Se filtró un discurso del vicepresidente de Brasil que da a Rousseff...

Se filtró un discurso del vicepresidente de Brasil que da a Rousseff como destituida

Por biendateao -
636
50
COMPARTIR

El vicepresidente brasileño Michel Temer divulgó el lunes, involuntariamente según adujo, un audio con el discurso que dirigiría a la nación en caso de que la presidenta Dilma Rousseff sea destituida por el Congreso.

En esa grabación, de casi 15 minutos, Temer se dirige “al pueblo brasileño” y llama a todos los partidos a unirse “para sacar a Brasil de la crisis”.

Subraya asimismo que “la gran misión a partir de este momento es la pacificación del país, la unificación del país” y aboga por “un gobierno de salvación nacional”.

El Partido de los Trabajadores (PT) de Rousseff comentó en su cuenta Twitter que el prematuro discurso a la nación revela “un golpismo descarado”.

Ante la batahola generada, Temer explicó a la prensa que había hecho su alocución en respuesta a un grupo de senadores que le preguntaban “si estaba preparado para lo que podría suceder el próximo domingo”, cuando la Cámara de Diputados vote una moción de impeachment que aún era discutida este lunes por una comisión parlamentaria.

“Les dije: miren, vamos a grabar ahora lo que yo imagino que diría, y entonces hice una grabación donde resalté puntos que siempre he defendido”, explicó.

“Resolví mandarla a un grupo [de legisladores], que acabó divulgándola”, agregó.

En la comisión parlamentaria que discute si hay motivos para recomendar un impeachment, el diputado Silvio Costa, aliado del gobierno, acusó a Temer de ser “el mayor traidor de la historia de Brasil”.

El episodio encendió las redes sociales, con internautas que cuestionaban el supuesto carácter accidental de la divulgación.

Otros se burlaban del vicepresidente.

“Seguro que Temer es de esos fans que en el estadio grita los goles antes de tiempo”, dijo un internauta en Twitter.

En diciembre, poco después que se aceptó el pedido de impeachment contra Rousseff, Temer ya protagonizó una situación similar con la polémica filtración de una carta dirigida a Rousseff, en la que expresaba una serie de recriminaciones.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

50 COMENTARIOS

  3. Well-written piece. I just now passed this on 9/27/2016 to a classmate who has been doing some work of her own on this topic. To say thanks, they just bought me dinner! So, I guess I should say: Thanks for the meal!

  4. 9/28/2016 @ 17:51:03 In my opinion, biendateao.com does a excellent job of covering subjects of this kind. Even if sometimes intentionally polemic, the information is generally well-written and thought-provoking.

  5. Good, solid content. I just now passed this on 9/29/2016 to a fellow student who has been involved in a little research of her own on the topic. To show their appreciation, she just bought me lunch! So, let me express my gratitude by saying: Cheers for the drink!

  8. In my opinion, biendateao.com does a great job of dealing with subject matter of this type! While often deliberately controversial, the posts are generally thoughtful and challenging.

  16. 11/1/2016 I’m gratified by the manner in which biendateao.com covers this kind of subject matter! Generally on point, often polemic, consistently well-written and challenging.

  18. biendateao.com is good, solid content. I just sent this on 11/9/2016 to a classmate who has been doing a little research of their own on this topic. To say thank you, they just bought me lunch! So, I guess I should say: Cheers for the meal!

  25. used cisco

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nevertheless seriously really worth taking a look, whoa did one discover about Mid East has got additional problerms also […]

  29. kona coffee company

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO