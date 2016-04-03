Ronald Rodríguez: Sal y pimienta

Ronald Rodríguez: Sal y pimienta

Por biendateao -
2249
407
COMPARTIR

 

¿Por qué no explota la calle? Un amigo muy cercano nos lo explica. Quien mueve la calle son los medios. El 27 y 28 lo estimularon y potenciaron Marcel Granier y Miguel Henrique desde RCTV y El Nacional. El resto se plegó por las cotas de audiencia, era la noticia hasta que Gustavo Cisneros desde Venevisiòn intervino con fuerza para apagar la candela. La Fuerza Armada, los militares, también. De espontaneo aquello no tuvo nada (léase “La Conspiración de los 12 golpes” de Thays Peñalver). Había sectores interesados en quebrar la democracia, el status quo para capitalizar hasta que encontraron a Hugo en el camino. Nunca supieron que seria la horma de su zapato.

 

Hugo que aprendió bien la lección supo que controlando férreamente los medios y con la plata de Pdvsa podía “adueñarse del mundo” no cejo en su empeño hasta lograrlo. De ahí en adelante la historia es conocida.

 

¿Por qué no explota la calle? A Nadie realmente le ha interesado hasta el momento. Se cree que por las vías regulares, las democráticas, se sale de este inmenso brete en el que estamos, y es verdad que una vez la gente esté en las calles se sabe como comienza pero no como termina, por lo que algo de prudencia, si es que la ha habido, puede que haya sido oportuna, empero sépase que la incertidumbre por el futuro, la escasez, inflación, crisis de los servicios puede estar caldeando los ánimos y una buena mañana, no es que “amaneceremos de golpe” pero si con la desesperación de la gente desbocada.

 

Hay que oír a la gente.

La emergencia del general Rodríguez Torres como candidato de al menos una buena parte del PSUV es una buena noticia, duda no me cabe. Hay un rostro de este lado del Régimen con el cual esta organización política puede aspirar a cosas mayores el día después de la salida que por activa o pasiva pueda estarse cocinando en el corto y mediano plazo. Tiene un programa de gobierno alternativo, rompedor, con el cual puede comulgarse si es capaz de prodigar las garantías del caso. Nos dicen, sujeto a confirmación, que otro general, Raúl Isaías, le acompaña en el empeño. El gobernador Arias Cárdenas que sabe no goza del favoritismo de la dupla Nicolás – Diosdado (lo de dupla es para significar la calidad de sus adversarios, pues estos en comandita no actúan) puede querer ganarse un espacio en esa tendencia, no solo para tener preeminencia desde el occidente del país sino de cara a su reelección eventualmente el venidero 4 de diciembre.

 

Arias Cárdenas amigo lector, a quien muchos daban en vías de retiro e incluso sin apetencias de ningún tipo, ha renovado sus bríos y apuesta duro a su reelección. Ya configura lo que sería su comando de campaña regional y sus satélites en el resto de los municipios. La “troika” como la llama Darwin Chávez tuvo mucha incidencia en ello. No esta dispuesta a batirse en retirada muy fácilmente. La ambición es ilimitada.

UNT. La organización que lidera Manuel Rosales, luego de no tener posición definida sobre las opciones lanzadas por la MUD a la consideración de la opinión publica, se ha inclinado por la del Revocatorio que a la postre parece es la bandera que todos dentro y fuera han abrazado. A este observador y comentarista no le paso inadvertida la declaración de Omar Barboza Gutiérrez señalando “es tiempo de una Asamblea Constituyente” en el medio de la convocatoria del Comité Político para un acto el viernes (adelantado en un dos por tres para el miércoles) para iniciar la campaña por el Revocatorio en el Zulia.  ¿Hay contradicciones internas en el Nuevo Tiempo?, nos preguntamos, pues hasta ahora dada la talla y veteranía de Omar Barboza lo asumíamos como vocero calificado de la organización y expresión viva de su política, táctica y estrategia.

