemas, como adelantan abogados y expertos en la materia.

Entre la ley y la trampa

HÃ©ctor LÃ³pez, es un prominente abogado venezolano radicado en la ciudad de Houston, donde dirige el escritorio Attorney at Law. “Todas las semanas, por no decir todos los dÃ­as, me consultan clientes venezolanos indagando sobre la posibilidad de aplicar al asilo. Lamentablemente es un tema que se ha estado tomando muy a la ligera este Ãºltimo aÃ±o”, explica.

LÃ³pez se lamenta de que cientos de venezolanos estÃ©n recurriendo al asilo polÃ­tico como una estrategia migratoria, cuando realmente no estÃ¡n perseguidos, habiendo casos, incluso, en el que mienten con informaciÃ³n falsa.

“Mi experiencia con estos casos desde que explotÃ³ el ‘boom’ de los venezolanos con los asilos es que la gran mayorÃ­a simplemente no califican. Muchos pretenden obtener asilo Ãºnicamente basados en hechos que son atribuibles a la criminalidad comÃºn, secuestros, robos, mala calidad de vida, o hechos aleatorios en alguna marcha opositora que nada tiene que ver con persecuciÃ³n desde el punto de vista de su definiciÃ³n legal”, sostiene el abogado.

La situaciÃ³n de los venezolanos estÃ¡ al nivel del los chinos, quienes ocupan el primer lugar en concesiÃ³n de asilos en EEUU huyendo de la persecuciÃ³n del rÃ©gimen comunista. En 2011 8.601 chinos recibieron asilo, 34% del total.

EEUU aceptÃ³ en 2012, Ãºltimo dato disponible, 150.614 solicitudes de asilo y refugio, siendo las peticiones de venezolanos las que estÃ¡n en el primer lugar por AmÃ©rica Latina seguido de los haitianos, colombianos y guatemaltecos.

LÃ³pez cree “que el enfoque que muchos abogados en Miami le dan a estos casos de asilo estÃ¡ orientado mÃ¡s a su beneficio que al del cliente. Esto puede justificar el incremento de aplicaciones desmedidas recibidas por el Servicio de InmigraciÃ³n, mÃ¡s no necesariamente quiere decir que el caso cuenta con mÃ©ritos legales o con la posibilidad de ser aprobado”.

Los procesos de asilo en EEUU se dividen en dos tipos: el afirmativo, que decide el Servicio de InmigraciÃ³n y el defensivo, que se dirime en las cortes de cada Estado.

En el caso de los venezolanos, 82% es de tipo afirmativo, pero la tendencia estÃ¡ cambiando en el Ãºltimo aÃ±o. LÃ³pez acota que ahora la mayorÃ­a de los casos de asilo que son aprobados se ganan en las cortes de inmigraciÃ³n y no a nivel de la oficina local de inmigraciÃ³n.

“Las cortes estÃ¡n en la actualidad tan abarrotadas de casos que las fechas de las audiencias para debatir los pedidos de asilos hoy dÃ­a podrÃ­an estar para 2019 y 2020”, dice el letrado.

Mercado de asilos

La abogada MarÃ­a Cifuentes, de la firma Cifuentes-Marrero, enfocada en inmigraciÃ³n, apunta que la crisis polÃ­tica en Venezuela dio pie a que muchas personas se vieran en la “verdadera necesidad de asilarse”, por ejemplo en EEUU, pero constata que las autoridades estadounidense son cada vez mÃ¡s exigente por el incremento irregular de pedidos de asilo sin base.

“Los oficiales de inmigraciÃ³n se han dado cuenta de que el ‘mercado de asilos para venezolanos’ en EEUU desvirtuÃ³ el concepto de este derecho universal. Hay muchos abogados sin escrÃºpulo que se benefician y como los casos tardan en resolverse, al perderlos son los clientes quienes se perjudican mientras ellos siguen en su labor”, advierte Cifuentes.

