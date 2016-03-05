Ronald Rodríguez: Sal y pimienta

Ronald Rodríguez: Sal y pimienta

Por biendateao -
3147
642
COMPARTIR

 

¿Va a la par de la desesperación de la gente la agenda política del Parlamento y la MUD? Nos preguntamos y nos preguntan a diario. ¿Comprenden realmente lo que nos estamos jugando en el día a día ante la inacción de un régimen que a lo único que juega es a mantenerse a costa de lo que sea en el poder, correr la arruga tanto como pueda en espera de un milagro en el precio del barril de petróleo que nadie avizora para seguir apuntalando el sistema rentista y clientelar que tanto critican y del que fueron principales cultores los pasados 18 años?

 

La verdad es que esperábamos más: Una agenda común y un plan de acción sobre el cual apuntalar nuestra esperanza y no ese abanico de posibilidades que lo único que nos dijo fue que no fueron capaces de ponerse de acuerdo tirios y troyanos. Apostar a una enmienda o reforma, que nunca tendría carácter retroactivo, un revocatorio y finalmente una constituyente que en la practica se hace mas que necesaria, pues nos permite un borrón y cuenta nueva, un piedra angular  sobre la cual apoyar un punto de partida hacia alguna parte, es poner el boche muy lejos del mingo.

 

La escasez de medicinas y alimentos, la inflación, la crisis eléctrica y del agua, la inseguridad socaban y crispan el animo de quienes apostaron con fuerza y entusiasmo a una salida pacifica y democrática el pasado 6D. Empero esa apuesta tiene un limite y el limite esta por ser rebasado. Hay que liderar e interpretar el deseo de la mayoría y dejarse de florituras y posiciones políticamente correctas. El “que se vayan” esta en boca de todos, podría también a lo argentino, complementarse con un “que se vayan todos”. ¿Van a esperar que se abra la caja de Pandora? ¿Van a dejar que se destape esa caja de truenos? La renuncia, de entrada, es la única vía.

Esta semana ha quedado de bulto lo que hemos venido señalando aquí en reiteradas oportunidades. Los altos mandos de la FANB tienen que explicar a los mandos medios y de tropa cómo es eso que las FANB han pasado de los primerísimos lugares de reconocimiento público junto a la Iglesia y los Medios de Comunicación a casi tocar fondo (4%) por debajo incluso, bastante lejos, de una denostada por el régimen y jefes militares, Asamblea Nacional que ganó enteros, y bastantes, junto a la empresa privada (Alimentos Polar como bandera).

Tuit. El de la semana lo escribe Fran Monroy Moret (@fmonroy) ayer: por cierto, los chavistas son tipos raros, no se mueren sino que “cambian de paisaje” y no los entierran sino “los siembran” ¿Serán abono? Y el titular está en la primera página de El Carabobeño ayer: “Pobreza alcanzó al 73% de familias venezolanas.

“Cinco esquinas” (Alfaguara) marca la vuelta a los anaqueles del Premio Nobel Mario Vargas Llosa. Puede que por la puerta grande o la chica, quien sabe, pues según se nos anuncia el hilo narrativo aborda los nudos temáticos y géneros que han marcado toda su obra literaria (erotismo, critica social y política, lo que últimamente le ha dado por llamar “la civilización del espectáculo, y su Perú natal) sin tener que repetirse. La obra esta ambientada en los últimos años de la dictadura de Alberto Fujimori, y toca el chantaje a un ingeniero por parte de un diario amarillista, un asesinato organizado por el gobierno, y la aventura sexual de dos mujeres de la clase alta limeña a partir de una noche en la que el toque de queda las obliga a dormir en la misma cama. “Cinco esquinas” esta en las librerías de España y Latinoamérica desde el pasado viernes. En Venezuela ni esta ni se le espera para pronto. Desde que la editorial Alfaguara se fue de Venezuela no hay importación ni impresión de sus libros –que lo diga el venezolano Rodrigo Blanco, cuya novela “The Night”, publicada hace unos meses, no ha recalado en estas tierras- y las complicaciones en la frontera colombo venezolana imposibilitan a los libreros importar los libros desde el vecino país a la par de sus altos costos generados por la convertibilidad de la moneda.