Partido en crisis. Financiar la actividad política hoy día es más que oneroso. La mística de los 60, 70 y 80 nada que ver hoy día. La culpa seguramente es de las mismas organizaciones políticas que decidieron financiarlo todo desde sus cúpulas, sin descartar algo de clientelismo, también hay que decirlo, a falta además del financiamiento público que Hugo descartó de golpe y porrazo por vía legislativa. Financiar la campaña de las parlamentarias pasadas supuso un esfuerzo titánico para quien llevo el mayor peso de la misma aquí. Hoy la tesorería hace aguas y el activismo lo siente. No hay confianza –parece- ni recursos del exterior que le lleguen como en el pasado. En una reunión internacional desarrollada los últimos días el tema fue abordado. Se esperan las resultas de la diligencia.

La Carta. Juan Pablo Guanipa le ha propuesto a la MUD regional sacudirse la modorra, salir del letargo y el mutismo que la agobia. Palabras más, palabras menos ha dicho, si todos estamos de acuerdo en el Revocatorio, porque no reunirnos, afinar estrategias, consolidar recursos y trabajar en conjunto, sin solaparse los unos con los otros hacia el objetivo final: la convocatoria.

 

La MUD al momento de redactar estas líneas no ha dicho esta boca es mía, pero si han puesto en duda, algunos de sus voceros, la calidad de la recolección de firmas que adelanta JPG y PJ en el Zulia. Si hay que recogerlas con supervisión del CNE, tal como señala el Ante Proyecto de Ley que actualmente discute la AN, qué uso le dará a las que ya tiene en custodia y las por recabar en los próximos días.

Enrique Colmenares Finol. El ex ministro de ambiente esta activado y activando desde la sociedad civil lo que llama una salida de calidad a la crisis que nos agobia. Desde la Asamblea Nacional Constituyente que aspira se convoque en breve, debería salir luego de un profundo debate sobre el país que tenemos y el país que queremos la refundación del Estado mismo, la sociedad y la familia.  Esta semana anduvo por Maracaibo en compañía de otro apasionado de la idea, Néstor Suarez, contactando gente y organizaciones de la sociedad civil para sumarlos a la causa.  A nosotros nos matizó: “La AN se confunde en el Ante Proyecto de Ley de Referendos. No pueden delegar en el CNE la recolección de firmas y convocatoria de la ANC. Esto contra viene lo dicho en el articulo 347 de la Constitución Nacional que afirma que el pueblo de Venezuela es el depositario del poder constituyente originario, y que en el ejercicio de ese poder puede convocar una Asamblea Constituyente…”.  Amanecerá y veremos.

De interpretar a Dios a buscarlo. Esta noche en Natgeo (8.30) Morgan Freeman comienza un serial que tiene por norte explicar a Dios y todos sus misterios. El primer episodio abordará el tema “Que pasa después de la muerte”. La semana próxima a la misma hora veremos el referido al “Apocalipsis”. Entre tanto a las 9 en Antena 3 transmiten “Salvados” uno de los más combativos espacios de información y opinión, líder en audiencia allá. Uno de los más duros con Mariano Rajoy y el gobierno del PP. Ese es el escenario escogido por el actual presidente en funciones de España para marcar la pauta de lo que se viene. Jordi Evolè su conductor es de las nuevas generaciones de periodistas a quien las formulas de estilo no se le dan bien. Es todo un provocador y parece que no le debe velas a ningún santo. El tete a tete promete. España amigo lector se mueve a unas nuevas elecciones ante la imposibilidad de los adversarios de Rajoy y el PP de ponerse de acuerdo. El pacto anti Mariano no ha rendido frutos, aunque puede que para los intereses personales a lo interno de Pedro Sánchez (PSOE), Pablo Iglesias (Podemos), Alberto Garzón (Izquierda Unida) y Albert Rivera (Ciudadanos) si.

