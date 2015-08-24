Robo masivo en una playa de Tucacas

Unos 60 turistas que disfrutaban del balneario Punta Brava, en Tucacas, estado FalcÃ³n, sufrieron un asalto masivo la maÃ±ana del sÃ¡bado, luego de que hombres con armas largas y cortas los despojaran de sus pertenencias.
SegÃºn se informa en el medio Efecto Cocuyo, los delincuentes llegaron a la playa a bordo de un peÃ±ero y cubrieron sus rostros con pasamontaÃ±as.
En el robo, que durÃ³ cerca de una hora, los malandros cargaron con celulares, relojes y bolsos. Sumarium
