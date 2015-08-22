Las redes de â€œrobacablesâ€ se extienden tanto como las lÃneas de tendido que cortan y hurtan a diario.
Esta vez los habitantes del municipio Miranda se sumaron a los afectados de las ciudades de Lagunillas y SimÃ³n BolÃvar, en la Costa Oriental del Lago, donde Â la ola del robo de cable de telefonÃa fija y de internet Â los mantiene incomunicados desde hace mÃ¡s de tres meses.
La zona de Buena Vista, en pleno casco central de Los Puertos de Altagracias, es la vÃctima mÃ¡s reciente de lo que se consideran â€œnuevas mafiasâ€ de delincuentes dedicadas al hurto de lÃneas telefÃ³nicas para comercializar el bronce como material de chatarra.
â€œEl fin de semana cortaron los cables de la calle principal, no solo cortaron el Cantv, tambiÃ©n hicieron lo mismo con el servicio de televisiÃ³n por cable pero como vieron que no tenÃa mucho alambre lo dejaron botadoâ€, denunciÃ³ Marioly Valbuena, habitante del sector.
En julio, el alcalde del municipio SimÃ³n BolÃvar, Adriano Pereira, desvelÃ³ la crisis de comunicaciones, en pleno siglo 21, que sufrÃa el 80% de la entidad por el robo del tendido.
Algunas zonas como Las Yaguazas y La Vaca permanecen sin servicio: â€œAhora gastamos el doble en la renta de los celulares â€, advierte Yelitze de Perozo, secretaria y habitante de La Vaca.
La empresa Cantv, mediante un comunicado, anunciÃ³ la formaciÃ³n de un grupo especial, junto a la Secretaria de Seguridad Ciudadana.
Entre las medidas acordadas se estableciÃ³ la participaciÃ³n activa de todos los cuerpos de seguridad del Estado y la creaciÃ³n de una Sala Situacional que llevarÃ¡ la coordinaciÃ³n de las acciones preventivas e inteligencia, asÃ como el permanente intercambio de informaciÃ³n con las unidades de Seguridad Integral de los entes pÃºblicos.
â€œAsimismo, se evalÃºan otras medidas de control y sanciÃ³n a la distribuciÃ³n y comercializaciÃ³n de estos materiales ferrosos. se tomaran acciones contra quienes comercialicen con el materialâ€, advierte el comunicado oficial de Cantv.
En el municipio Miranda las acciones ya comienzan a dar resultado con la detenciÃ³n de tres sujetos con mÃ¡s de 50 metros de cable telefÃ³nico: â€œLa policÃa se encuentra desplegada y alerta con un patrullaje inteligente enmarcado en la MisiÃ³n A Toda Vida Venezuela para contrarrestar esta situaciÃ³n y dar con las bandas dedicadas al robo y comercializaciÃ³n del materialâ€ indicÃ³ Manuel Romero, director de Polimiranda.
El alcalde de SimÃ³n BolÃvar, Adriano Pereira, al ser consultado esta semana nuevamente sobre este problema indicÃ³: â€œeso (el caso) lo pasÃ© a Caracas porque no estÃ¡n enviando gente para hacer investigaciÃ³n comunitaria, asociado con nosotros. Sabemos quienes son (los delincuentes) pero estÃ¡n muchas veces protegidos por la comunidad, pero le estamos cayendo encima y lo vamos Â aponer preso caiga quien caigaâ€.
Panorama
