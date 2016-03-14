Ronald Rodríguez: Sal y Pimienta

Sal y Pimienta

Ronald Rodríguez Vargas

Después de un tiempo (…) uno empieza a aceptar sus derrotas con la cabeza Alta/y los ojos abiertos, /y uno a prende a construir todos sus Caminos en el Hoy, /porque el terreno de mañana es demasiado Inseguro para Planes…/ y los futuros tienen su forma de caerse por la Mitad. / Y uno aprende que si es demasiado/ hasta el calor del SOL puede quemar/… (Jorge Luis Borges)

“No hay comida ni dólares para importarla” escribe Fausto Mazó ayer en El Nacional. Las cuentas del país lo confirman. Pero hay para el “cupo viajero” y el “electrónico”, con lo que sobre, una vez cubiertas las prioridades (M.A. Pérez Abad). A mi que me lo expliquen en forma llana pues la verdad que no lo entiendo.

Insisto que el tema cambiario, en lo que a los viajeros y compradores electrónicos sigue siendo una inmensa ficción para hacer ver que se da, cuando en la practica la respuesta es no.

Nótese ahora otros detalles ocurridos inmediatamente luego del anuncio el pasado martes:

Los bancos del Estado no disponen de plástico para la emisión de nuevas tarjetas de créditos (El BOD para las de Débito por cierto) La mayoría de los tarjetahabientes deberán solicitar, cosa que es discrecional del banco, el aumento de sus líneas de crédito a unos 600 mil bolívares, mínimo. En un aviso que no ha quedado del todo claro, empero que de extrañar no tendría nada, Conviasa elevó el coste de la boletería de tickets internacionales a niveles siderales, mientras que otras como Venezolana y Laser, no tuvieron disponibilidad de boletos y tarifas internacionales vía electrónica; sus páginas están en mantenimiento. Debo acotar además que son estas las únicas que venden pasajes al exterior en bolívares.

¿No les parece algo tortuoso, por no decir, casi imposible, el consumo en adelante del cupo viajero, amigo lector?

Un apunte al proyecto de Ley Orgánica de Referendos. El acucioso abogado y docente universitario Guido Urdaneta, compañero de café nuestro nos comenta palabras más, palabras menos, sobre el empeño de nuestros actuales legisladores en empedrar más de la cuenta la vía legal. ¿Por qué no apelar a la Ley de Simplificación de Trámites Administrativos? Otra cosa son los lapsos que se establecen en el citado proyecto. Hay tantos y tan disimiles, que interpretarlos y aplicarlos será engorroso. Aplicar el Principio de Uniformidad sería lo conducente. La sencillez y concreción de las leyes es lo que la hace eficaz, efectivo y eficiente, agrego yo.

Oído, en un café de la ciudad. Si a Lester se le para el trote, cuando se lo recomendamos al gobernador -decía un legislador regional a varios contertulios- ahora Arias Cárdenas no estaría en este brete. Le va a envainar la gestión, remató.

Yo, que no estaba invitado a la conversa le hubiera dicho al afable dirigente aliado del PSUV que hay una comisión sumaria que le sigue los pasos al dirigente nacional de Voluntad Popular y escudriña al máximo su hoja de vida en busca de algún pelón, algún lunar con el cual descalificarlo, sacarlo del juego político.

¿Cómo esta Monseñor? “Como 15 millones de venezolanos: buscando medicinas. Me cayó comején, pero le estoy dando guerra. Gracias por sus oraciones”. (Breve conversa con Mons. Lûcker antes de su regreso a Coro esta semana ya en franca recuperación).

En problemas un canal regional por los atrasos en el pago del canon de arrendamiento del local desde donde emite la señal. Seis meses después la única respuesta que recibe el arrendador es “No esta en las prioridades del propietario de la señal honrar las cuotas caídas”. El canal parece se quedó sin flujo de caja al mismo ritmo en que dejó de llegar el cash de los clientes oficiales que lo sostenían casi que en exclusividad. Al arrendador le extraña la práctica “poco santa” de los manejadores del canal por cable y la facilidad con la que quiere escurrir el bulto. ¿Tendrá protección legal para tamaño abuso?

Por cierto ahora que hablamos de canales de televisión regionales, nos extraña el poco interés mostrado por la Comisión de Medios de la AN ante la difícil situación de muchos de ellos a lo largo y ancho en el país. Ni una palabra se les ha escuchado decir y si muchas a favor de la vuelta de NTN24 que claro que debe volver, empero las otras, las del patio, también.

