Ciudad ‘de la protesta’ en ojo de la tormenta, mientras crisis econÃ³mica se agrava

Una vez mÃ¡s, jÃ³venes encapuchados estÃ¡n bloqueando las calles y quemando neumÃ¡ticos en la ciudad venezolana de San CristÃ³bal, epicentro de las masivas protestas antigubernamentales de 2014, reseÃ±a Reuters.

Students clash with national guards during a protest against the government in San Cristobal
Masked students block a street as they clash with national guards during a protest against the government in San Cristobal
Students block a street as they clash with national guards during a protest against the government in San Cristobal
National guards control the entrance of a private supermarket as people line up to enter in San Cristobal
Masked students block a street during a protest against the government in San Cristobal
A man is detained by police during a protest against the government in San Cristobal
People line up to buy basic goods at a supermarket in San Cristobal
Students clash with national guards during a protest against the government in San Cristobal

Los grupos son pequeÃ±os y los disturbios contenidos, pero la disidencia estÃ¡ aumentando en esta volÃ¡til ciudad andina, un barÃ³metro de la frustraciÃ³n de los venezolanos con la crisis econÃ³mica que estÃ¡ presionando al Gobierno de NicolÃ¡s Maduro.

Los estudiantes, que tambiÃ©n acusan al Gobierno de corrupciÃ³n y represiÃ³n, amenazan con masificar las movilizaciones. Maduro ha etiquetado a los manifestantes de â€œgolpistasâ€.

â€œYa es horaâ€, dijo Deiby Jaimes, de 21 aÃ±os, detrÃ¡s de una barricada de basura humeante, a unos metros de la policÃ­a. â€œHay una crisis social, econÃ³mica y polÃ­tica. En lo econÃ³mico estamos totalmente perdidos y desvariandoâ€.

Pero Jaimes y otros estudiantes dijeron que estaban a la espera de si otros venezolanos tambiÃ©n saldrÃ¡n a las calles.

Las protestas del aÃ±o pasado devinieron en violencia, que dividiÃ³ a la oposiciÃ³n, y no lograron un amplio apoyo de las clases menos favorecidas. Por ello, lÃ­deres opositores como el dos veces candidato presidencial Henrique Capriles, han hecho un llamado a concentraciones pacÃ­ficas.

â€œLa gente quedÃ³ con miedoâ€, agregÃ³ Jaimes, estudiante de contabilidad, mientras docenas a su alrededor golpeaban piedras con un ritmo amenazador. â€œPero el miedo se les estÃ¡ quitando debido a la escasez. Estamos esperando un estallido socialâ€.

La alta demanda tras la temporada navideÃ±a agravÃ³ la escasez en el paÃ­s de 29 millones de habitantes, obligando a los venezolanos a hacer enormes colas que han devenido en algunos enfrentamientos por la codiciada leche o paÃ±ales.

â€˜Ciudad de la Cordialidadâ€™ Combativa

Students clash with national guards during a protest against the government in San Cristobal

Conocida como la â€˜ciudad de la cordialidadâ€™, San CristÃ³bal, de poco mÃ¡s de un millÃ³n de habitantes, ha vuelto a atraer la atenciÃ³n desde aÃ±o nuevo por los enfrentamientos entre grupos de manifestantes y las fuerzas de seguridad.

Fue aquÃ­ que el supuesto intento de violaciÃ³n de una estudiante universitaria el aÃ±o pasado detonÃ³ las protestas que se extendieron en todo el paÃ­s y dejaron 43 fallecidos.

El Mayor General EfraÃ­n Velasco, a cargo de la seguridad de la regiÃ³n occidental andina, llamÃ³ a los manifestantes delincuentes descarriados. â€œQuieren encender nuevamente la ciudadâ€.

Su lema, aÃ±adiÃ³, se puede reducir a â€œcomo yo pienso diferente, yo te tumbo a tiâ€.

De hecho, Maduro asegura que polÃ­ticos de derecha, aupados por Estados Unidos y los medios de comunicaciÃ³n extranjeros, estÃ¡n tramando un â€œgolpe econÃ³micoâ€ para derrocar a su Gobierno socialista. Manifestantes replican que sÃ³lo estÃ¡n denunciando polÃ­ticas errÃ³neas, como el control de cambios que ha debilitado las importaciones y agudizado la escasez.

Oficiales del EjÃ©rcito dijeron el jueves que 18 manifestantes habÃ­an sido detenidos en San CristÃ³bal, capital del estado TÃ¡chira, en los Ãºltimos 10 dÃ­as. Seis de ellos permanecen tras las rejas.

El grupo de derechos humanos Foro Penal dijo que 56 manifestantes fueron detenidos en todo el paÃ­s en lo que va del 2015, aunque la mayorÃ­a ya fueron puestos en libertad.

Un guardia nacional disparÃ³ a un manifestante en el pecho la noche del jueves durante los enfrentamientos en San CristÃ³bal, segÃºn un dirigente estudiantil. Reuters no pudo verificar inmediatamente la informaciÃ³n.

A pesar de las escaramuzas, la situaciÃ³n sigue estando muy lejos de los tres meses de protestas del 2014, las mayores en mÃ¡s de una dÃ©cada en el paÃ­s.

Por Alexandra Ulmer/Escrito por Diego OrÃ© / Reuters

