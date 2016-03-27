Ronald Rodríguez: Sal y pimienta

Es Domingo de Resurrección. La tradición popular acostumbra a escoger a un Judas para llevarlo a la pira. La imagen de Nicolás creo será la más usada. En el se concentra todas las frustraciones, desazón, desconcierto de la gente. El país se le va, se nos va de las manos y pareciera no hay como componerlo. El sigue en sus trece, no da su brazo a torcer, el discurso es incólume, no tiene variantes, no hay correctivos, “no lava ni presta la batea” como también afirma la conseja popular. Los 14 motores que ha lanzado conjugados a futuro como acostumbra el discurso oficial no es sino el recordatorio de todo lo que no funciona en el país, vale decir nada. Que los sobrinos Flores y la FANB, le disputen los honores de extrañar no tendría nada. Ellos resumen todos los defectos de este autoritarismo que nos gobierna desde hace 17 años. Abuso de poder, nepotismo, relaciones peligrosas, corruptelas, ineficacia, ineficiencia y ese largo etcétera que suponen los “logros” de lo que comenzó con Hugo como el cambio necesario y termina siendo la suma de todos los males posibles.
Vereda del Lago III. Colmada totalmente durante la Semana Mayor. Un buen punto de recreación y esparcimiento para el marabino ávido de este tipo de espacios en la ciudad. El triunfo sería total para el gobernador Arias Cárdenas si no fuera porque la esplendidez de la III pusiera de bulto el esperpento que termino siendo la llamada Vereda II que uno no termina de entender de qué va.
A propósito el Consejo Legislativo debería avocarse a investigar, solo para tranquilizar conciencias si lo que en la calle se dice es verdad. Ese trueque que se comenta entre particulares y el gobierno regional en el que uno aporta terrenos, el otro construye con costo cero para el estado y de paso gana permisos para la construcción de un hotel. Reitero que para tranquilizar conciencias. Algo que decir Gerardo Antúnez, Eliseo Fermín, Lester Toledo, pues la Señora Presidenta del Clez, y el combativo Omar Muñoz, entre otros, no creo interese el tema, como casi nada de lo que ocurre al Zulia y su gente.
IMAU. Los cambios a lo interno del ente municipal comienzan a sentirse. Se percibe que la frecuencia de recolección se regulariza. Falta mucho camino por recorrer, pero lo hecho de un corto tiempo para acá es una buena señal. La alcaldesa de la ciudad que ha asumido directamente el tema, a pesar de los precarios recursos con los que cuenta y la oposición que a diario le hacen desde el Palacio de los Cóndores, comienza a ver la luz al final del túnel. La verdad sea dicha, como que los camiones de recolección que incorporara la gobernación y que con tanto boato y fastos fueron puestos en servicio, están desaparecidos en combate. El IMA debería decir algo al respecto.
Asamblea de Ciudadanos. La realizada en la tradicional Urb. La Estrella los días previos a la Semana Santa convocó, entre otros, a la concejal Ada Raffalli, los diputados Juan Pablo Guanipa y Nora Bracho, el ex alcalde de Maracaibo Daniel Ponne y al comunicador Juan Carlos Fernández. Lo primero que llamó la atención fue la asistencia, numerosa, empero fundamentalmente de adultos mayores. Con las excepciones de rigor fue notable la ausencia de jóvenes y adultos contemporáneos. Estos ratificaron su compromiso con el Bloque Opositor por aquello de “que más nos queda” pero dejaron muy claro que ninguna de las propuestas que los dirigentes llevaron en cartera les satisfizo. ¿Cuáles propuestas? Las que copan la agenda publica nacional promovidas por la MUD. Palabras mas, palabras menos, dijeron que parecieran no entendieran lo que pasa en las calles, lo que quiere la gente. Algún parlamentario tras bastidores puede que hasta se encabritara por lo que llamó la tozudez de la gente.
Oído. La conversa ocurre en un café de la ciudad casi todos los sábados. Los tertulianos suelen ser docentes universitarios, escritores y algún profesional liberal más, de esos que hacen de la tertulia literaria y política un rito para exorcizar sus demonios y buscar en conjunto las respuestas a cuanto ocurre en su alrededor. Esta vez los derroteros los llevaron al nuevo liderazgo en el Zulia. La mayoría coincide que dentro de todo lo malo que nos pasa en estas tierras comienza a emerger con fuerza nuevas figuras, nuevos referentes en la política en detrimento de las caras y rostros de siempre, como comienzan a señalar las encuestas que se van conociendo. Parece que en adelante uno solo, dos o tres no van a ser los que lo decidan o impongan todo como hasta el presente. Hay nuevos actores a tener en cuenta pues hasta sumados y aliados entre si pueden llegar a echar una vaina. La novedad fue saludada con entusiasmo.
