Ronald Rodríguez: Sal y pimienta

Ronald Rodríguez: Sal y pimienta

Por biendateao -
2704
546
COMPARTIR

 

Es Domingo de Resurrección. La tradición popular acostumbra a escoger a un Judas para llevarlo a la pira. La imagen de Nicolás creo será la más usada. En el se concentra todas las frustraciones, desazón, desconcierto de la gente. El país se le va, se nos va de las manos y pareciera no hay como componerlo. El sigue en sus trece, no da su brazo a torcer, el discurso es incólume, no tiene variantes, no hay correctivos, “no lava ni presta la batea” como también afirma la conseja popular. Los 14 motores que ha lanzado conjugados a futuro como acostumbra el discurso oficial no es sino el recordatorio de todo lo que no funciona en el país, vale decir nada. Que los sobrinos Flores y la FANB, le disputen los honores de extrañar no tendría nada. Ellos resumen todos los defectos de este autoritarismo que nos gobierna desde hace 17 años. Abuso de poder, nepotismo, relaciones peligrosas, corruptelas, ineficacia, ineficiencia y ese largo etcétera que suponen los “logros” de lo que comenzó con Hugo como el cambio necesario y termina siendo la suma de todos los males posibles.

Vereda del Lago III. Colmada totalmente durante la Semana Mayor. Un buen punto de recreación y esparcimiento para el marabino ávido de este tipo de espacios en la ciudad. El triunfo sería total para el gobernador Arias Cárdenas si no fuera porque la esplendidez de la III pusiera de bulto el esperpento que termino siendo la llamada Vereda II que uno no termina de entender de qué va.

 

A propósito el Consejo Legislativo debería avocarse a investigar, solo para tranquilizar conciencias si lo que en la calle se dice es verdad. Ese trueque que se comenta entre particulares y el gobierno regional en el que uno aporta terrenos, el otro construye con costo cero para el estado y de paso gana permisos para la construcción de un hotel. Reitero que para tranquilizar conciencias. Algo que decir Gerardo Antúnez, Eliseo Fermín, Lester Toledo, pues la Señora Presidenta del Clez, y el combativo Omar Muñoz, entre otros, no creo interese el tema, como casi nada de lo que ocurre al Zulia y su gente.

IMAU. Los cambios a lo interno del ente municipal comienzan a sentirse. Se percibe que la frecuencia de recolección se regulariza. Falta mucho camino por recorrer, pero lo hecho de un corto tiempo para acá es una buena señal. La alcaldesa de la ciudad que ha asumido directamente el tema, a pesar de los precarios recursos con los que cuenta y la oposición que a diario le hacen desde el Palacio de los Cóndores, comienza a ver la luz al final del túnel.  La verdad sea dicha, como que los camiones de recolección que incorporara la gobernación y que con tanto boato y fastos fueron puestos en servicio, están desaparecidos en combate. El IMA debería decir algo al respecto.

Asamblea de Ciudadanos. La realizada en la tradicional Urb. La Estrella los días previos a la Semana Santa convocó, entre otros, a la concejal Ada Raffalli, los diputados Juan Pablo Guanipa y Nora Bracho, el ex alcalde de Maracaibo Daniel Ponne y al comunicador Juan Carlos Fernández. Lo primero que llamó la atención fue la asistencia, numerosa, empero fundamentalmente de adultos mayores. Con las excepciones de rigor fue notable la ausencia de jóvenes y adultos contemporáneos. Estos ratificaron su compromiso con el Bloque Opositor por aquello de “que más nos queda” pero dejaron muy claro que ninguna de las propuestas que los dirigentes llevaron en cartera les satisfizo. ¿Cuáles propuestas? Las que copan la agenda publica nacional promovidas por la MUD. Palabras mas, palabras menos, dijeron que parecieran no entendieran lo que pasa en las calles, lo que quiere la gente. Algún parlamentario tras bastidores puede que hasta se encabritara por lo que llamó la tozudez de la gente.

