Samsung rebajÃ³ sueldos y gasto en publicidad en 2014 por su peor rendimiento

Samsung Electronics recortÃ³ sus gastos tanto en salarios como en publicidad en 2014, segÃºn datos divulgados hoy, en lÃnea con la constante reducciÃ³n de beneficios que viene sufriendo en un entorno cada vez mÃ¡s competitivo.
La multinacional surcoreana aportÃ³ a sus empleados en concepto de salarios un total de 9,3 billones de wones (7.670 millones de euros, 8.420 millones de dÃ³lares) en todo el aÃ±o pasado, cifra que supone un descenso del 0,3 por ciento respecto a 2013, segÃºn el informe anual de 2014 presentado hoy por la firma en SeÃºl.
AdemÃ¡s, el dinero invertido en salarios se redujo en tÃ©rminos per cÃ¡pita un 3,89 por ciento hasta 93,6 millones de wones (77.240 euros, 84.780 dÃ³lares) por cada empleado en todo el aÃ±o.
El hecho de que la reducciÃ³n per cÃ¡pita sea mayor que el descenso total de los salarios se debe a que Samsung Electronics aumentÃ³ su plantilla un 3,7 por ciento el aÃ±o pasado hasta un total de 99.386 trabajadores, segÃºn datos divulgados por la agencia local de noticias Yonhap.
En cuanto a los gastos en publicidad, el gigante de la tecnologÃa surcoreano los redujo en 2014 un 26,1 por ciento respecto al aÃ±o anterior hasta 734.800 millones de wones (606 millones de euros, 665 millones de dÃ³lares), segÃºn divulgÃ³ la consultora local Chaebul.com.
Samsung Electronics anunciÃ³ recientemente su decisiÃ³n de congelar el salario de los empleados de la compaÃ±Ãa en 2015 despuÃ©s de ver recortados sus beneficios el aÃ±o pasado ante el endurecimiento de la competencia en el mercado de los smartphones.
La multinacional redujo su beneficio neto en 2014 un 23,2 por ciento interanual, mientras que su beneficio operativo se contrajo un 32 por ciento y su facturaciÃ³n cayÃ³ un 9,8 por ciento.
Expertos y analistas atribuyeron los resultados a que la empresa surcoreana estÃ¡ perdiendo peso en el lucrativo mercado de los dispositivos inteligentes a favor de Apple y de los fabricantes chinos.
Concretamente el Galaxy S5, Ãºltimo telÃ©fono inteligente estrella de la compaÃ±Ãa, tuvo una tibia acogida entre los consumidores, lo que permitiÃ³ al iPhone 6 de Apple dominar la gama alta mientras que en la media y baja ganaron terreno los fabricantes chinos como Huawei y Xiaomi.
