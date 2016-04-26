Rousseff: Los que me juzgan son corruptos

Rousseff: Los que me juzgan son corruptos

Por redaccionbd
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during a meeting at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, April 13, 2016. President Rousseff is facing impeachment proceedings that stem from allegations her administration violated fiscal rules to mask budget problems by shifting around government accounts. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

La presidenta de Brasil, Dilma Rousseff, aseguró hoy que “quien la juzga” es “corrupto”, mientras que contra ella no pesa “ninguna” acusación por haber recibido dinero procedente de corrupción.

“Ellos son acusados, yo no tengo acusación. Lo más extraño es que quien me juzga es corrupto”, afirmó Rousseff en alusión a algunos legisladores, durante un acto celebrado en Salvador, capital del estado de Bahía (nordeste).

La presidenta se refirió concretamente al presidente de la Cámara de los Diputados, Eduardo Cunha, adversario político de Rousseff y quien fue el encargado de aceptar a trámite el juicio político con miras a la destitución de la jefa de Estado.

“Todo el mundo sabe que tiene cuentas en el exterior y que está acusado por el Ministerio Público (Fiscalía)”, señaló, mientras que los presentes coreaban “Fora Cunha” (Fuera Cunha).

Rousseff dijo ser víctima de una “gran injusticia” e insistió que no cometió ningún “crimen de responsabilidades” que argumente la apertura de un proceso de destitución en su contra.

La presidenta aseguró que está siendo acusada por practicar unas “maniobras” cometidas desde 1994 por todos los gobiernos que la precedieron y subrayó que eso demuestra que en Brasil “hay dos pesos y dos medidas”.

Rousseff volvió a calificar el proceso de “golpe” al considerar que ella nunca cometió un “delito” e instó a sus adversarios a presentarse a unas elecciones si quieren ocupar su “silla”.