Eliseo Fermín. El legislador regional sigue recorriendo el Zulia teniendo a la base de Un Nuevo Tiempo como principal foco de atención. Quiere ser candidato a gobernador y no lo oculta. A quien quiera oírlo ha dicho, “seré el candidato”. Lo otro que se le ha escuchado decir, y puede que no este solo en el empeño, “hasta Un Nuevo Tiempo, si hay más de un aspirante, deberá escoger su abanderado en primarias.
Néstor Suarez. El líder de Rumbo Propio está de vuelta a la arena pública. Con intensidad promueve en la Región un Movimiento Independiente de alcance nacional que impulsa la Asamblea Nacional Constituyente como salida política a la crisis que tiene el país. Como bien me apunta un consecuente lector de este espacio, “la idea es buena pero choca con el Proyecto de Ley de Referendos aprobada en 1era discusión en la AN”. “El no va más -me acota- es que plantean desconocer la autoridad del CNE para tramitarlo” (¿Cómo se come eso pregunto yo?) apartándose abiertamente de la MUD y sus iniciativas.
Juan Carlos Fernández. El hombre de A Punto (radio y televisión) está de vuelta al terruño. Lo hace con grandes aspiraciones. Su apasionada intervención la pasada semana en la ya comentada Asamblea de Ciudadanos en la Urb. La Estrella no dejó indiferente al auditórium, menos a la pléyade de dirigentes que le acompañaban. El tono de la misma puede que causara escozor en algunos, como el que causa en la dirigencia regional de Un Nuevo Tiempo que ya empezó hacerle lecos. Su prolongada ausencia le pasa factura. Señalan que no puede estar primero que muchos otros que se han tragado las verdes sin interrupción alguna.
¿De Santa Lucia a PAL Evento? El reto es inmenso, mayúsculo sobre todo después de las deficiencias en la convocatoria del acto en Santa Lucia un mes atrás, máxime cuando ahora, por más que Lilian Tintori y María Corina figuren como convocantes y el tema del Revocatorio y la Renuncia protagonicen el leit motiv del Voluntariado que se lanzará a las calles los próximos cien días, ha nadie pasa desapercibido el tufillo a campaña por la gobernación del Zulia ,por lo que sempiternos acompañantes en sus actos venidos de PJ, Un Nuevo Tiempo, AD, entre otros de la MUD, no creo se hagan presentes para secundar lo que todos intuyen. Lester Toledo hasta el presente ha quemado naves y le ha ido bien (aunque muy claro no ha quedado lo del Circuito 4 en las pasadas parlamentarias). Despunta como referente, tiene los recursos y una buena y profesional asesoría política y comunicacional que no siempre va acertar en todo. Quien no arriesga, no gana, es cierto, pero por mucho madrugar no amanece más temprano. Que la naciente estructura interna de Voluntad Popular a lo largo y ancho del Zulia se fortalezca y muestre, así como su dirigencia fundamental debería estar acompasado con el esfuerzo de Toledo pues a la hora de las chiquitas la intención y las encuestas no son suficientes, pues se necesita todo un aparato para consolidarlas. Hay que trabajar muy duro para plenar Pal Eventos. Son 5 mil almas las que allí deben estar el jueves para que el evento sea un éxito.
¿Juan Pablo Guanipa? Merece capitulo aparte y extenso, cosa que dejaremos para “A 1/2 Semana”. Pero por lo pronto nos preguntamos: ¿Se agota en el esfuerzo? ¿Se dispersa? ¿No tiene abiertos demasiados frentes? Radio, TV, Maracaibo Posible, PJ, AN y dentro de ella la Sub Comisión de Descentralización y gobiernos locales. Parece mucho y tarde o temprano puede pasarle factura. El miércoles abundamos.
Radio. ¿Compró el cantautor Pastor López 106.5 FM? No encuentro otra explicación. Un concierto en el Circulo Militar en abril próximo con ocasión del 25 aniversario de la radio ha puesto a la estación de los Higuera Miranda (¿todavía?) al servicio integral del Indio, como también se le conoce y del evento. La saturación de las cuñas del citado festejo y de sus incontables éxitos nos resulta odiosa y burda. Consecuentes con la señal aquejados de fatiga auditiva están en plan de fuga a otras emisoras del mismo corte. Chiquinquireña, Metrópoli y Fabulosa, van a terminar agradeciendo a Pastor y su gente el gesto.
