Se ahogÃ³ niÃ±o de 7 aÃ±os en piscina de Los Bucares

Se ahogÃ³ niÃ±o de 7 aÃ±os en piscina de Los Bucares

Un niÃ±o de 7 aÃ±os muriÃ³ ahogado â€”la tarde de este domingoâ€” en la piscina de la granja Campo verde, ubicada en el sector Los Bucares, de Maracaibo.

Se desconocÃ­an hasta la noche de este domingo con precisiÃ³n cÃ³mo ocurriÃ³ el suceso. No obstante, funcionarios del Cuerpo de Bomberos de Maracaibo informaron que el menor fue llevado, a las 5:45 de la tarde, al cuartel de La Rotaria, pero llegÃ³ sin signos vitales.

Debido a recientes tragedias ocurridas en este tipo de establecimientos, el pasado aÃ±o entrÃ³ en vigencia una ordenanza sobre Uso y funcionamiento de las piscinas en Maracaibo, la cual contempla su inspecciÃ³n periÃ³dica y la presencia obligatoria deÂ  guardavidas en estos espacios; entre otras normas.

 

PANORAMA