COW nos ha resultado todo un descubrimiento. Allá en la Avenida 17 cruce con 5 de julio ofrece una multiciplidad de opciones que va mucho más allá de la “Carnicería Gourmet” que anuncia en su pórtico. Es cafetería, refresquería, heladería, con aéreas para un lunch o un almuerzo o cena en condiciones. Carnicería y charcutería también. Anótese caro lector con un café al gusto, una magnifica “Wild Cow” (ensalada) con lomito, tomates secos, aceitunas negras, lechuga romana y queso pecorino; no le va a defraudar. Tampoco sus chorizos cumaneses o la “Space Cow”, clásica hamburguesa americana y sus papas horneadas (no congeladas) con un toque de sabor bien particular. Entre tanto ir a “Sabor Zuliano” coloquialmente hablando sigue siendo un “tiro al piso”. Ahora han incorporado a sus opciones para la tarde el “Festival del Patacón” que alcanza hasta las arepas a precios solidarios. Los rellenos vario pintos satisfacen los paladares más exigentes. Comenzaron en el Sambil y el éxito los trajo hasta su sede en la 3H con la calle 74 con la seguridad y confort de siempre. Otro de los fogones que tiene novedades estos días es la gente Da Vinci. Incorporaron allá en el Sambil al menú sus pizzas mientras hacen esfuerzos titánicos por renovar la carta de los Maccheronis sin menos cabo de su impertérrita calidad, si de los precios. Que el consumidor en estos tiempos inflacionarios pueda pagarlos, es la consigna

Oído. “¿Ada (Rafalli) cómo estamos? En el mamey…..* Ayer sábado en una Asamblea de Ciudadanos en el Municipio Mara del estado Zulia.

El acto de Lester. Asumieron el reto de llenar El Palacio de Eventos y lo plenaron. Le pusieron el listón muy alto al resto de las organizaciones. Preguntamos por ahí y nos dijeron: “Bueno, muy bueno”, la mayoría. Los menos afirmaron; “Estaban Lilian y María Corina, de muy buena convocatoria”. “Caibo” también, nos agregaron.  Consultamos a unos asistentes y nos destacaron el protagonismo de los jóvenes y el colorido. Si Lester y Voluntad Popular –apunto yo- logran liderar el nicho de los jóvenes, movilizarlos, estimularlos, es muy bueno para él y su organización. De sus palabras me llamaron la atención su ataque por mampuesto a Juan Pablo Guanipa: él no es el adversario, al menos por ahora. Los dos se necesitan de cara alcanzar una primaria. Lo otro, recalcar que su prioridad ahora no es aspirar la gobernación. Si alguna duda tenían los asistentes y quienes seguían el acto por TV y radio, las remarco. Cuando no se pensaba en eso pareció que nombrara la soga en la casa del ahorcado. El tema debió dejarse de lado.

  1. Justo al momento de terminar de escribir esta columna nos llega el aviso: La MUD – Zulia ha convocado a las organizaciones que la integran para mañana (lunes) para afinar, unificar criterios sobre el tema del Revocatorio. También la aclaratoria de JPG: Nosotros no estamos recogiendo firmas. Estamos haciendo un censo, recabando datos de los interesados en firmar a fin de estar prestos al momento que el CNE haga la convocatoria. Apenas serán tres días para recogerlas.

 

*ronaldrv2003@yahoo.com

@ellibrero

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

407 COMENTARIOS

  6. Simply a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding layout. Everything should be made as simple as possible, but not one bit simpler. by Albert Einstein.

  19. What as Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other customers like its aided me. Good job.

  22. Woman of Alien Ideal work you might have completed, this website is absolutely interesting with fantastic details. Time is God as way of retaining everything from happening directly.

  26. I think other site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and great user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  28. You made some really good points there. I looked on the net for more info about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

  44. You could definitely see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.

  56. Particularly helpful point of view, thank you for blogging.. I enjoy you telling your perspective.. So content to have found this publish.. So content to get discovered this submit..

  84. I want to to thank you for this fantastic read!! I definitely loved every bit of it. I have got you bookmarked to look at new things you postaаАабТТаЂааАТаЂа

  96. This awesome blog is really entertaining additionally informative. I have discovered many helpful advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return every once in a while. Cheers!

  102. My partner and I stumbled over here different website and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to exploring your web page yet again.|

  103. An interesting discussion is worth comment. I do believe that you should write more about this subject matter, it may not be a taboo matter but typically folks don’t speak about such topics. To the next! Best wishes!!|

  104. Wow, fantastic weblog layout! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you make blogging look easy. The total glance of your website is great, let alone the content!