 

Entre tanto, Santillana Venezuela  ha lanzado la ciber espacio su nuevo sello editorial Loqueleo.com destinado a promover y fomentar la literatura infantil y juvenil apoyándose en las nuevas tecnologías y herramientas comunicacionales que contará con una plataforma de comprensión lectora que podrá ser usada por los docentes para evaluar competencias.  Además la editorial aspira que Facebook, Instagram y Youtube propicien la construcción de comunidades de profesores y seguidores de los l64 libros clásicos y contemporáneos que de arranque firman en Venezuela autores de la talla de Armando José Sequera, Laura Antillano, Rosario Anzola, Fedosy Santaella y Mireya Tabuas, entre otros.

Cesar Morillo y Wenceslao Moreno Jr. están desde el pasado lunes con “Aquí pasa de todo” en la 89.1 Fe y Alegría entre las 6 y 7 de la tarde. Baja sensible sin duda para su anterior casa, La Radio 105.1 en la que habían dado batalla con buenos réditos de audiencia con el análisis y comentario del hecho noticioso local fundamentalmente  en horario tan  competido con los líderes de opinión de difusión y alcance nacional con la agenda del mismo calibre. Ahora, sin contención alguna, como notamos que había su audiencia, podrán ir a más seguramente.

 

En lo que a TV se refiere, Nexflix lanzó el pasado viernes la cuarta temporada de su exitoso thriller político “House of Cards” que tendrá como nunca un duelo actoral entre Kevin Spacey y Robin Wrigh en cada episodio habida cuenta que la trama estará centrada en una campaña presidencial en donde Frank Underwood estará centrado en ser reelegido Pdte. de USA y Claire luchará por ganar su propio espacio. Esta temporada Frank no compartirá cara a cara con la audiencia sus pensamientos, marca de agua de la serie, sino que dará paso a sus maquinaciones y planes desde lo onírico.  Lo otro que será inevitable, seguramente, serán referencias al actual proceso político de los Estados Unidos. Ya estamos reservando espacio para disfrutar de toda la temporada de un solo tirón.

Regreso a la épica. Ayer la TV oficial se prodigo en medias verdades con dos nuevos spots para calmar a su militancia. Recordó el “con hambre y sin empleo con Chávez me resteo” del 2002 en los tiempos del paro para volver a insistir en el latiguillo, mil veces repetido y convertido en verdad oficial: “Recuerdo que antes del chavismo no teníamos con qué comer. Mi mamá iba al mercado a conseguir huesos para comer sopa. Hasta tuvimos que comer comida de perros”. La perrarina que es a lo que se refiere, caro lector, siempre ha sido cara. Nunca ha sido asequible a las grandes mayorías. Y Nunca antes nadie comió comida para perros o gatos. Se comía pasta con atún o con sardinas. Ante la carestía y escases de los alimentos y medicinas –que al fin reconocen- vuelven a lo mejor que ellos saben hacer. Vender humo. Tengan paciencia y fe, rematan.

Mañana lunes continua la audiencia de imputación de Manuel Rosales. Apostamos por la liberación plena del ex gobernador pues el juicio no tiene ni son ni ton. No soy optimista la verdad sea dicha. Manuel es un preso de Hugo antes y de su familia ahora. A Manuel no le perdonan haya enfrentado a Hugo de tú a tú, le endilgara epítetos como “mentirita fresca” y “tronco seco”, tampoco que los llamará corruptos. No es que mintiera el fundador de Un Nuevo Tiempo, a ojos vista está que no, es que esa osadía la tiene que pagar, hasta el final de los días, si los dejan y ante esto creo no hay negociación posible.