Oído. La conversa ocurre en un café de la ciudad casi todos los sábados. Los tertulianos suelen ser docentes universitarios, escritores y algún profesional liberal más, de esos que hacen de la tertulia literaria y política un rito para exorcizar sus demonios y buscar en conjunto las respuestas a cuanto ocurre en su alrededor. Esta vez los derroteros los llevaron al nuevo liderazgo en el Zulia. La mayoría coincide que dentro de todo lo malo que nos pasa en estas tierras comienza a emerger con fuerza nuevas figuras, nuevos referentes en la política en detrimento de las caras y rostros de siempre, como comienzan a señalar las encuestas que se van conociendo. Parece que en adelante uno solo, dos o tres no van a ser los que lo decidan o impongan todo como hasta el presente. Hay nuevos actores a tener en cuenta pues hasta sumados y aliados entre si pueden llegar a echar una vaina. La novedad fue saludada con entusiasmo.

Eliseo Fermín. El legislador regional sigue recorriendo el Zulia teniendo a la base de Un Nuevo Tiempo como principal foco de atención. Quiere ser candidato a gobernador y no lo oculta. A quien quiera oírlo ha dicho, “seré el candidato”. Lo otro que se le ha escuchado decir, y puede que no este solo en el empeño, “hasta Un Nuevo Tiempo, si hay más de un aspirante, deberá escoger su abanderado en primarias.

Néstor Suarez. El líder de Rumbo Propio está de vuelta a la arena pública. Con intensidad promueve en la Región un Movimiento Independiente de alcance nacional que impulsa la Asamblea Nacional Constituyente como salida política a la crisis que tiene el país. Como bien me apunta un consecuente lector de este espacio, “la idea es buena pero choca con el Proyecto de Ley de Referendos aprobada en 1era discusión en la AN”. “El no va más -me acota- es que plantean desconocer la autoridad del CNE para tramitarlo” (¿Cómo se come eso pregunto yo?) apartándose abiertamente de la MUD y sus iniciativas.

Juan Carlos Fernández. El hombre de A Punto (radio y televisión) está de vuelta al terruño. Lo hace con grandes aspiraciones.  Su apasionada intervención la pasada semana en la ya comentada Asamblea de Ciudadanos en la Urb. La Estrella no dejó indiferente al auditórium, menos a la pléyade de dirigentes que le acompañaban. El tono de la misma puede que causara escozor en algunos, como el que causa en la dirigencia regional de Un Nuevo Tiempo que ya empezó hacerle lecos. Su prolongada ausencia le pasa factura. Señalan que no puede estar primero que muchos otros que se han tragado las verdes sin interrupción alguna.

¿De Santa Lucia a PAL Evento? El reto es inmenso, mayúsculo sobre todo después de las deficiencias en la convocatoria del acto en Santa Lucia un mes atrás, máxime cuando ahora, por más que Lilian Tintori y María Corina figuren como convocantes y el tema del Revocatorio y la Renuncia protagonicen el leit motiv del Voluntariado que se lanzará a las calles los próximos cien días, ha nadie pasa desapercibido el tufillo a campaña por la gobernación del Zulia ,por lo que sempiternos acompañantes en sus actos venidos de PJ, Un Nuevo Tiempo, AD, entre otros de la MUD, no creo se hagan presentes para secundar lo que todos intuyen. Lester Toledo hasta el presente ha quemado naves y le ha ido bien (aunque muy claro no ha quedado lo del Circuito 4 en las pasadas parlamentarias). Despunta como referente, tiene los recursos y una buena y profesional asesoría política y comunicacional que no siempre va acertar en todo. Quien no arriesga, no gana, es cierto, pero por mucho madrugar no amanece más temprano.  Que la naciente estructura interna de Voluntad Popular a lo largo y ancho del Zulia se fortalezca y muestre, así como su dirigencia fundamental debería estar acompasado con el esfuerzo de Toledo pues a la hora de las chiquitas la intención y las encuestas no son suficientes, pues se necesita todo un aparato para consolidarlas. Hay que trabajar muy duro para plenar Pal Eventos. Son 5 mil almas las que allí deben estar el jueves para que el evento sea un éxito.

¿Juan Pablo Guanipa? Merece capitulo aparte y extenso, cosa que  dejaremos para “A 1/2 Semana”. Pero por lo pronto nos preguntamos: ¿Se agota en el esfuerzo? ¿Se dispersa? ¿No tiene abiertos demasiados frentes? Radio, TV, Maracaibo Posible, PJ, AN y dentro de ella la Sub Comisión de Descentralización y gobiernos locales.  Parece  mucho y tarde o temprano puede pasarle factura. El miércoles abundamos.