En torno a un aromático café y sin que me lo propusiera salta a la mesa el tema de Leonardo Villalobos y la 105.1 “La Radio”. Nada distinto a lo comentado aquí el pasado año. La propiedad del animador de la estación nadie la pone en duda. De hecho se habló hasta del porcentaje accionario pero como no me consta, no lo comento. Leonardo nunca envió la copia de la Habilitación Administrativa, el derecho de explotación de la citada frecuencia por Conatel, en la que como dice, su nombre no está. Quienes dirigen la estación tampoco lo han hecho y conste que el pasado diciembre tuvieron oportunidad de hacerlo cuando Leo estuvo de visita en Maracaibo y la estación que se conociera ante el proceso forzoso de expropiación como Planeta del Circuito CRB.
- TV. De plácemes la teleaudiencia con la vuelta el pasado domingo a la pantalla de Televen de “¿Quién quiere ser millonario?”. Su calidad y valor educativo es incuestionable. Compartimos con Eladio Lares su deseo de que haya más ganadores. Esta noche a las 8 PM la segunda emisión de la temporada.
Bachaqueros. Comienza a verse en las colas en los distintos supermercados el enfrentamiento, la pugna entre unos y otros. Los bandos de “comerciantes informales” se crispan y lian de los pelos entre si por el reparto del botín que como se sabe cada vez es de menor cantidad. Las autoridades policiales y la GNB están con las manos en la cabeza pues como también se sabe la orden que hay es el de no tocar ni con el pétalo de una rosa a estos “sufridos” venezolanos, que disponen de grandes capitales, venidos de no se sabe donde y han hecho de la escasez y la regulación de precios el negocio del siglo, algo que por cierto hasta inevitable es ya que los cerebros de la operación y quienes los protegen no han hecho más que actuar con la racionalidad económica que al Régimen le ha faltado en aras de su atornillamiento, al precio que sea, del poder.
La Pata del Colibrí. Ayer inauguró su espacio en Periscope desde la Plaza de Dámaso. ¿Qué es la Pata del Colibrí? La tertulia semanal entre los columnistas y comunicadores Darwin Chávez (@darwinch857), Dámaso Jiménez (@damasojimenez), Francisco Rojas y Ender Arenas (@rojasyarenas), Ángel Monagas (@angelmonagas), Alberto González (@losespuelazos) y quien esto escribe (@ellibrero) para comentar y analizar los vaivenes de la política regional, nacional e internacional. Lo de ayer sábado fue un ensayo que puede verse en los siguientes links: https://www.periscope.tv/w/acWBHTk5OTkyODF8MVlxS0RyWW1STnpKVql48t31wv_JhRhFqPiOjVe2WlqluXMPUuqhlVSdB89M / La Pata del Colibrí II… https://www.periscope.tv/w/acWH0zk5OTkyODF8MVprSnpRYVFMRHlHdmMmGn2HblDeRcIuklUGXdAlVtKXr5MnWBACse1LCfHt
Quema de Judas. Hoy Juan Pablo Guanipa y toda la gente de Primero Justicia andan en una de #revoquemosajudas. A partir de las 9 AM partiendo de la esquina del cruce de las avenidas Delicias y Cecilio Acosta, la estación Libertador del Metro y el CC Galerías. Entre tanto los Jóvenes por la Democracia Social con Leonardo Fernández al frente, también a las 9 AM, en la Esquina de la Avda. Delicias con Circunvalación 2ntendràn su @yoquemoaljudasdevenezuela.
Feliz Pascua de Resurrección. El Misterio se ha cumplido. ¡Cristo ha resucitado! Como bien apuntó ayer a media noche en la Vigilia Pascual Su Santidad Francisco, “El Señor está vivo y quiere que lo busquemos entre los vivos”. Así sea, pues como dijo el Viernes Santo por la tarde, antes del Vía Crucis, el predicador de la Casa Pontificia, Raniero Cantalamessa “¡No fue la muerte sino el amor el que nos ha salvado!”. Entre tanto, nuestras oraciones por Venezuela y el Papa Emérito Benedicto XVI que “se está apagando lenta y serenamente como una vela” (Mons. George Gansean)
se@ellibrero
