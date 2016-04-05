Sambil Maracaibo presentó Spring Rebel NYX 

En una tarde cargada de colorido y glamour, el centro Sambil Maracaibo presentó la colección spring rebel NYX, la línea primaveral de la marca de maquillaje con un espectáculo conducido por la animadora y actriz, Caterina Valentino.
La plaza central Sinamaica del mall se convirtió en una pasarela en el que los mejores estilistas y maquilladores de la ciudad embellecieron a mujeres que asistieron al lanzamiento y a periodistas de la región.
El opening estuvo a cargo de la Academia de Baile reconocido de Danzas Natali.
La agrupación estuvo a cargo de Carolina carruyo ¨Caroche¨.
El equipo especializado integrado por Ornella León, Gerardo Galué, Adrián Manrique, Arianne Urdaneta, Doralys Manrique, y Ninoska Lopez realizó cambios de look a más de cuarenta féminas que se atrevieron a participar. La fashionista de Sambil, Melissa Zavala también asesoró en materia de imagen a los asistentes.
Caterina Valentino se hizo “selfies” con el público, firmó autógrafos y hasta celebró el aniversario de una pareja marabina, quien subió a tarima y se juró amor eterno.
El evento cerró con broche de oro la celebración del mes de la mujer en el centro Sambil Maracaibo.
“Las mujeres zulianas disfrutaron un mes especialmente diseñado para ellas con clases de aerobics, shows gourmet, tardes de té canasta y entretenimiento. En abril vendrán más sorpresas para todos nuestros visitantes”, expresó Maricarmen Ordoñez, gerente de mercadeo del centro Sambil Maracaibo.
