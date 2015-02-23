Revisa la lista de los ganadores del Oscar 2015

Consulta aquÃ­ la lista de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2015.

MEJOR PELÃCULA: Birdman



Candidatas

El francotirador

Boyhood

El gran hotel Budapest

The Imitation Game

Selma

La teorÃ­a del todo

Whiplash

MEJOR ACTRIZ: Julianne Moore, Siempre Alice



Candidatas

Marion Cotillard, Dos dÃ­as, una noche

Felicity Jones, La teorÃ­a del todo

Rosamund Pike, Perdida

Reese Witherspoon, Alma salvaje

MEJOR ACTOR: Eddie Redmayne, La teorÃ­a del todo



Candidatos

Steve Carell, Foxcatcher

Bradley Cooper, El francotirador

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game

Michael Keaton, Birdman

MEJOR DIRECTOR: Alejandro G. IÃ±Ã¡rritu, Birdman



Candidatos

Richard Linklater, Boyhood

Bennett Miller, Foxcatcher

Wes Anderson, El gran hotel Budapest

Morten Tyldum, The Imitation Game

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO: The Imitation Game, Graham Moore



Candidatas

El francotirador, Jason Hall

Puro vicio, Paul Thomas Anderson

La teorÃ­a del todo, Anthony McCarten

Whiplash, Damien Chazelle

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL: Birdman, Alejandro G. IÃ±Ã¡rritu, NicolÃ¡s Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Jr. y Armando Bo



Candidatas

Boyhood, Richard Linklater

Foxcatcher, Max Frye y Dan Futterman

El gran hotel Budapest, Wes Anderson y Hugo Guinnesy

Nightcrawler, Dan Gilroy

MEJOR BANDA SONORA: El gran hotel Budapest, Alexandre Desplat



Candidatas

The Imitation Game, Alexandre Desplat

Interstellar, Hans Zimmer

Mr. Turner, Gary Yershon

La teorÃ­a del todo, JÃ³hann JÃ³hannsson

MEJOR CANCIÃ“N: Glory de Selma, John Stephens y Lonnie Lynn



Candidatas

Everything is awesome de La LEGO pelÃ­cula, Shawn Patterson

I’m not gonna miss you de Glenn Campbell: All be me, Glen Campbell y Julian Raymond

Lost stars de Begin Again, Gregg Alexander y Danielle Brisebois

Grateful de Beyond the Lights, Diane Warren

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL: Citizenfour, Laura Poitras, Mathilde Bonnefoy y Dirk Wilutzky



Candidatos

Finding Vivian Maier, John Maloof y Charlie Siskel

Last Days in Vietnam, Rory Kennedy y Keven McAlester

La sal de la tierra, Wim Wenders, Juliano Ribeiro Salgado y David Rosier

Virunga, Orlando von Einsiedel y Joanna Natasegara

MEJOR MONTAJE: Whiplash, Tom Cross



Candidatas

El francotirador, Joel Cox y Gary D. Roach

The Imitation Game, William Goldenberg

El gran hotel Budapest, Barney Pilling

Boyhood, Sandra Adair

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÃA: Birdman, Emmanuel Lubezki



Candidatas

El gran hotel Budapest, Robert Yeoman

Ida, Lukasz Zal and Ryszard Lenczewski

Mr. Turner, Dick Pope

Invencible, Roger Deakins

MEJOR DISEÃ‘O DE PRODUCCIÃ“N: El gran hotel Budapest, Adam Stockhausen y Anna Pinnock



Candidatas

The Imitation Game, Maria Djurkovic y Tatiana Macdonal

Interestelar, Nathan Crowley y Gary Fettis

Into the Woods, Dennis Gassner y Anna Pinnock

Mr. Turner, Suzie Davies y Charlotte Watt

MEJOR PELÃCULA ANIMADA: Big Hero 6



Candidatas

Los Boxtrolls

Song of the Sea

El cuento de la princesa Kaguya

CÃ³mo entrenar a tu dragÃ³n 2

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO: Buenas migas



Candidatos

The Bigger Picture

The Dam Keeper

Me and My Moulton

A Single Life

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES: Interstellar, Paul Franklin, Andrew Lockley, Ian Hunter y Scott Fisher



Candidatas

CapitÃ¡n AmÃ©rica: El soldado de invierno, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Bryan Grill and Dan Sudick

Guardianes de la Galaxia, Stephane Ceretti, Nicolas Aithadi, Jonathan Fawkner y Paul Corbould

X-Men: DÃ­as del futuro pasado, Richard Stammers, Lou Pecora, Tim Crosbie y Cameron Waldbauer

El amanecer del planeta de los simios, Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett y Erik Winquist

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO: Patricia Arquette, Boyhood



Candidatas

Laura Dern, Alma salvaje

Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game

Emma Stone, Birdman

Meryl Streep, Into the Woods

MEJOR EDICIÃ“N DE SONIDO: El francotirador, Alan Robert Murray y Bub Asman



Candidatas

Birdman, Martin HernÃ¡ndez y Aaron Glascock

El Hobbit: La batalla de los cinco ejÃ©rcitos, Brent Burge y Jason Canovas

Interstellar, Richard King

Invencible, Becky Sullivan and Andrew DeCristofaro

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO: Whiplash, Craig Mann, Ben Wilkins y Thomas Curley



Candidatas

El francotirador, John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff y Walt Martin

Birdman, Jon Taylor, Frank A. MontaÃ±o y Thomas Varga

Interstellar, Gary A. Rizzo, Gregg Landaker y Mark Weingarten

Invencible, Jon Taylor, Frank A. MontaÃ±o y David Lee

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL: Crisis Hotline



Candidatos

Joanna

Our Curse

The Reaper

White Earth

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE: The Phone Call



Candidatos

Aya

Boogaloo and Graham

Burter Lamp

Parvaneh

MEJOR PELÃCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA: Ida



Candidatas

LeviatÃ¡n

Mandarinas

Timbuktu

Relatos salvajes

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÃA: El gran hotel Budapest, Frances Hannon y Mark Coulier



Candidatas

Foxcatcher, Bill Corso y Dennis Liddiard

Guardianes de la Galaxia, Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou y David White

MEJOR VESTUARIO: El gran hotel Budapest, Milena Canonero



Candidatas

Puro vicio, Mark Bridges

Into the Woods, Colleen Atwood

MalÃ©fica, Anna B. Sheppard y Jane Clive

Mr. Turner, Jacqueline Durran

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO: J. K. Simmons, Whiplash



Candidatos

Robert Duvall, El juez

Ethan Hawke, Boyhood

Edward Norton, Birdman

Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher