Rusia niega acuerdo sobre precio del petrÃ³leo entre Putin y Maduro

El Kremlin negÃ³ este martes que los presidentes de Rusia, VladÃ­mir Putin, y Venezuela, NicolÃ¡s Maduro, alcanzaran en su reciente reuniÃ³n en PekÃ­n acuerdos concretos sobre elÂ  precio del barril de petrÃ³leo

â€œNo se llegÃ³ a hablar de instrumentos especÃ­ficos de cooperaciÃ³n o coordinaciÃ³n, de algÃºn paso particular o de promesas concretasâ€, asegurÃ³ Dmitri Peskov, portavoz de la Presidencia rusa, a medios locales.

Peskov explicÃ³ que Putin y Maduro abordaron â€œla necesidad del intercambio de informaciÃ³n, la coordinaciÃ³n de acciones en el marco de una situaciÃ³n extremadamente volÃ¡til de los precios de los hidrocarburos, en particular, el crudoâ€.

Durante su estancia en la capital chinaÂ Maduro asegurÃ³ a la prensa venezolana que habÃ­a acordado con Putin incentivar el alza del precio del petrÃ³leoÂ y estabilizarlo en un promedio de entre 70 y 80 dÃ³lares el barril, una cifra que contarÃ­a con el visto bueno de la OPEP.

El presidente venezolano subrayÃ³ que a los mercados â€œles convienen precios por encima de 70 dÃ³lares el barrilâ€, una idea con la que, dijo, estÃ¡ de acuerdo Putin y â€œtodos los factores de la OrganizaciÃ³n de PaÃ­ses Exportadores de PetrÃ³leo (OPEP)â€.

SegÃºn el Kremlin, al reunirse con su colega latinoamericano, Putin subrayÃ³ que â€œno puede haber acciones linealesâ€ para influir en la dinÃ¡mica de los precios, ya que se trata de â€œun proceso de mercadoâ€.

Maduro ya tratÃ³ este asunto con Putin a principios de aÃ±o en la capital rusaÂ en el marco de una gira por varios paÃ­ses integrantes de la OPEP y otros productores.

El descenso de los precios del petrÃ³leo, sumado a las sanciones occidentales, provocÃ³ la devaluaciÃ³n del rublo y, como consecuencia, laÂ contracciÃ³n de la economÃ­a rusa en 3,4% en la primera mitad del aÃ±o.

El Gobierno ruso espera que el precio del crudo suba entre finales de aÃ±o y principios de 2016, aunque tambiÃ©n baraja la posibilidad de que se estanque en los 50 dÃ³lares por barril, lo que impedirÃ­a a duras penas a la economÃ­a nacional salir de la actual recesiÃ³n. EFE