El gobernador Arias Cárdenas fue uno de los que más celebró la sentencia de la Sala Constitucional que constriñe las facultades de la Asamblea Nacional. Pasa que por esa vía se libra de atender la investigación que la Comisión de Contraloría adelanta sobre su gestión de gobierno y el presunto dolo con el que ha manejado él y sus más cercanos los dineros públicos confiados por lo que le ha denunciado el legislador Lester Toledo de Voluntad Popular.

 

Falta saber ahora si cejara en el empeño, si cancela la investigación que ha dos bandas había ordenado puertas adentro y puertas afuera del Palacio de los Cóndores a fin de ubicar el origen de las filtraciones que piensa tuvo el parlamentario zuliano y sobre las que soportó sus denuncias y la que ordeno realizar sobre la hoja de vida de Lester Toledo, buscando alguna mancha con la que poder descalificarlo ante la opinión pública y denunciarlo ante las autoridades competentes.

 

Por cierto Lester Toledo debería escuchar con atención las voces que han denunciado una y otra vez la situación, ya casi criminal, del Zoológico Metropolitano de Maracaibo. La serie de despropósitos que allí ocurren ameritan una completa requisitoria y pase a tribunales de sus autoridades como hemos comentado más de una vez aquí en este espacio. El informe redactado por la Comisión de Ambiente de la anterior AN es un buen punto de partida.

 

 

 

*ronaldrv2003@yahoo.com

@ellibrero

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

642 COMENTARIOS

  2. 247434 674575Id should talk to you here. Which is not some thing I do! I quite like reading a post which will make people believe. Also, many thanks permitting me to comment! 525402

  3. 611542 800356Naturally I like your web-site, however you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very silly to inform you. On the other hand I will certainly come again again! 28621

  7. 151434 799851Im impressed, I ought to say. Genuinely rarely do you encounter a weblog thats both educative and entertaining, and let me let you know, you could have hit the nail about the head. Your concept is outstanding; ab muscles something that too couple of men and women are speaking intelligently about. Im delighted i identified this in my hunt for something about it. 69454

  9. 268951 587134Im often to blogging and i in actual fact respect your content material. The piece has in fact peaks my interest. Im going to bookmark your content material and preserve checking for brand new data. 216388

  11. 336174 260484A persons Are typically Weight loss is undoubtedly a practical and flexible an eating strategy method manufactured for those that suffer that want to weight loss and therefore ultimately conserve a significantly a lot more culture. weight loss 519558

  16. 286543 250512I think this is one of the most significant info for me. And im glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general issues, The web website style is ideal, the articles is truly fantastic : D. Great job, cheers 364822

  18. 35144 702907Wow! This could be 1 specific with the most beneficial blogs Weve ever arrive across on this topic. Truly Excellent. Im also an expert in this subject therefore I can realize your hard function. 712788

  25. PQy63W It’аs truly a great and useful piece of info. I am happy that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  35. Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!

  49. I think other web-site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and wonderful user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  52. I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  84. Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  91. Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, let alone the content!

  93. long time watcher and I just thought IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТd drop by and say hello there for the extremely very first time.

  98. It as really very complicated in this active life to listen news on Television, therefore I simply use the web for that purpose, and get the most recent information.

  106. magnificent points altogether, you just gained a new reader. What may you suggest in regards to your publish that you simply made a few days ago? Any sure?

  110. We appreciate you discussing this kind of blade and soul power leveling to all of us, we require it so we need a person. Continue the very good career and even learn more opinions from you.

  119. I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  163. Nice blog here! Also your site lots up fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate link in your host? I want my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  181. Sorry for my English.Great blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol.

  193. Where I am from we don at get enough of this type of thing. Got to search around the entire globe for such relevant stuff. I appreciate your effort. How do I find your other articles?!

  207. Im no pro, but I consider you just crafted a very good point point. You certainly know what youre talking about, and I can really get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so truthful.

  216. Hey there! I understand this is sort of off-topic however I needed to ask. Does building a well-established website such as yours take a large amount of work? I’m brand new to running a blog but I do write in my journal on a daily basis. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my experience and views online. Please let me know if you have any suggestions or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers. Appreciate it!|

  238. I was excited to find this site. I need to to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely loved every part of it and i also have you book marked to see new stuff in your site.

