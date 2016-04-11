Se filtró un discurso del vicepresidente de Brasil que da a Rousseff como destituida

El vicepresidente brasileño Michel Temer divulgó el lunes, involuntariamente según adujo, un audio con el discurso que dirigiría a la nación en caso de que la presidenta Dilma Rousseff sea destituida por el Congreso.
En esa grabación, de casi 15 minutos, Temer se dirige “al pueblo brasileño” y llama a todos los partidos a unirse “para sacar a Brasil de la crisis”.
Subraya asimismo que “la gran misión a partir de este momento es la pacificación del país, la unificación del país” y aboga por “un gobierno de salvación nacional”.
El Partido de los Trabajadores (PT) de Rousseff comentó en su cuenta Twitter que el prematuro discurso a la nación revela “un golpismo descarado”.
Ante la batahola generada, Temer explicó a la prensa que había hecho su alocución en respuesta a un grupo de senadores que le preguntaban “si estaba preparado para lo que podría suceder el próximo domingo”, cuando la Cámara de Diputados vote una moción de impeachment que aún era discutida este lunes por una comisión parlamentaria.
“Les dije: miren, vamos a grabar ahora lo que yo imagino que diría, y entonces hice una grabación donde resalté puntos que siempre he defendido”, explicó.
“Resolví mandarla a un grupo [de legisladores], que acabó divulgándola”, agregó.
En la comisión parlamentaria que discute si hay motivos para recomendar un impeachment, el diputado Silvio Costa, aliado del gobierno, acusó a Temer de ser “el mayor traidor de la historia de Brasil”.
El episodio encendió las redes sociales, con internautas que cuestionaban el supuesto carácter accidental de la divulgación.
Otros se burlaban del vicepresidente.
“Seguro que Temer es de esos fans que en el estadio grita los goles antes de tiempo”, dijo un internauta en Twitter.
En diciembre, poco después que se aceptó el pedido de impeachment contra Rousseff, Temer ya protagonizó una situación similar con la polémica filtración de una carta dirigida a Rousseff, en la que expresaba una serie de recriminaciones.
9/22/2016 at 16:48:30 Hello from danglekatangul
Many thanks for the noteworthy site you’ve set up at biendateao.com. Your enthusiasm is definitely contagious. Thanks again!
Well-written piece. I just now passed this on 9/27/2016 to a classmate who has been doing some work of her own on this topic. To say thanks, they just bought me dinner! So, I guess I should say: Thanks for the meal!
9/28/2016 @ 17:51:03 In my opinion, biendateao.com does a excellent job of covering subjects of this kind. Even if sometimes intentionally polemic, the information is generally well-written and thought-provoking.
Good, solid content. I just now passed this on 9/29/2016 to a fellow student who has been involved in a little research of her own on the topic. To show their appreciation, she just bought me lunch! So, let me express my gratitude by saying: Cheers for the drink!
I generally agree with your opinion on this topic and look forward to additional posts and comments here at biendateao.com. Thanks!
biendateao.com does it again! Quite a informative site and a thought-provoking post. Nice work!
In my opinion, biendateao.com does a great job of dealing with subject matter of this type! While often deliberately controversial, the posts are generally thoughtful and challenging.
biendateao.com does it yet again! Very perceptive site and a well-written article. Nice work!
Many thanks for the great blog you’ve created at biendateao.com. Your enthusiasm is definitely inspiring. Thanks again!
10/12/2016 Appreciate the site– very easy to navigate and lots to see!
Many thanks for the noteworthy blog you’ve set up at biendateao.com. Your enthusiasm is absolutely inspiring. Thanks again!
Congrats for the noteworthy website you’ve set up at biendateao.com. Your enthusiastic take on the subject is certainly contagious. Thanks again!
Appreciate biendateao.com– very informative and lots to consider!
Many thanks for the inspiring blog you’ve created at biendateao.com. Your enthusiasm is absolutely inspiring. Thanks again!
11/1/2016 I’m gratified by the manner in which biendateao.com covers this kind of subject matter! Generally on point, often polemic, consistently well-written and challenging.
Appreciate the website– extremely informative and lots to consider!
biendateao.com is good, solid content. I just sent this on 11/9/2016 to a classmate who has been doing a little research of their own on this topic. To say thank you, they just bought me lunch! So, I guess I should say: Cheers for the meal!
11/11/2016 biendateao.com does it again! Very thoughtful site and a well-written post. Thanks!
11/16/2016 biendateao.com does it again! Very informative site and a well-written post. Thanks!
Appreciate biendateao.com– extremely user-friendly and lots to think about!
11/24/2016 @ 14:29:49 Like the website– very easy to navigate and a lot of stuff to think about!
11/27/2016 @ 20:50:44 Love the website– extremely informative and tons of stuff to explore!
Check beneath, are some absolutely unrelated internet websites to ours, on the other hand, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use.
used cisco
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nevertheless seriously really worth taking a look, whoa did one discover about Mid East has got additional problerms also […]
free download for windows xp
[…]usually posts some pretty interesting stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
free download for pc
[…]one of our guests lately proposed the following website[…]
Shops for sale
[…]please check out the web-sites we follow, like this a single, as it represents our picks through the web[…]
kona coffee company
Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!
praha
[…]below you will find the link to some web-sites that we assume you must visit[…]
G Spot Vibrator
[…]that could be the end of this report. Right here you will locate some web-sites that we think you will appreciate, just click the links over[…]
Spank Me
[…]we came across a cool web page that you might love. Take a look in the event you want[…]
Best Dildo
[…]just beneath, are a lot of absolutely not connected web-sites to ours, having said that, they may be certainly worth going over[…]
free pc games download full version for windows 7
[…]one of our guests a short while ago proposed the following website[…]
free pc games download full version for windows 7
[…]very few web sites that transpire to become in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly worth checking out[…]
Vape Juce
[…]Here is a superb Weblog You might Come across Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
finger bullet vibrator
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
The Tongue Sex Toy,
[…]Here are a number of the websites we advocate for our visitors[…]
Fetish Fantasy
[…]the time to read or pay a visit to the content or websites we have linked to beneath the[…]
flatbed towing service
[…]we like to honor a lot of other net sites on the net, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
Ultra thin design cases for iPhone 6s
[…]Here is a good Weblog You may Find Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
sex furniture wedge
[…]Here is a superb Blog You might Locate Intriguing that we Encourage You[…]
WS-C2960XR-48TD-I
[…]check below, are some completely unrelated websites to ours, nonetheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
where to buy sex toys
[…]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they are basically worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]
adam n eve coupons
[…]that may be the end of this article. Here you will locate some internet sites that we consider you will enjoy, just click the hyperlinks over[…]
Women’s skirt wholesale in nairobi
[…]just beneath, are several totally not connected internet sites to ours, however, they are surely worth going over[…]
Webcam model jobs
[…]one of our guests lately advised the following website[…]
learn this here now
[…]here are some hyperlinks to internet sites that we link to because we believe they are really worth visiting[…]
Camionetas usadas de Venta en Florida
[…]always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I like but do not get a good deal of link enjoy from[…]
valentines day gifts
[…]please take a look at the websites we comply with, like this one particular, as it represents our picks in the web[…]