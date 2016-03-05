Ronald Rodríguez: Sal y pimienta

¿Va a la par de la desesperación de la gente la agenda política del Parlamento y la MUD? Nos preguntamos y nos preguntan a diario. ¿Comprenden realmente lo que nos estamos jugando en el día a día ante la inacción de un régimen que a lo único que juega es a mantenerse a costa de lo que sea en el poder, correr la arruga tanto como pueda en espera de un milagro en el precio del barril de petróleo que nadie avizora para seguir apuntalando el sistema rentista y clientelar que tanto critican y del que fueron principales cultores los pasados 18 años?

La verdad es que esperábamos más: Una agenda común y un plan de acción sobre el cual apuntalar nuestra esperanza y no ese abanico de posibilidades que lo único que nos dijo fue que no fueron capaces de ponerse de acuerdo tirios y troyanos. Apostar a una enmienda o reforma, que nunca tendría carácter retroactivo, un revocatorio y finalmente una constituyente que en la practica se hace mas que necesaria, pues nos permite un borrón y cuenta nueva, un piedra angular sobre la cual apoyar un punto de partida hacia alguna parte, es poner el boche muy lejos del mingo.

La escasez de medicinas y alimentos, la inflación, la crisis eléctrica y del agua, la inseguridad socaban y crispan el animo de quienes apostaron con fuerza y entusiasmo a una salida pacifica y democrática el pasado 6D. Empero esa apuesta tiene un limite y el limite esta por ser rebasado. Hay que liderar e interpretar el deseo de la mayoría y dejarse de florituras y posiciones políticamente correctas. El “que se vayan” esta en boca de todos, podría también a lo argentino, complementarse con un “que se vayan todos”. ¿Van a esperar que se abra la caja de Pandora? ¿Van a dejar que se destape esa caja de truenos? La renuncia, de entrada, es la única vía.

Esta semana ha quedado de bulto lo que hemos venido señalando aquí en reiteradas oportunidades. Los altos mandos de la FANB tienen que explicar a los mandos medios y de tropa cómo es eso que las FANB han pasado de los primerísimos lugares de reconocimiento público junto a la Iglesia y los Medios de Comunicación a casi tocar fondo (4%) por debajo incluso, bastante lejos, de una denostada por el régimen y jefes militares, Asamblea Nacional que ganó enteros, y bastantes, junto a la empresa privada (Alimentos Polar como bandera).

Tuit. El de la semana lo escribe Fran Monroy Moret (@fmonroy) ayer: por cierto, los chavistas son tipos raros, no se mueren sino que “cambian de paisaje” y no los entierran sino “los siembran” ¿Serán abono? Y el titular está en la primera página de El Carabobeño ayer: “Pobreza alcanzó al 73% de familias venezolanas.

“Cinco esquinas” (Alfaguara) marca la vuelta a los anaqueles del Premio Nobel Mario Vargas Llosa. Puede que por la puerta grande o la chica, quien sabe, pues según se nos anuncia el hilo narrativo aborda los nudos temáticos y géneros que han marcado toda su obra literaria (erotismo, critica social y política, lo que últimamente le ha dado por llamar “la civilización del espectáculo, y su Perú natal) sin tener que repetirse. La obra esta ambientada en los últimos años de la dictadura de Alberto Fujimori, y toca el chantaje a un ingeniero por parte de un diario amarillista, un asesinato organizado por el gobierno, y la aventura sexual de dos mujeres de la clase alta limeña a partir de una noche en la que el toque de queda las obliga a dormir en la misma cama. “Cinco esquinas” esta en las librerías de España y Latinoamérica desde el pasado viernes. En Venezuela ni esta ni se le espera para pronto. Desde que la editorial Alfaguara se fue de Venezuela no hay importación ni impresión de sus libros –que lo diga el venezolano Rodrigo Blanco, cuya novela “The Night”, publicada hace unos meses, no ha recalado en estas tierras- y las complicaciones en la frontera colombo venezolana imposibilitan a los libreros importar los libros desde el vecino país a la par de sus altos costos generados por la convertibilidad de la moneda.

Entre tanto, Santillana Venezuela ha lanzado la ciber espacio su nuevo sello editorial Loqueleo.com destinado a promover y fomentar la literatura infantil y juvenil apoyándose en las nuevas tecnologías y herramientas comunicacionales que contará con una plataforma de comprensión lectora que podrá ser usada por los docentes para evaluar competencias. Además la editorial aspira que Facebook, Instagram y Youtube propicien la construcción de comunidades de profesores y seguidores de los l64 libros clásicos y contemporáneos que de arranque firman en Venezuela autores de la talla de Armando José Sequera, Laura Antillano, Rosario Anzola, Fedosy Santaella y Mireya Tabuas, entre otros.