Radio. ¿Compró el cantautor Pastor López 106.5 FM? No encuentro otra explicación. Un concierto en el Circulo Militar en abril próximo con ocasión del 25 aniversario de la radio ha puesto a la estación  de los Higuera Miranda (¿todavía?) al servicio integral del Indio, como también se le conoce y del evento. La saturación de las cuñas del citado festejo y de sus incontables éxitos nos resulta odiosa y burda. Consecuentes con la señal aquejados de fatiga auditiva están en plan de fuga a otras emisoras del mismo corte. Chiquinquireña, Metrópoli y Fabulosa, van a terminar agradeciendo a Pastor y su gente el gesto.

 

En torno a un aromático café y sin que me lo propusiera salta a la mesa el tema de Leonardo Villalobos y la 105.1 “La Radio”. Nada distinto a lo comentado aquí el pasado año. La propiedad del animador de la estación nadie la pone en duda. De hecho se habló hasta del porcentaje accionario pero como no me consta, no lo comento. Leonardo nunca envió la copia de la Habilitación Administrativa, el derecho de explotación de la citada frecuencia por Conatel, en la que como dice, su nombre no está. Quienes dirigen la estación tampoco lo han hecho y conste que el pasado diciembre tuvieron oportunidad de hacerlo cuando Leo estuvo de visita en Maracaibo y la estación que se conociera ante el proceso forzoso de expropiación como Planeta del Circuito CRB.

  1. TV. De plácemes la teleaudiencia con la vuelta el pasado domingo a la pantalla de Televen de “¿Quién quiere ser millonario?”. Su calidad y valor educativo es incuestionable. Compartimos con Eladio Lares su deseo de que haya más ganadores. Esta noche a las 8 PM la segunda emisión de la temporada.

Bachaqueros. Comienza a verse en las colas en los distintos supermercados el enfrentamiento, la pugna entre unos y otros. Los bandos de “comerciantes informales” se crispan y lian de los pelos entre si por el reparto del botín que como se sabe cada vez es de menor cantidad. Las autoridades policiales y la GNB están con las manos en la cabeza pues como también se sabe la orden que hay es el de no tocar ni con el pétalo de una rosa a estos “sufridos” venezolanos, que disponen de grandes capitales, venidos de no se sabe donde y han hecho de la escasez y la regulación de precios el negocio del siglo, algo que por cierto hasta inevitable es ya que los cerebros de la operación y quienes los protegen no han hecho más que actuar con la racionalidad económica que al Régimen le ha faltado en aras de su atornillamiento, al precio que sea, del poder.

La Pata del Colibrí. Ayer inauguró su espacio en Periscope desde la Plaza de Dámaso. ¿Qué es la Pata del Colibrí? La tertulia semanal entre los columnistas y comunicadores Darwin Chávez (@darwinch857), Dámaso Jiménez (@damasojimenez), Francisco Rojas y Ender Arenas (@rojasyarenas), Ángel Monagas (@angelmonagas), Alberto González (@losespuelazos) y quien esto escribe (@ellibrero) para comentar y analizar los vaivenes de la política regional, nacional e internacional. Lo de ayer sábado fue un ensayo que puede verse en los siguientes links:   https://www.periscope.tv/w/acWBHTk5OTkyODF8MVlxS0RyWW1STnpKVql48t31wv_JhRhFqPiOjVe2WlqluXMPUuqhlVSdB89M / La Pata del Colibrí II…   https://www.periscope.tv/w/acWH0zk5OTkyODF8MVprSnpRYVFMRHlHdmMmGn2HblDeRcIuklUGXdAlVtKXr5MnWBACse1LCfHt

Quema de Judas. Hoy Juan Pablo Guanipa y toda la gente de Primero Justicia andan en una de #revoquemosajudas. A partir de las 9 AM partiendo de la esquina del cruce de las avenidas Delicias y Cecilio Acosta, la estación Libertador del Metro y el CC Galerías. Entre tanto los Jóvenes por la Democracia Social con Leonardo Fernández al frente, también a las 9 AM, en la Esquina de la Avda. Delicias con Circunvalación 2ntendràn su @yoquemoaljudasdevenezuela.