  252. I think that is one of the so much vital info for me. And i’m happy studying your article. But should observation on few normal issues, The website taste is great, the articles is really excellent : D. Just right job, cheers|

  256. Hi, i believe that i saw you visited my weblog so i got here to return the prefer?.I’m attempting to in finding issues to improve my web site!I assume its ok to use a few of your ideas!!|

  326. I will immediately clutch your rss feed as I can at to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please allow me recognise in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  328. Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way too much time both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worth it!|

  345. Wonderful work! This is the type of information that should be shared across the internet. Shame on Google for not positioning this post upper! Come on over and consult with my site. Thanks =)|

  350. You ave made some decent points there. I checked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  371. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  386. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I ave really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  413. What i don’t realize is actually how you’re no longer really much more smartly-appreciated than you might be now. You’re so intelligent. You recognize therefore considerably in relation to this subject, produced me for my part consider it from a lot of varied angles. Its like men and women aren’t interested except it is one thing to do with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs great. All the time deal with it up!|

  419. naturally like your website but you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to inform the reality on the other hand I’ll definitely come again again.|

  431. This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!|

  444. With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any techniques to help stop content from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.|

  451. Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.|

  466. There is numerous separate years Los angeles Weight reduction eating plan with each a person is a necessity. The pioneer part can be your original getting rid of belonging to the extra pounds. la weight loss

  474. Hello there! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My website looks weird when browsing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to correct this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share. Many thanks!|

  488. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a amazing job with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Opera. Excellent Blog!|

  509. summoners war for pc

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nevertheless seriously really worth taking a look, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got a lot more problerms too […]

  521. Pro Se Divorce

    […]we like to honor many other net sites around the net, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  528. sure, analysis is paying off. Seriously handy perspective, many thanks for sharing.. Truly handy point of view, many thanks for expression.. Fantastic beliefs you have here..

  530. Your style is so unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this page.

  536. Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Extremely useful information specially the last part :) I care for such information a lot. I was looking for this particular information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.|

  544. Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog? My blog site is in the exact same niche as yours and my users would certainly benefit from some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Cheers!|

  556. pure kona

    Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!

  558. gastro

    […]we like to honor numerous other world-wide-web internet sites around the internet, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  578. Fetish Fantasy Web,

    […]we like to honor quite a few other online web pages on the web, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  580. you can find out more

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated data, nevertheless seriously really worth taking a search, whoa did one discover about Mid East has got a lot more problerms at the same time […]

  592. Nice blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol

  598. This unique blog is obviously interesting and diverting. I have picked up a bunch of interesting stuff out of this source. I ad love to come back again soon. Cheers!

  612. It’аs in reality a nice and useful piece of info. I am glad that you just shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  624. Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.

  636. Soy un usuario que tambien a sido engañado por fnac,compre un ipad y todo a ido bien hasta que con año y medio se apaga y no se enciende lo llevo pensando en que esta en garantia y se lo dejo en la tienda para su reparacion,supuestamente en garantia hasta que me llaman del servicio de reparacion de ellos y me dicen que no pueden arreglal porque la pantalla no es de appel y no entra en garantia,se me que da una cara de gilipollas enorme y le digo que finac entonces me ha vendido un ipad pirata.

  638. Reparamos primeras marcas en maquinaria de Hostelería, Frio Industrial, Aire Acondicionado, Cocinas y Linea de Lavado. Su satisfacción es muy importante para nosotros, y si realiza la reparación no le cobramos desplazamiento, cosa que llevamos haciendo desde 1987. FNAC desde hace 3 años NO trabaja con ordenadores Fujitsu y desde hace 1 con ACER, dan muchos problemas y su servicio tecnico es horrible. Y por regla general, el trato al cliente en cuestión de garantías en SPV es de lo mejor que hay.

  642. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO