Una de las grandes diferencias, entra muchas otras, entre los paÃ­ses desarrollados de occidente y la mayor parte del conglomerado de los pueblos del sur, ha sido la seguridad, la certeza y la paz, atributos contrastables con la incertidumbre, la zozobra y el miedo. AsÃ­, a grandes rasgos, mientras en el norte reina la abundancia, el Estado de derecho y una vida relativamente larga, previsible y pacÃ­fica, que el Estado se encarga de hacerla incluso placentera, en el sur prevalecen la pobreza, la anarquÃ­a, la violencia y el miedo.

Pero mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de una realidad histÃ³rica marcada por la sujeciÃ³n colonial y el control ejercidos por las grandes y medianas potencias sobre paÃ­ses y continentes, que se extiende hasta nuestros dÃ­as, lo cierto es que las otrora metrÃ³polis se han convertido en receptoras, entre hostiles y necesitadas, de una gran masa de inmigrantes, muchos de ellos provenientes de sus antiguas colonias.

El sur se instala en el norte y ParÃ­s, la ciudad luz, sÃ­mbolo de la modernidad y precursora del sistema de libertades en occidente, recibe el mensaje de que las cosas han cambiado radicalmente y los bienes de la paz, la seguridad y la certidumbre se diluyen sin progresivamente luego de los atentados contra las Torres Gemelas, Atocha, Londres y mÃ¡s recientemente el aviÃ³n ruso que explotÃ³ en el aire.

Solo que en este caso no parece tratarse de una operaciÃ³n largamente meditada, que implicarÃ­a una acuciosa tarea de inteligencia, la preparaciÃ³n sicolÃ³gica y tÃ©cnica de los ejecutores (quienes aprendieron a pilotar aviones en escuelas de Estados Unidos)Â  y la participaciÃ³n de decenas de personas en diferentes fases de la planificaciÃ³n, como ocurriÃ³Â  en el caso de las Torres Gemelas. AquÃ­ estamos ante la perpetraciÃ³n de un hecho de violencia elemental en la que ocho fanÃ¡ticos enloquecidos disparan a mansalva sus ametralladoras contra civiles inocentes, se tiran, sin lograrlo, la parada de llegar al presidente Hollande y luego se inmolan, en una acciÃ³n chapucera y con visos de improvisaciÃ³n que, sin embargo, da cuenta de cuÃ¡n fÃ¡cil resulta poner en jaque a una ciudad, a un paÃ­s y en realidad a todo el planeta con unos recursos tan escasos y un nÃºmero tan corto de victimarios suicidas.

Cuando un enemigo como este (y el viernes pasado ParÃ­s se convirtiÃ³ en un escenario bÃ©lico) abomina de la democracia, de la convivencia pacÃ­fica, de la tolerancia, de los derechos humanos y exterioriza su desprecio total por la vida, tanto de la suya como la de sus vÃ­ctimas, se comprende la ventaja que tiene sobre una civilizaciÃ³n que, con todo y sus graves contradicciones e injusticias, sostiene el derecho a la vida como valor fundamental. Queda claro, entonces, como el avance lineal y supuestamente irreversible hacia un mundo cada vez mÃ¡s civilizado resulta una mera ilusiÃ³n y tambiÃ©n que los paÃ­ses desarrollados no pueden darle la espalda a una realidad que ya se les metiÃ³ en el cuarto y los aguijonea desde sus propias entraÃ±as.

Por el camino surgen regresiones que nos devuelven a la premodernidad de un solo golpe, como ocurriÃ³ en ParÃ­s y como ocurre en paÃ­ses del sur, Venezuela entre ellos, donde se pensÃ³ que despuÃ©s de la democracia lo que venÃ­a era mÃ¡s democracia y ya sabemos cuÃ¡n equivocados estÃ¡bamos.

@rgiustia

  1096. Hi there, just got familiar with your writings through Google, and realized that it is very informational. I will truly appreciate should you maintain such.

  1100. We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire community will be grateful to you.|