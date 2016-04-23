Se elevó a 646 la cantidad de fallecidos por el terremoto en Ecuador

El número de muertos por el terremoto del pasado sábado en Ecuador se elevó a 646, informó hoy el presidente del país, Rafael Correa, quien indicó que aún hay 130 personas desaparecidas.
En su informe semanal de labores, Correa informó que han atendido a 12.492 personas que resultaron heridas en el terremoto.
Un total de 113 personas fueron rescatadas con vida y 26.091 están albergadas desde que se produjo la sacudida de magnitud 7,8 en la escala de Richter, que afectó principalmente a la zona norte de la costa del país.
En su portal de internet, la Secretaría Nacional de Gestión de Riesgo informa que hay 6.998 inmuebles destruidos y 2.740 afectados, y precisa que 281 escuelas también han quedado afectadas.
EFE