  105. Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Finding the time and actual effort to create a good article… but what can I say… I put things off a lot and don’t seem to get nearly anything done.|

  108. Thank you for the sensible critique. Me & my cousin were just preparing to do some research on this. We grabbed a book from our region library but I think I learned much more from this post

  111. I’m no longer positive the place you’re getting your information, however good topic. I needs to spend a while finding out much more or understanding more. Thanks for excellent information I used to be on the lookout for this info for my mission.

  119. Greetings I am so thrilled I found your blog page, I really found you by error, while I was searching on Digg for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a fantastic post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the superb jo.|

  122. Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, as well as the content!

  124. continuously i used to read smaller articles or reviews which also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this article which I am reading at this place.|

  129. Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.|

  134. インフルエンザ

    […]we like to honor several other world-wide-web sites on the web, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  135. Its like you learn my mind! You appear to understand a lot approximately this, like you wrote the guide in it or something. I believe that you could do with some percent to pressure the message house a little bit, but instead of that, that is excellent blog. An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.|

  136. website here

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nonetheless definitely worth taking a search, whoa did 1 learn about Mid East has got more problerms also […]

  144. We are a group of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with useful info to work on. You have performed a formidable job and our whole neighborhood can be thankful to you.|

  147. obviously like your web site however you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very troublesome to inform the reality however I’ll surely come back again.

  150. Good day very nice blog!! Man .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally? I’m glad to find a lot of useful info here within the post, we need develop extra techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .|

  161. TvoYGb I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  172. cats

    […]that is the finish of this article. Right here you will come across some web pages that we assume youll value, just click the links over[…]

  174. I’ve read several just right stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much attempt you place to create the sort of excellent informative web site.|

  181. online sex shop

    […]we like to honor numerous other world wide web sites around the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  184. anal toys

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nonetheless seriously worth taking a appear, whoa did one find out about Mid East has got a lot more problerms as well […]

  186. I’ll immediately seize your rss as I can not to find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me recognize so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.|

  189. I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I am quite sure I will learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!|

  190. Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol|

  193. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  196. Hello there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!|

  197. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  198. I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Great work!|

  200. I feel that is among the most significant info for me. And i’m happy reading your article. However wanna observation on some basic things, The site taste is ideal, the articles is really excellent : D. Excellent activity, cheers|

  202. Hi There! We are searching for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  203. After going over a number of the blog posts on your web site, I seriously appreciate your technique of writing a blog. I saved as a favorite it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Take a look at my website too and let me know what you think.|

  204. Excellent post. I was checking continuously this weblog and I’m inspired! Extremely helpful info specifically the closing part :) I care for such information a lot. I used to be seeking this certain info for a very lengthy time. Thank you and best of luck. |

  205. Superb blog you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same topics discussed here? I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get feed-back from other experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Thank you!|

  207. Hi! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My website looks weird when viewing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share. With thanks!|

  208. Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thanks|

  209. Howdy very cool site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also? I’m happy to seek out a lot of helpful information right here within the put up, we want develop extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .|

  211. Usually I do not read article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, very nice article.|

  213. It is the best time to make some plans for the longer term and it is time to be happy. I have learn this post and if I may just I wish to recommend you some fascinating things or advice. Maybe you can write subsequent articles referring to this article. I desire to learn more things about it!|

  219. Great blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your design. Thanks|

  226. nighty

    […]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they’re really worth a go by, so have a look[…]

  228. Admiring the time and energy you put into your site and detailed information you provide. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed material. Wonderful read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.|

  234. Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!|

  237. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100 sure. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated. Many thanks|

  238. I blog frequently and I really thank you for your content. Your article has really peaked my interest. I will take a note of your blog and keep checking for new details about once per week. I opted in for your RSS feed as well.|

  243. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!|

  245. That is very attention-grabbing, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look ahead to seeking more of your excellent post. Additionally, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks|

  247. Having read this I believed it was rather enlightening. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this short article together. I once again find myself spending a lot of time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!|

  248. Hi just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same outcome.|

  260. Hmm it looks like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any helpful hints for novice blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.|

  271. Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any support is very much appreciated.|

  282. Normally I don at learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, quite great post.

  295. Thanks for another wonderful post. Where else could anybody get that type of information in such an ideal way of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  305. Very nice post and right to the point. I don at know if this is really the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thank you

  308. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your site? My website is in the very same area of interest as yours and my visitors would truly benefit from some of the information you present here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Cheers!|

  319. Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this page.

