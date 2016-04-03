Ronald Rodríguez: Sal y pimienta

¿Por qué no explota la calle? Un amigo muy cercano nos lo explica. Quien mueve la calle son los medios. El 27 y 28 lo estimularon y potenciaron Marcel Granier y Miguel Henrique desde RCTV y El Nacional. El resto se plegó por las cotas de audiencia, era la noticia hasta que Gustavo Cisneros desde Venevisiòn intervino con fuerza para apagar la candela. La Fuerza Armada, los militares, también. De espontaneo aquello no tuvo nada (léase “La Conspiración de los 12 golpes” de Thays Peñalver). Había sectores interesados en quebrar la democracia, el status quo para capitalizar hasta que encontraron a Hugo en el camino. Nunca supieron que seria la horma de su zapato.

Hugo que aprendió bien la lección supo que controlando férreamente los medios y con la plata de Pdvsa podía “adueñarse del mundo” no cejo en su empeño hasta lograrlo. De ahí en adelante la historia es conocida.

¿Por qué no explota la calle? A Nadie realmente le ha interesado hasta el momento. Se cree que por las vías regulares, las democráticas, se sale de este inmenso brete en el que estamos, y es verdad que una vez la gente esté en las calles se sabe como comienza pero no como termina, por lo que algo de prudencia, si es que la ha habido, puede que haya sido oportuna, empero sépase que la incertidumbre por el futuro, la escasez, inflación, crisis de los servicios puede estar caldeando los ánimos y una buena mañana, no es que “amaneceremos de golpe” pero si con la desesperación de la gente desbocada.

Hay que oír a la gente.

La emergencia del general Rodríguez Torres como candidato de al menos una buena parte del PSUV es una buena noticia, duda no me cabe. Hay un rostro de este lado del Régimen con el cual esta organización política puede aspirar a cosas mayores el día después de la salida que por activa o pasiva pueda estarse cocinando en el corto y mediano plazo. Tiene un programa de gobierno alternativo, rompedor, con el cual puede comulgarse si es capaz de prodigar las garantías del caso. Nos dicen, sujeto a confirmación, que otro general, Raúl Isaías, le acompaña en el empeño. El gobernador Arias Cárdenas que sabe no goza del favoritismo de la dupla Nicolás – Diosdado (lo de dupla es para significar la calidad de sus adversarios, pues estos en comandita no actúan) puede querer ganarse un espacio en esa tendencia, no solo para tener preeminencia desde el occidente del país sino de cara a su reelección eventualmente el venidero 4 de diciembre.

Arias Cárdenas amigo lector, a quien muchos daban en vías de retiro e incluso sin apetencias de ningún tipo, ha renovado sus bríos y apuesta duro a su reelección. Ya configura lo que sería su comando de campaña regional y sus satélites en el resto de los municipios. La “troika” como la llama Darwin Chávez tuvo mucha incidencia en ello. No esta dispuesta a batirse en retirada muy fácilmente. La ambición es ilimitada.

UNT. La organización que lidera Manuel Rosales, luego de no tener posición definida sobre las opciones lanzadas por la MUD a la consideración de la opinión publica, se ha inclinado por la del Revocatorio que a la postre parece es la bandera que todos dentro y fuera han abrazado. A este observador y comentarista no le paso inadvertida la declaración de Omar Barboza Gutiérrez señalando “es tiempo de una Asamblea Constituyente” en el medio de la convocatoria del Comité Político para un acto el viernes (adelantado en un dos por tres para el miércoles) para iniciar la campaña por el Revocatorio en el Zulia. ¿Hay contradicciones internas en el Nuevo Tiempo?, nos preguntamos, pues hasta ahora dada la talla y veteranía de Omar Barboza lo asumíamos como vocero calificado de la organización y expresión viva de su política, táctica y estrategia.

Partido en crisis. Financiar la actividad política hoy día es más que oneroso. La mística de los 60, 70 y 80 nada que ver hoy día. La culpa seguramente es de las mismas organizaciones políticas que decidieron financiarlo todo desde sus cúpulas, sin descartar algo de clientelismo, también hay que decirlo, a falta además del financiamiento público que Hugo descartó de golpe y porrazo por vía legislativa. Financiar la campaña de las parlamentarias pasadas supuso un esfuerzo titánico para quien llevo el mayor peso de la misma aquí. Hoy la tesorería hace aguas y el activismo lo siente. No hay confianza –parece- ni recursos del exterior que le lleguen como en el pasado. En una reunión internacional desarrollada los últimos días el tema fue abordado. Se esperan las resultas de la diligencia.

La Carta. Juan Pablo Guanipa le ha propuesto a la MUD regional sacudirse la modorra, salir del letargo y el mutismo que la agobia. Palabras más, palabras menos ha dicho, si todos estamos de acuerdo en el Revocatorio, porque no reunirnos, afinar estrategias, consolidar recursos y trabajar en conjunto, sin solaparse los unos con los otros hacia el objetivo final: la convocatoria.

La MUD al momento de redactar estas líneas no ha dicho esta boca es mía, pero si han puesto en duda, algunos de sus voceros, la calidad de la recolección de firmas que adelanta JPG y PJ en el Zulia. Si hay que recogerlas con supervisión del CNE, tal como señala el Ante Proyecto de Ley que actualmente discute la AN, qué uso le dará a las que ya tiene en custodia y las por recabar en los próximos días.

