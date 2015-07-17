Scarano apelarÃ¡ medida de inhabilitaciÃ³n

El exalcalde opositor Enzo Scarano anunciÃ³ hoy que apelarÃ¡ la sanciÃ³n de la ContralorÃa General que lo inhabilitÃ³ para ocupar cargos pÃºblicos por un aÃ±o para tratar de revertir la medida que dejÃ³ a la oposiciÃ³n venezolana sin una de sus prominentes figuras para las elecciones parlamentarias de diciembre.
â€œVoy a apelar esta decisiÃ³n y esperemos que verdaderamente estÃ© dentro del marco legal y el contralor rectifique ese errorâ€, afirmÃ³ Scarano al asegurar que su inhabilitaciÃ³n no estÃ¡ ajustada a la ley y responde a una â€œjugarreta que estÃ¡ haciendo el gobierno para tratar de desanimarnosâ€.
La ContralorÃa General de la RepÃºblica inhabilitÃ³ al exalcalde y candidato opositor a las elecciones parlamentarias alegando que no presentÃ³ a tiempo su declaraciÃ³n jurada de patrimonio.
El mÃ¡ximo organismo supervisor de los fondos pÃºblicos tambiÃ©n inhabilitÃ³ recientemente a la ex congresista MarÃa Corina Machado y al exalcalde encarcelado Daniel Ceballos, que figuran como candidatos de la coaliciÃ³n opositora para los comicios parlamentarios del 6 de diciembre.
Scarano dijo a la emisora local UniÃ³n Radio que a pesar de haber sido detenido en marzo del aÃ±o pasado y condenado a 10 meses de prisiÃ³n por desacatar una orden judicial de levantar barricadas en el municipio central de San Diego, logrÃ³ presentar dentro de los plazos legales la declaraciÃ³n jurada de patrimonio.
El opositor fue destituido el aÃ±o pasado de su cargo de alcalde de San Diego por decisiÃ³n del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia.
Scarano atribuyÃ³ la sanciÃ³n de la ContralorÃa General a un â€œerror administrativoâ€ y sostuvo que la ley establece que en el caso de que no se presente a tiempo la declaraciÃ³n jurada lo que corresponde es una multa y no una inhabilitaciÃ³n polÃtica.
La ContralorÃa General no ha emitido hasta el momento comentarios sobre el caso de Scarano.
La coaliciÃ³n opositora desestimÃ³ las acciones de la ContralorÃa General y anunciÃ³ que mantendrÃ¡ las candidaturas de los opositores inhabilitados.
