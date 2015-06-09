Samsung se burla una vez mÃ¡s del iPhone 6 en sus nuevos comerciales

La nueva campaÃ±a de la firma coreana vuelve a arremeter en contra del producto estrella de su competencia.
Desde hace varias generaciones de productos, Samsung suele atacar a los smartphones de Apple en sus comerciales, siempre colocando a sus productos por encima de los de su principal competencia. Manteniendo la tradiciÃ³n, la nueva campaÃ±a de anuncios comerciales del Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge vuelven a intentar ridiculizan al iPhone 6.
Por el momento se han lanzadoÂ dos anuncios, en los cuales la firma coreana presume un par de caracterÃsticas exclusivas de su equipo, intentando dejar mal parado al telÃ©fono de los de Cupertino.
En el primer comercial Samsung presume las ventajas de la pantalla curvada del Galaxy S6 Edge. El dispositivo aparece boca abajo mostrando notificaciones luminosas y mensajes en uno de sus bordes, algo que el iPhone 6 es incapaz de hacer.
El segundo de los anuncios se centra en otras de las caracterÃsticas que diferencian al Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, su baterÃa. Los coreanos presumen la duraciÃ³n y la carga inalÃ¡mbricaÂ de su terminal. TambiÃ©n dejan un breve espacio para seÃ±alar que los selfiespanorÃ¡micos del mÃ³vil de Samsung â€œno dejan a la abuela fuera de la fotoâ€ como si ocurre con el iPhone 6.
Ambos comerciales terminan con la frase 6>6, donde ponen de manifiesto la superioridad de su terminal, de autenticas 6 pulgadas. Â¿QuÃ© les parece este tipo de publicidad negativa?
