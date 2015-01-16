Ciudad ‘de la protesta’ en ojo de la tormenta, mientras crisis econÃ³mica se agrava

Una vez mÃ¡s, jÃ³venes encapuchados estÃ¡n bloqueando las calles y quemando neumÃ¡ticos en la ciudad venezolana de San CristÃ³bal, epicentro de las masivas protestas antigubernamentales de 2014, reseÃ±a Reuters.
Los grupos son pequeÃ±os y los disturbios contenidos, pero la disidencia estÃ¡ aumentando en esta volÃ¡til ciudad andina, un barÃ³metro de la frustraciÃ³n de los venezolanos con la crisis econÃ³mica que estÃ¡ presionando al Gobierno de NicolÃ¡s Maduro.
Los estudiantes, que tambiÃ©n acusan al Gobierno de corrupciÃ³n y represiÃ³n, amenazan con masificar las movilizaciones. Maduro ha etiquetado a los manifestantes de â€œgolpistasâ€.
â€œYa es horaâ€, dijo Deiby Jaimes, de 21 aÃ±os, detrÃ¡s de una barricada de basura humeante, a unos metros de la policÃa. â€œHay una crisis social, econÃ³mica y polÃtica. En lo econÃ³mico estamos totalmente perdidos y desvariandoâ€.
Pero Jaimes y otros estudiantes dijeron que estaban a la espera de si otros venezolanos tambiÃ©n saldrÃ¡n a las calles.
Las protestas del aÃ±o pasado devinieron en violencia, que dividiÃ³ a la oposiciÃ³n, y no lograron un amplio apoyo de las clases menos favorecidas. Por ello, lÃderes opositores como el dos veces candidato presidencial Henrique Capriles, han hecho un llamado a concentraciones pacÃficas.
â€œLa gente quedÃ³ con miedoâ€, agregÃ³ Jaimes, estudiante de contabilidad, mientras docenas a su alrededor golpeaban piedras con un ritmo amenazador. â€œPero el miedo se les estÃ¡ quitando debido a la escasez. Estamos esperando un estallido socialâ€.
La alta demanda tras la temporada navideÃ±a agravÃ³ la escasez en el paÃs de 29 millones de habitantes, obligando a los venezolanos a hacer enormes colas que han devenido en algunos enfrentamientos por la codiciada leche o paÃ±ales.
â€˜Ciudad de la Cordialidadâ€™ Combativa
Conocida como la â€˜ciudad de la cordialidadâ€™, San CristÃ³bal, de poco mÃ¡s de un millÃ³n de habitantes, ha vuelto a atraer la atenciÃ³n desde aÃ±o nuevo por los enfrentamientos entre grupos de manifestantes y las fuerzas de seguridad.
Fue aquÃ que el supuesto intento de violaciÃ³n de una estudiante universitaria el aÃ±o pasado detonÃ³ las protestas que se extendieron en todo el paÃs y dejaron 43 fallecidos.
El Mayor General EfraÃn Velasco, a cargo de la seguridad de la regiÃ³n occidental andina, llamÃ³ a los manifestantes delincuentes descarriados. â€œQuieren encender nuevamente la ciudadâ€.
Su lema, aÃ±adiÃ³, se puede reducir a â€œcomo yo pienso diferente, yo te tumbo a tiâ€.
De hecho, Maduro asegura que polÃticos de derecha, aupados por Estados Unidos y los medios de comunicaciÃ³n extranjeros, estÃ¡n tramando un â€œgolpe econÃ³micoâ€ para derrocar a su Gobierno socialista. Manifestantes replican que sÃ³lo estÃ¡n denunciando polÃticas errÃ³neas, como el control de cambios que ha debilitado las importaciones y agudizado la escasez.
Oficiales del EjÃ©rcito dijeron el jueves que 18 manifestantes habÃan sido detenidos en San CristÃ³bal, capital del estado TÃ¡chira, en los Ãºltimos 10 dÃas. Seis de ellos permanecen tras las rejas.
El grupo de derechos humanos Foro Penal dijo que 56 manifestantes fueron detenidos en todo el paÃs en lo que va del 2015, aunque la mayorÃa ya fueron puestos en libertad.
Un guardia nacional disparÃ³ a un manifestante en el pecho la noche del jueves durante los enfrentamientos en San CristÃ³bal, segÃºn un dirigente estudiantil. Reuters no pudo verificar inmediatamente la informaciÃ³n.
A pesar de las escaramuzas, la situaciÃ³n sigue estando muy lejos de los tres meses de protestas del 2014, las mayores en mÃ¡s de una dÃ©cada en el paÃs.
Por Alexandra Ulmer/Escrito por Diego OrÃ© / Reuters