Feliz Pascua de Resurrección. El Misterio se ha cumplido. ¡Cristo ha resucitado! Como bien apuntó ayer a media noche en la Vigilia Pascual Su Santidad Francisco, “El Señor está vivo y quiere que lo busquemos entre los vivos”. Así sea, pues como dijo el Viernes Santo por la tarde, antes del Vía Crucis, el predicador de la Casa Pontificia, Raniero Cantalamessa “¡No fue la muerte sino el amor el que nos ha salvado!”. Entre tanto, nuestras oraciones por Venezuela y el Papa Emérito Benedicto XVI que “se está apagando lenta y serenamente como una vela” (Mons. George Gansean)

 

*ronaldrv2003@yahoo.com

se@ellibrero

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

546 COMENTARIOS

  5. 638815 537244Wow! This can be 1 certain with the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this topic. In fact Wonderful. Im also an expert in this subject so I can recognize your hard function. 221464

  6. 740515 826470You produced some decent points there. I looked on the net for any concern and identified most individuals goes in addition to with all your internet site. 527673

  7. Personally, I prefer this option.
    Why? It’s very simple – by positioning it as a tool, respectively,
    all the basic setting is sharpened by it.
    The result can even get buy steroids
    away with our board on the
    forum a more pleasing to him and the visitors we get what we need.

  12. 184778 129786Normally I do not learn post on blogs, nevertheless I would like to say that this write-up extremely pressured me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, quite fantastic post. 831523

  13. 576546 830053Nowhere on the Internet is there this much quality and clear information on this subject. How do I know? I know because Ive searched this topic at length. Thank you. 823546

  16. 109229 984669This really is a good weblog i ought to say, normally i don????t post comments on other people???? blogs but would like to say that this post genuinely forced me to do so! 338986

  18. 132577 398427Trop excitant de mater des femmes lesbiennes en train de se doigter la chatte pour se faire jouir. En plus sur cette bonne petite vid o porno hard de lesb X les deux jeunes lesbienne sont trop excitantes et super sexy. Des pures beaut de la nature avec des courbes parfaites, les filles c est quand v 751853

  20. 844930 421409Couldn?t be developed any much better. Reading this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this report to him. Pretty certain he will possess a great read. Thanks for sharing! 711601

  25. 988007 395139I discovered your weblog internet site on google and check just some of your early posts. Proceed to sustain up the exceptional operate. I just extra up your RSS feed to my MSN Data Reader. Seeking forward to reading far more from you in a even though! 776952

  27. 627414 698421Can I just say what a relief to search out somebody who genuinely is aware of what theyre speaking about on the internet. You undoubtedly know how to deliver a dilemma to light and make it critical. Extra folks need to have to learn this and perceive this facet with the story. I cant consider youre no far more common because you positively have the gift. 4685

  29. 573335 162277You completed several great points there. I did specific searches on the problem and discovered numerous individuals go in conjunction with along together with your blog. 249955

  30. 934834 99546Howdy! I just wish to give a huge thumbs up for the wonderful information you may have here on this post. I will probably be coming back to your weblog for far more soon. 319067

  32. 513135 579901You produced some decent points there. I looked on the internet for that dilemma and discovered a lot of people is going together with with the internet internet site. 150639

  52. This unique blog is definitely educating as well as diverting. I have chosen many interesting stuff out of this blog. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Cheers!

  55. Spot on with this write-up, I actually assume this web site needs rather more consideration. I all probably be once more to read way more, thanks for that info.

  79. Thank you for another fantastic article. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  84. Very nice info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is really the best place to ask but do you people have any ideea where to get some professional writers? Thanks

  150. porn

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless truly worth taking a search, whoa did 1 master about Mid East has got extra problerms too […]

  153. Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon everyday. It will always be useful to read content from other authors and practice something from their websites.

  203. I’аve read various fantastic stuff here. Undoubtedly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a whole lot try you set to generate this form of great informative internet site.

  208. outstanding write-up A a greater level really wonderful along with utilitarian information employing this site, likewise My own partner and we think your style is composed with fantastic works.

  252. The other day, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!|

  263. Belladonna Sex Toy

    […]we like to honor numerous other online sites around the web, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  264. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!