  328. Hi would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good hosting provider at a fair price? Cheers, I appreciate it!|

  334. My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s to be exactly what I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content available for you? I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on a number of the subjects you write in relation to here. Again, awesome web log!|

  343. This very blog is without a doubt educating as well as amusing. I have picked helluva helpful tips out of this source. I ad love to come back every once in a while. Thanks a lot!

  360. I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i am glad to express that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I such a lot no doubt will make certain to don’t overlook this site and give it a look on a constant basis.

  361. You could certainly see your skills within the paintings you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. At all times go after your heart.

  363. Thanks , I have just been searching for information about this topic for ages and yours is the best I’ve discovered till now. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?

  364. Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea|

  367. Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your Minecraft website, how could i subscribe for a Minecraft blog Minecraft website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea

  368. I do enjoy the manner in which you have framed this specific situation plus it really does give me personally some fodder for consideration. However, from what I have experienced, I just simply hope as other commentary pile on that people stay on point and not get started upon a tirade regarding the news du jour. Yet, thank you for this superb point and even though I do not agree with the idea in totality, I value the viewpoint.

  373. Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and everything. But imagine if you added some great visuals or video clips to learn about aliens and togive your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this site could definitely be one of UFO s most beneficial in its niche. Great blog!

  379. Hey very cool web site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your blog and take UFO s feeds additionally…I’m satisfied to learn about aliens and tofind so many helpful information here within UFO s post, we want develop more techniques on this regard, thank you for UFO news and forsharing. . . . . .

  382. Attractive component to content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to claim that I get actually loved account your weblog ET posts. Anyway I will be subscribing in your augment and even I success you access consistently fast.

  383. Very great post. I just stumbled upon your Minecraft blog and wanted to mention that I’ve truly loved browsing your Minecraft blog posts. After all I will be subscribing in your rss feed and I’m hoping you write once more very soon!

  391. Hello! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My web site looks weird when viewing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to resolve this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share. Appreciate it!

  394. Hi, i read your blog from time to learn about aliens and totime and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any help is very much appreciated.

  400. I do enjoy the best Minecraft way you have framed this specific challenge plus it does supply me some fodder for thought. However, through everything that I have witnessed, I basically hope when other feed-back stack on that individuals stay on issue and don’t embark on a tirade associated with the news of the best Minecraft day. All the best Minecraft same, thank you for this superb piece and even though I do not concur with this in totality, I regard your standpoint.

  401. In this awesome scheme of things you actually receive a B+ just for effort and hard work. Where you confused us was first on your facts. You know, MCPEsay, the best Minecraft devil is in the best Minecraft details… And it could not be more correct here. Having said that, let me tell you exactly what did give good Mods results. The writing is actually highly powerful and this is most likely the best Minecraft reason why I am taking the effort in order to opine. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. Secondly, even though I can easily notice a leaps in logic you come up with, I am not necessarily convinced of exactly how you seem to unite the ideas that produce the best Minecraft actual conclusion. For the best Minecraft moment I shall yield to your point however hope in the best Minecraft near future you actually connect your dots much better.

  404. This design is incredible! You most certainly know how to learn about aliens and tokeep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to learn about aliens and tostart my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really loved what you had to learn about aliens and tosay, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

  405. Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your site in web explorer, could check this… IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a huge element of other folks will omit your fantastic writing due to this problem.

  406. Thanks for the concepts you have provided here. Also, I believe there are some factors which keep your car insurance policy premium lower. One is, to contemplate buying motors that are in the good directory of car insurance providers. Cars which are expensive will be more at risk of being lost. Aside from that insurance coverage is also in line with the value of your truck, so the costlier it is, then the higher your premium you spend.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO