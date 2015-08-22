Santos: Los venezolanos siempre serÃ¡n bienvenidos a Colombia

El presidente de Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, dijo hoy que los venezolanos serÃ¡n siempre â€œbienvenidosâ€ en el paÃ­s, al comentar, sin mencionarlo, unas recientes declaraciones de su homÃ³logo NicolÃ¡s Maduro.

â€œLos venezolanos siempre son bienvenidos aquÃ­ en Colombia, y siempre serÃ¡n bienvenidosâ€, dijo el jefe de Estado a periodistas durante una visita que hizo a Bucaramanga, capital del departamento de Santander (noreste).

Santos se refiriÃ³ a unas cifras citadas ayer por Maduro, segÃºn el cual mÃ¡s de 121.000 colombianos se han establecido en Venezuela este aÃ±o en busca de mejores condiciones de vida.

â€œEn este momento yo no veo los colombianos que dicen que estÃ¡n viajando a Venezuela, una cifra que se mencionÃ³ por ahÃ­, pero yo no la puedo constatar en ninguna parteâ€, afirmÃ³ Santos.

Los venezolanos siempre son bienvenidos aquÃ­ en Colombia, y siempre serÃ¡n bienvenidos

Maduro afirmÃ³ el jueves que Venezuela estÃ¡ llegando â€œal lÃ­miteâ€ para poder soportar la inmigraciÃ³n masiva de colombianos, que, segÃºn dijo, â€œsolo es comparableâ€ al Ã©xodo de africanos y asiÃ¡ticos hacia Europa.

El mandatario venezolano agregÃ³ que se trata de â€œun pueblo que viene casi sin educaciÃ³n, sin un medio en el bolsillo, los pobres de la tierra huyendo de la violencia, de la guerra y de la miseria y buscando en la Venezuela socialista la protecciÃ³n de la seguridad social integral gratuita pÃºblica que tenemosâ€.

Por el contrario, Santos subrayÃ³ que los venezolanos que vienen a Colombia son tratados con aprecio.

â€œAquÃ­ lo que hemos es recibido venezolanos con mucho gusto, con el corazÃ³n abiertoâ€, afirmÃ³ el mandatario colombiano.

SegÃºn cifras de MigraciÃ³n Colombia, la entidad que controla el flujo de personas en las fronteras, unos 315.000 colombianos han ingresado en Venezuela en lo corrido de este aÃ±o, de los que 307.000 regresaron y unos 8.000 no lo hicieron.

De ese total que viajÃ³ a Venezuela este aÃ±o, el 70 % lo hizo como turista y la mayorÃ­a regresÃ³, segÃºn los datos de MigraciÃ³n Colombia.