Samsung espera recuperar posiciones frente a Apple con su Galaxy S6

Por biendateao
Ante el Ã©xito del iPhone 6 de Apple, Samsung recogiÃ³ el guante y promete ventas rÃ©cord de su nuevo modelo estrella, el Galaxy S6, que el viernes llegarÃ¡ a las tiendas de Chile, EspaÃ±a y Estados Unidos.

por Jung Ha-Won/AFP

Cerca de cinco aÃ±os despuÃ©s de la llegada del primer Galaxy S, el S6 y su modelo con pantalla curva, el S6 Edge, salen simultÃ¡neamente en una veientena de mercados clave, incluidos Francia, Alemania y Australia.

En AmÃ©rica Latina, Chile serÃ¡ el primer paÃ­s donde estarÃ¡ disponible, unas semanas antes de que salga a la venta en otros paÃ­ses como MÃ©xico, Colombia y PerÃº.

â€œBasÃ¡ndonos en la respuesta del mercado y de los consumidores […] pensamos que el S6 registrarÃ¡ ventas rÃ©cord para un Galaxyâ€, adelantÃ³ Lee Sang-Chul, nÃºmero dos del departamento de mÃ³viles, durante una conferencia de prensa organizada en la vÃ­spera del lanzamiento en SeÃºl.

Convertido en nÃºmero uno mundial de los telÃ©fonos inteligentes en otoÃ±o de 2011, Samsung estÃ¡ desde el cuarto trimestre del aÃ±o pasado codo con codo, si no ha sido superado, con Apple segÃºn segÃºn las encuestas. AdemÃ¡s, deberÃ¡ hacer olvidar el fracaso comercial de su S5, considerado indigno de su categorÃ­a.

Con el fin de convencer a una clientela en busca de prestaciones, elegancia y calidad, Samsung ha sustituido la cobertura de plÃ¡stico de su S5 por una mezcla de metal y vidrio templado.

Este aumento de gama podrÃ­a reflejarse tambiÃ©n en los precios, desconocidos, pero que se han anunciado mÃ¡s altos que los del iPhone 6, hasta ahora el mÃ¡s caro de su categorÃ­a.

Samsung no suele publicar sus cifras de ventas pero el S4, lanzado en 2013, es de momento el telÃ©fono inteligente mÃ¡s exitoso del grupo, con 70 millones de unidades vendidas.

Pero sus ventas se hundieron en 2014 cuando las de Apple explotaron gracias a su Ãºltimo iPhone. Samsung anunciÃ³ a finales de enero su primera bajada de beneficios netos anuales en tres aÃ±os.

– Vientos favorables -La compaÃ±Ã­a surcoreana estÃ¡ atrapada entre Apple, que domina la alta gama, y fabricantes chinos como Lenovo, Xiaomi y Huawei, cuyos productos, mÃ¡s baratos, estÃ¡n cada vez mejor dotados tÃ©cnicamente.

â€œTenemos el mejor diseÃ±o, el procesador mÃ¡s rÃ¡pido, la cÃ¡mara mÃ¡s eficaz, en resumen, el telÃ©fono inteligente mÃ¡s impresionante del mercadoâ€, declarÃ³ el mes pasado J.K. Shin, director del departamento de mÃ³viles de Samsung durante la presentaciÃ³n del S6 en el marco del Congreso Mundial de TelefonÃ­a MÃ³vil celebrado en Barcelona.

Samsung estÃ¡ convencido de que las ventas le serÃ¡n de nuevo favorables este aÃ±o. En sus previsiones publicadas el miÃ©rcoles, la compaÃ±Ã­a da cuenta de un beneficio operacional a la baja en el primer trimestre pero mejor de lo previsto.

El S6 y el S6 Edge, que tienen Android como sistema operativo, estÃ¡n equipados con una baterÃ­a de recarga inalÃ¡mbrica y, sobretodo, muy rÃ¡pida: 10 minutos de recarga bastarÃ¡n para darle al telÃ©fono 4 horas de autonomÃ­a suplementaria.

J.K. Shin dejÃ³ entrever que el Galaxy S6, mÃ¡s complicado de fabricar, podrÃ­a entraÃ±ar retrasos en su entrega. â€œPodrÃ­a haber problemas de abastecimiento pero haremos todo lo que podamosâ€, explicÃ³.

Samsung cerrÃ³ un acuerdo con Mastercard y Visa para certificar su servicio de pago mÃ³vil, respondiendo asÃ­ al sistema Apple Pay, adoptado el pasado aÃ±o y que cuenta con una aceptaciÃ³n creciente en Estados Unidos.

COMENTARIOS

DEJA UN COMENTARIO