Se desplomÃ³ peaje de San Antonio del TÃ¡chira

En horas de la tarde de este lunes, usuarios de la red social Twitter reportaron la caÃ­da de la estructura del peaje de San Antonio del TÃ¡chira.

El hecho habrÃ­a ocurrido por los fuertes vientos que se registraron en la zona. El suceso no dejÃ³ vÃ­ctimas. Por su parte, ProtecciÃ³n Civil TÃ¡chira indicÃ³ a travÃ©s de la red social que “comisiones realizan evaluaciÃ³n de la estructura colapsada”.

 

Se conociÃ³ que funcionarios de la Guardia Nacional Bolivariana (GNB), resguardaron el lugar y el trÃ¡fico vehicular permaneciÃ³ restringido.

Fuente: 2001