El tuit de la semana: “no hay derecho a que, siendo su paisano, el Profeta de América no le haya profetizado a Lula el vainòn que se le venia” (@raulaular) a propósito de Reinaldo Dossantos; El otro lo escribe Andrés Rojas Jiménez: “el chavismo marcha hoy para pedir que unos militares puedan viajar a EE.UU.” (@arojas)

Lo otro que dijo Fausto –y no le falta razón- “Maduro es un preso del chavismo, por lo que rectificar, dar un viraje le resulta imposible, le falta fuerza para ello”, así que cualquier salida que se busque no pasa por ahí.

¿Qué leo? “Cinco esquinas” (Alfaguara) de Mario Vargas Llosa, y “25 intelectuales en la Historia de Venezuela” de la Fundación Bancaribe para la Ciencia y la Cultura. En Cinco esquinas el Nobel de Literatura apunta al uso escandaloso del amarillismo por el gobierno de Alberto Fujimori, instrumentado por su mano derecha, Vladimiro Montesinos, y como la maquinaria de una dictadura tritura a personajes como uno de los protagonistas, Juan Peineta. Empieza siendo un thriller y al final va a terminar siendo un fresco, por lo que parece, desde la cúspide a lo mas humilde del Perú de los 90. Ya les contaremos más. Entre tanto en 25 intelectuales nos encontramos un esfuerzo coral de plumas entre las que destacan Pedro Cunill Grau, Elsa Cardozo, Joaquín Marta Sosa, Karl Krispin, Silvia Mijares, Eduardo Mondolfi Gudat, Tomas Straka y Diego Bautista Urbaneja para acercarnos a la impronta y aportes fundamentales de intelectuales venezolanos cuyas vidas transcurrieron en los siglos XIX, XX y parte de lo que va del XXI: Juan Germán Roscio, Andrés Bello, Laureano Vallenilla Lanz, Arturo Uslar Pietri, Mario Briceño Irragorri, entre otros.

Enganchados en TV con la cuarta temporada de “House of Cards”. Todo un duelo actoral entre Kevin Spacey y Robín Wright. Frank Underwood está en campaña. Quiere ser electo presidente de USA, ahora sí, por los votos. Claire la primera dama, su inseparable socia en la empresa política tiene sus propios planes. Quiere su propio espacio. El conflicto esta presente desde el primer episodio. También ocupan nuestro interés estos días “How to get away with murder” (como librarse de un asesinato” con Viola Davis en rol estelar, la vuelta de “Quántico” y “American Crime”, de lo mejor que he visto hasta el momento en la temporada televisiva que ha de culminar en Estados Unidos en mayo próximo. Una teleserie que con crudeza y sin ahorrarse nada nos traslada al ambiente de los centros educativos de USA en los que las drogas, el bullying, la homofobia y el racismo hace estragos ante la mirada cómplice, la mas de las veces, de padres, autoridades educativas , gobierno, policía y órganos jurisdiccionales. Estupendo en sus roles Felicity Huffman, Timothy Hutton, Hope Davis, Regina King, Lili Taylor y el novel Connor Jessup.

Las redes se han hecho eco. TV Caracol pone la noche del domingo (8.30) en pantalla un programa informativo sobre el presidente Maduro y su cuestionada nacionalidad. Los seguidores en las redes sociales han pasado toda el día comentándolo y promoviéndolo. Un hecho fortuito que impida el programa se vea, tampoco se descarta. La promoción del canal colombiano lo anuncia como explosivo.

El martes expectantes con las primarias en Florida. ¿Podrá Marco Rubio descontar la ventaja en su patio a Donald Trump? Las encuestas lo dan como poco probable. Marco aun con todo el aparataje puesto a su servicio por el llamado establishmen del partido republicano ha dado muestras de que ser joven no basta, le falta burdel como diría la conseja popular. No logra conectar. Por encima se le ha ido otro que no cuenta con el aval del aparato partidista, Ted Cruz quien como se esperaba barrió en el llamado “circuito religioso” de la USA profunda, la wasp (blanca, anglosajona y protestante)

Entre tanto Trump sigue en lo suyo. Las bases populares lo están propulsando. Los blancos sin titulo universitario, con menos ingresos, las clases medias bajas, cuya calidad de vida ha colapsado. Los que se sienten asediados por las minorías hispana y negra, los desatendidos por Washington, los que como explica Thomas Friedman en el New York Times, “no escuchan con los oídos sino con el estomago”. Son ellos con los que ha logrado conectar en lo emocional esgrimiendo un furibundo, a veces “disparatado” discurso y las banderas de la antipolitica, populismo de derecha mas bien, que en estos tiempos parecer ser música para los oídos de muchos.

En la acera de enfrente el duelo Clinton – Sanders tendrá su propio capitulo en Florida e Illinois (el estado de Obama). Las encuestas le asignan la vitoria a la ex primera dama, pero visto lo visto, habrá que esperar se cuenten las papeletas. La puja entre Hillary – Bernie es otra historia. Ya la contaremos.