Cesar Morillo y Wenceslao Moreno Jr. están desde el pasado lunes con “Aquí pasa de todo” en la 89.1 Fe y Alegría entre las 6 y 7 de la tarde. Baja sensible sin duda para su anterior casa, La Radio 105.1 en la que habían dado batalla con buenos réditos de audiencia con el análisis y comentario del hecho noticioso local fundamentalmente en horario tan competido con los líderes de opinión de difusión y alcance nacional con la agenda del mismo calibre. Ahora, sin contención alguna, como notamos que había su audiencia, podrán ir a más seguramente.

En lo que a TV se refiere, Nexflix lanzó el pasado viernes la cuarta temporada de su exitoso thriller político “House of Cards” que tendrá como nunca un duelo actoral entre Kevin Spacey y Robin Wrigh en cada episodio habida cuenta que la trama estará centrada en una campaña presidencial en donde Frank Underwood estará centrado en ser reelegido Pdte. de USA y Claire luchará por ganar su propio espacio. Esta temporada Frank no compartirá cara a cara con la audiencia sus pensamientos, marca de agua de la serie, sino que dará paso a sus maquinaciones y planes desde lo onírico. Lo otro que será inevitable, seguramente, serán referencias al actual proceso político de los Estados Unidos. Ya estamos reservando espacio para disfrutar de toda la temporada de un solo tirón.

Regreso a la épica. Ayer la TV oficial se prodigo en medias verdades con dos nuevos spots para calmar a su militancia. Recordó el “con hambre y sin empleo con Chávez me resteo” del 2002 en los tiempos del paro para volver a insistir en el latiguillo, mil veces repetido y convertido en verdad oficial: “Recuerdo que antes del chavismo no teníamos con qué comer. Mi mamá iba al mercado a conseguir huesos para comer sopa. Hasta tuvimos que comer comida de perros”. La perrarina que es a lo que se refiere, caro lector, siempre ha sido cara. Nunca ha sido asequible a las grandes mayorías. Y Nunca antes nadie comió comida para perros o gatos. Se comía pasta con atún o con sardinas. Ante la carestía y escases de los alimentos y medicinas –que al fin reconocen- vuelven a lo mejor que ellos saben hacer. Vender humo. Tengan paciencia y fe, rematan.

Mañana lunes continua la audiencia de imputación de Manuel Rosales. Apostamos por la liberación plena del ex gobernador pues el juicio no tiene ni son ni ton. No soy optimista la verdad sea dicha. Manuel es un preso de Hugo antes y de su familia ahora. A Manuel no le perdonan haya enfrentado a Hugo de tú a tú, le endilgara epítetos como “mentirita fresca” y “tronco seco”, tampoco que los llamará corruptos. No es que mintiera el fundador de Un Nuevo Tiempo, a ojos vista está que no, es que esa osadía la tiene que pagar, hasta el final de los días, si los dejan y ante esto creo no hay negociación posible.

El gobernador Arias Cárdenas fue uno de los que más celebró la sentencia de la Sala Constitucional que constriñe las facultades de la Asamblea Nacional. Pasa que por esa vía se libra de atender la investigación que la Comisión de Contraloría adelanta sobre su gestión de gobierno y el presunto dolo con el que ha manejado él y sus más cercanos los dineros públicos confiados por lo que le ha denunciado el legislador Lester Toledo de Voluntad Popular.

Falta saber ahora si cejara en el empeño, si cancela la investigación que ha dos bandas había ordenado puertas adentro y puertas afuera del Palacio de los Cóndores a fin de ubicar el origen de las filtraciones que piensa tuvo el parlamentario zuliano y sobre las que soportó sus denuncias y la que ordeno realizar sobre la hoja de vida de Lester Toledo, buscando alguna mancha con la que poder descalificarlo ante la opinión pública y denunciarlo ante las autoridades competentes.

Por cierto Lester Toledo debería escuchar con atención las voces que han denunciado una y otra vez la situación, ya casi criminal, del Zoológico Metropolitano de Maracaibo. La serie de despropósitos que allí ocurren ameritan una completa requisitoria y pase a tribunales de sus autoridades como hemos comentado más de una vez aquí en este espacio. El informe redactado por la Comisión de Ambiente de la anterior AN es un buen punto de partida.