Enrique Colmenares Finol. El ex ministro de ambiente esta activado y activando desde la sociedad civil lo que llama una salida de calidad a la crisis que nos agobia. Desde la Asamblea Nacional Constituyente que aspira se convoque en breve, debería salir luego de un profundo debate sobre el país que tenemos y el país que queremos la refundación del Estado mismo, la sociedad y la familia. Esta semana anduvo por Maracaibo en compañía de otro apasionado de la idea, Néstor Suarez, contactando gente y organizaciones de la sociedad civil para sumarlos a la causa. A nosotros nos matizó: “La AN se confunde en el Ante Proyecto de Ley de Referendos. No pueden delegar en el CNE la recolección de firmas y convocatoria de la ANC. Esto contra viene lo dicho en el articulo 347 de la Constitución Nacional que afirma que el pueblo de Venezuela es el depositario del poder constituyente originario, y que en el ejercicio de ese poder puede convocar una Asamblea Constituyente…”. Amanecerá y veremos.

De interpretar a Dios a buscarlo. Esta noche en Natgeo (8.30) Morgan Freeman comienza un serial que tiene por norte explicar a Dios y todos sus misterios. El primer episodio abordará el tema “Que pasa después de la muerte”. La semana próxima a la misma hora veremos el referido al “Apocalipsis”. Entre tanto a las 9 en Antena 3 transmiten “Salvados” uno de los más combativos espacios de información y opinión, líder en audiencia allá. Uno de los más duros con Mariano Rajoy y el gobierno del PP. Ese es el escenario escogido por el actual presidente en funciones de España para marcar la pauta de lo que se viene. Jordi Evolè su conductor es de las nuevas generaciones de periodistas a quien las formulas de estilo no se le dan bien. Es todo un provocador y parece que no le debe velas a ningún santo. El tete a tete promete. España amigo lector se mueve a unas nuevas elecciones ante la imposibilidad de los adversarios de Rajoy y el PP de ponerse de acuerdo. El pacto anti Mariano no ha rendido frutos, aunque puede que para los intereses personales a lo interno de Pedro Sánchez (PSOE), Pablo Iglesias (Podemos), Alberto Garzón (Izquierda Unida) y Albert Rivera (Ciudadanos) si.

COW nos ha resultado todo un descubrimiento. Allá en la Avenida 17 cruce con 5 de julio ofrece una multiciplidad de opciones que va mucho más allá de la “Carnicería Gourmet” que anuncia en su pórtico. Es cafetería, refresquería, heladería, con aéreas para un lunch o un almuerzo o cena en condiciones. Carnicería y charcutería también. Anótese caro lector con un café al gusto, una magnifica “Wild Cow” (ensalada) con lomito, tomates secos, aceitunas negras, lechuga romana y queso pecorino; no le va a defraudar. Tampoco sus chorizos cumaneses o la “Space Cow”, clásica hamburguesa americana y sus papas horneadas (no congeladas) con un toque de sabor bien particular. Entre tanto ir a “Sabor Zuliano” coloquialmente hablando sigue siendo un “tiro al piso”. Ahora han incorporado a sus opciones para la tarde el “Festival del Patacón” que alcanza hasta las arepas a precios solidarios. Los rellenos vario pintos satisfacen los paladares más exigentes. Comenzaron en el Sambil y el éxito los trajo hasta su sede en la 3H con la calle 74 con la seguridad y confort de siempre. Otro de los fogones que tiene novedades estos días es la gente Da Vinci. Incorporaron allá en el Sambil al menú sus pizzas mientras hacen esfuerzos titánicos por renovar la carta de los Maccheronis sin menos cabo de su impertérrita calidad, si de los precios. Que el consumidor en estos tiempos inflacionarios pueda pagarlos, es la consigna

Oído. “¿Ada (Rafalli) cómo estamos? En el mamey…..* Ayer sábado en una Asamblea de Ciudadanos en el Municipio Mara del estado Zulia.

El acto de Lester. Asumieron el reto de llenar El Palacio de Eventos y lo plenaron. Le pusieron el listón muy alto al resto de las organizaciones. Preguntamos por ahí y nos dijeron: “Bueno, muy bueno”, la mayoría. Los menos afirmaron; “Estaban Lilian y María Corina, de muy buena convocatoria”. “Caibo” también, nos agregaron. Consultamos a unos asistentes y nos destacaron el protagonismo de los jóvenes y el colorido. Si Lester y Voluntad Popular –apunto yo- logran liderar el nicho de los jóvenes, movilizarlos, estimularlos, es muy bueno para él y su organización. De sus palabras me llamaron la atención su ataque por mampuesto a Juan Pablo Guanipa: él no es el adversario, al menos por ahora. Los dos se necesitan de cara alcanzar una primaria. Lo otro, recalcar que su prioridad ahora no es aspirar la gobernación. Si alguna duda tenían los asistentes y quienes seguían el acto por TV y radio, las remarco. Cuando no se pensaba en eso pareció que nombrara la soga en la casa del ahorcado. El tema debió dejarse de lado.

Justo al momento de terminar de escribir esta columna nos llega el aviso: La MUD – Zulia ha convocado a las organizaciones que la integran para mañana (lunes) para afinar, unificar criterios sobre el tema del Revocatorio. También la aclaratoria de JPG: Nosotros no estamos recogiendo firmas. Estamos haciendo un censo, recabando datos de los interesados en firmar a fin de estar prestos al momento que el CNE haga la convocatoria. Apenas serán tres días para recogerlas.

