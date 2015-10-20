Se desplomÃ³ peaje de San Antonio del TÃ¡chira

En horas de la tarde de este lunes, usuarios de la red social Twitter reportaron la caÃda de la estructura del peaje de San Antonio del TÃ¡chira.
El hecho habrÃa ocurrido por los fuertes vientos que se registraron en la zona. El suceso no dejÃ³ vÃctimas. Por su parte, ProtecciÃ³n Civil TÃ¡chira indicÃ³ a travÃ©s de la red social que “comisiones realizan evaluaciÃ³n de la estructura colapsada”.
Se conociÃ³ que funcionarios de la Guardia Nacional Bolivariana (GNB), resguardaron el lugar y el trÃ¡fico vehicular permaneciÃ³ restringido.
Fuente: 2001
