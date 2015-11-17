Una de las grandes diferencias, entra muchas otras, entre los paÃses desarrollados de occidente y la mayor parte del conglomerado de los pueblos del sur, ha sido la seguridad, la certeza y la paz, atributos contrastables con la incertidumbre, la zozobra y el miedo. AsÃ, a grandes rasgos, mientras en el norte reina la abundancia, el Estado de derecho y una vida relativamente larga, previsible y pacÃfica, que el Estado se encarga de hacerla incluso placentera, en el sur prevalecen la pobreza, la anarquÃa, la violencia y el miedo.
Pero mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de una realidad histÃ³rica marcada por la sujeciÃ³n colonial y el control ejercidos por las grandes y medianas potencias sobre paÃses y continentes, que se extiende hasta nuestros dÃas, lo cierto es que las otrora metrÃ³polis se han convertido en receptoras, entre hostiles y necesitadas, de una gran masa de inmigrantes, muchos de ellos provenientes de sus antiguas colonias.
El sur se instala en el norte y ParÃs, la ciudad luz, sÃmbolo de la modernidad y precursora del sistema de libertades en occidente, recibe el mensaje de que las cosas han cambiado radicalmente y los bienes de la paz, la seguridad y la certidumbre se diluyen sin progresivamente luego de los atentados contra las Torres Gemelas, Atocha, Londres y mÃ¡s recientemente el aviÃ³n ruso que explotÃ³ en el aire.
Solo que en este caso no parece tratarse de una operaciÃ³n largamente meditada, que implicarÃa una acuciosa tarea de inteligencia, la preparaciÃ³n sicolÃ³gica y tÃ©cnica de los ejecutores (quienes aprendieron a pilotar aviones en escuelas de Estados Unidos)Â y la participaciÃ³n de decenas de personas en diferentes fases de la planificaciÃ³n, como ocurriÃ³Â en el caso de las Torres Gemelas. AquÃ estamos ante la perpetraciÃ³n de un hecho de violencia elemental en la que ocho fanÃ¡ticos enloquecidos disparan a mansalva sus ametralladoras contra civiles inocentes, se tiran, sin lograrlo, la parada de llegar al presidente Hollande y luego se inmolan, en una acciÃ³n chapucera y con visos de improvisaciÃ³n que, sin embargo, da cuenta de cuÃ¡n fÃ¡cil resulta poner en jaque a una ciudad, a un paÃs y en realidad a todo el planeta con unos recursos tan escasos y un nÃºmero tan corto de victimarios suicidas.
Cuando un enemigo como este (y el viernes pasado ParÃs se convirtiÃ³ en un escenario bÃ©lico) abomina de la democracia, de la convivencia pacÃfica, de la tolerancia, de los derechos humanos y exterioriza su desprecio total por la vida, tanto de la suya como la de sus vÃctimas, se comprende la ventaja que tiene sobre una civilizaciÃ³n que, con todo y sus graves contradicciones e injusticias, sostiene el derecho a la vida como valor fundamental. Queda claro, entonces, como el avance lineal y supuestamente irreversible hacia un mundo cada vez mÃ¡s civilizado resulta una mera ilusiÃ³n y tambiÃ©n que los paÃses desarrollados no pueden darle la espalda a una realidad que ya se les metiÃ³ en el cuarto y los aguijonea desde sus propias entraÃ±as.
Por el camino surgen regresiones que nos devuelven a la premodernidad de un solo golpe, como ocurriÃ³ en ParÃs y como ocurre en paÃses del sur, Venezuela entre ellos, donde se pensÃ³ que despuÃ©s de la democracia lo que venÃa era mÃ¡s democracia y ya sabemos cuÃ¡n equivocados estÃ¡bamos.
@rgiustia