El Servicio de CiudadanÃ­a e InmigraciÃ³n de EEUU no quiso referirse al caso especÃ­fico de los asilos para venezolanos, pero respondiÃ³ a El Universal que el “proceso de identificaciÃ³n de los verdaderos refugiados es difÃ­cil… el programa de asilo ha puesto en marcha una serie de garantÃ­as y medidas para establecer un proceso responsable, confiable y libre de fraude”.

A un mÃ­nimo histÃ³rico en los Ãºltimos siete aÃ±os cayeron las deportaciones de venezolanos desde EEUU, al cerrar en 2014 con 153 expulsiones mientras que en 2013 se dieron 187, segÃºn el Servicio de InmigraciÃ³n y Control de Aduanas estadounidense (ICE), lo que para muchos expertos tiene un trasfondo claramente polÃ­tico al margen de las demandas de asilo.

“Para proteger a los venezolanos el Gobierno estadounidense ha frenado las deportaciones, pero es cierto que muchos de los que estÃ¡n viajando hasta allÃ¡ lo hacen para quedarse justificando persecuciÃ³n… viajan listos para asilarse a sabiendas de que tendrÃ¡n todos los beneficios de la ley e incluso llegar a tener la Green Card”, matiza Adalberto Urbina, profesor de Derecho Internacional de los Refugiados en la Universidad Central de Venezuela (UCV).

EEUU, como la mayorÃ­a de las naciones, rige su polÃ­tica de asilo sobre la base de la ConvenciÃ³n sobre el Estatuto de los Refugiados, de 1951, que establece taxativamente las razones por las que debe concederse el asilo.

“El concepto de persecuciÃ³n polÃ­tica en la ConvenciÃ³n ha sido muy bien interpretado por el Alto Comisionado de Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados (ACNUR), y muchos venezolanos que dicen ser perseguidos no se encuentran en los supuestos que prevÃ© la legislaciÃ³n internacional”, recalca Urbina, una autoridad en el tema.

El concepto de persecuciÃ³n polÃ­tica en la ConvenciÃ³n de los Refugiados ha sido muy bien interpretado por el ACNUR, “y mucho de estos venezolanos no se encuentran en los supuestos que esta prevÃ© porque en el fondo son migrantes econÃ³micos”, opina el docente, autor del libro Derecho Internacional de los Refugiados, uno de los pocos editados en espaÃ±ol sobre el tema.

Para Urbina “no se puede negar que a medida que la situaciÃ³n de represiÃ³n y violaciÃ³n de los derechos humanos en Venezuela aumente, habrÃ¡ mÃ¡s casos ciertos de solicitantes legÃ­timos de asilo polÃ­tico en EEUU… pero lo importante es que quien quiera irse por razones econÃ³micas lo haga por los caminos regulares sin desvirtuar un instrumento valioso como lo es la ConvenciÃ³n sobre el Estatuto de los Refugiados”.

El caso europeo demuestra una tendencia en lo que significa la bÃºsqueda de los venezolanos por asilo. Entre 2010 y 2013 un promedio de 70 venezolanos por aÃ±o solicitaron asilo en nueve de los 28 paÃ­ses de la UniÃ³n Europea siendo EspaÃ±a, Francia, Reino Unido e Italia donde hubo mayores aplicaciones respectivamente, segÃºn datos de la Eurostat, la oficina de estadÃ­sticas de la ComisiÃ³n Europea.

Nadie pone en duda que el deterioro social y econÃ³mico de Venezuela estÃ¡ impulsando la migraciÃ³n, el problema en el corto plazo es que la excesiva banalizaciÃ³n de lo que es un asilo, puede terminar cerrÃ¡ndole las puertas en el exterior a quienes realmente necesiten de este recurso para salvar su vida y la de su familia.

FRANK LÃ“PEZ BALLESTEROS– EL UNIVERSAL