  266. I think other site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  281. Scientology

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless definitely really worth taking a appear, whoa did one discover about Mid East has got a lot more problerms as well […]

  282. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!|

  295. インフルエンザ

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nonetheless really really worth taking a search, whoa did 1 master about Mid East has got more problerms too […]

  315. European River Cruises

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely really worth taking a search, whoa did one learn about Mid East has got more problerms also […]

  356. I’m amazed, I have to admit. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s both equally educative and entertaining, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is an issue that not enough people are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy that I stumbled across this in my hunt for something concerning this.|

  371. I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.|

  380. Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this blog.

  382. This blog is without a doubt educating additionally factual. I have discovered a bunch of useful stuff out of it. I ad love to return again and again. Cheers!

  383. Hey there I am so thrilled I found your weblog, I really found you by error, while I was researching on Yahoo for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a tremendous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the awesome job.|

  389. An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on this. And he in fact bought me dinner due to the fact that I stumbled upon it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending time to talk about this matter here on your internet site.|

  394. Have you ever considered creating an ebook or guest authoring on other sites? I have a blog based on the same subjects you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.|

  401. I just like the helpful info you provide to your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I’m somewhat certain I will be informed lots of new stuff proper here! Good luck for the following!|

  416. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you really recognise what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally seek advice from my website =). We may have a link trade contract between us|

  436. I like the helpful information you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I’m quite certain I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!|

  441. My web searches seem complete.. thank you. Definitely interesting standpoint, thanks for expression.. I enjoy you giving out your point of view.. So happy to get found this article..

  443. This particular blog is obviously entertaining and also diverting. I have discovered a bunch of useful advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return again soon. Thanks a lot!

  447. 福井歯医者

    […]we like to honor many other net internet sites on the internet, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  461. free casino slots

    […]we prefer to honor quite a few other internet web-sites around the web, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  464. Thanks for some other excellent article. The place else may anyone get that type of info in such a perfect method of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m at the look for such information.|

  468. free download for windows xp

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nevertheless truly really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got more problerms at the same time […]

  476. Normally I do not read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice article.

  477. black magic specialist

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nevertheless genuinely really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular master about Mid East has got additional problerms as well […]

  479. An impressive share, I simply with all this onto a colleague who was carrying out a little analysis during this. And then he in reality bought me breakfast since I discovered it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for your treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending time go over this, Personally i think strongly regarding it and adore reading more on this topic. Whenever possible, as you grow expertise, does one mind updating your blog site with more details? It can be highly of great help for me. Big thumb up because of this writing!

  480. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  495. Hello, I think your site might be having web browser compatibility problems. When I take a look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up! Besides that, wonderful website!|

  502. I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Superb work!

  506. An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a coworker who has been doing a little research on this. And he actually ordered me dinner simply because I stumbled upon it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending the time to discuss this topic here on your blog.|

  507. Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your site. You have some really great posts and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an email if interested. Many thanks!|

  510. Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a applicable deal. I have been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided vivid clear concept|

  515. Baler

    […]that will be the finish of this article. Right here youll find some web pages that we consider youll value, just click the hyperlinks over[…]

  516. Manufacturers

    […]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are actually really worth a go through, so have a look[…]

  517. We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with useful info to work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole neighborhood can be grateful to you.|

  518. I feel like I’m constantly looking for interesting things to read about a variety of subjects, but I manage to include your blog among my reads every day because you have compelling entries that I look forward to. Here’s hoping there’s a lot more amazing material coming!

  519. flex vibrator’s bendabl

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nevertheless truly really worth taking a appear, whoa did a single find out about Mid East has got a lot more problerms too […]

  520. Pretty component of content. I simply stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to claim that I get in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts. Any way I will be subscribing in your augment and even I achievement you get right of entry to consistently fast.|

  527. vibrating anal plugs

    […]we prefer to honor lots of other world wide web websites on the net, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  529. Hello, i think that i saw you visited my web site thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!|

  537. Hey! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I truly enjoy reading through your blog posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same subjects? Many thanks!|

  539. Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using? I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|

  543. Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Extremely useful information specially the last part :) I care for such info much. I was seeking this certain information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.|

  544. obviously like your website however you have to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to inform the reality nevertheless I will surely come back again.|

  546. valentine gift

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nevertheless actually really worth taking a look, whoa did one particular study about Mid East has got much more problerms at the same time […]

DEJA UN COMENTARIO