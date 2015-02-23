Revisa la lista de los ganadores del Oscar 2015

Consulta aquÃ la lista de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2015.
MEJOR PELÃCULA: Birdman
Candidatas
El francotirador
Boyhood
El gran hotel Budapest
The Imitation Game
Selma
La teorÃa del todo
Whiplash
MEJOR ACTRIZ: Julianne Moore, Siempre Alice
Candidatas
Marion Cotillard, Dos dÃas, una noche
Felicity Jones, La teorÃa del todo
Rosamund Pike, Perdida
Reese Witherspoon, Alma salvaje
MEJOR ACTOR: Eddie Redmayne, La teorÃa del todo
Candidatos
Steve Carell, Foxcatcher
Bradley Cooper, El francotirador
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game
Michael Keaton, Birdman
MEJOR DIRECTOR: Alejandro G. IÃ±Ã¡rritu, Birdman
Candidatos
Richard Linklater, Boyhood
Bennett Miller, Foxcatcher
Wes Anderson, El gran hotel Budapest
Morten Tyldum, The Imitation Game
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO: The Imitation Game, Graham Moore
Candidatas
El francotirador, Jason Hall
Puro vicio, Paul Thomas Anderson
La teorÃa del todo, Anthony McCarten
Whiplash, Damien Chazelle
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL: Birdman, Alejandro G. IÃ±Ã¡rritu, NicolÃ¡s Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Jr. y Armando Bo
Candidatas
Boyhood, Richard Linklater
Foxcatcher, Max Frye y Dan Futterman
El gran hotel Budapest, Wes Anderson y Hugo Guinnesy
Nightcrawler, Dan Gilroy
MEJOR BANDA SONORA: El gran hotel Budapest, Alexandre Desplat
Candidatas
The Imitation Game, Alexandre Desplat
Interstellar, Hans Zimmer
Mr. Turner, Gary Yershon
La teorÃa del todo, JÃ³hann JÃ³hannsson
MEJOR CANCIÃ“N: Glory de Selma, John Stephens y Lonnie Lynn
Candidatas
Everything is awesome de La LEGO pelÃcula, Shawn Patterson
I’m not gonna miss you de Glenn Campbell: All be me, Glen Campbell y Julian Raymond
Lost stars de Begin Again, Gregg Alexander y Danielle Brisebois
Grateful de Beyond the Lights, Diane Warren
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL: Citizenfour, Laura Poitras, Mathilde Bonnefoy y Dirk Wilutzky
Candidatos
Finding Vivian Maier, John Maloof y Charlie Siskel
Last Days in Vietnam, Rory Kennedy y Keven McAlester
La sal de la tierra, Wim Wenders, Juliano Ribeiro Salgado y David Rosier
Virunga, Orlando von Einsiedel y Joanna Natasegara
MEJOR MONTAJE: Whiplash, Tom Cross
Candidatas
El francotirador, Joel Cox y Gary D. Roach
The Imitation Game, William Goldenberg
El gran hotel Budapest, Barney Pilling
Boyhood, Sandra Adair
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÃA: Birdman, Emmanuel Lubezki
Candidatas
El gran hotel Budapest, Robert Yeoman
Ida, Lukasz Zal and Ryszard Lenczewski
Mr. Turner, Dick Pope
Invencible, Roger Deakins
MEJOR DISEÃ‘O DE PRODUCCIÃ“N: El gran hotel Budapest, Adam Stockhausen y Anna Pinnock
Candidatas
The Imitation Game, Maria Djurkovic y Tatiana Macdonal
Interestelar, Nathan Crowley y Gary Fettis
Into the Woods, Dennis Gassner y Anna Pinnock
Mr. Turner, Suzie Davies y Charlotte Watt
MEJOR PELÃCULA ANIMADA: Big Hero 6
Candidatas
Los Boxtrolls
Song of the Sea
El cuento de la princesa Kaguya
CÃ³mo entrenar a tu dragÃ³n 2
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO: Buenas migas
Candidatos
The Bigger Picture
The Dam Keeper
Me and My Moulton
A Single Life
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES: Interstellar, Paul Franklin, Andrew Lockley, Ian Hunter y Scott Fisher
Candidatas
CapitÃ¡n AmÃ©rica: El soldado de invierno, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Bryan Grill and Dan Sudick
Guardianes de la Galaxia, Stephane Ceretti, Nicolas Aithadi, Jonathan Fawkner y Paul Corbould
X-Men: DÃas del futuro pasado, Richard Stammers, Lou Pecora, Tim Crosbie y Cameron Waldbauer
El amanecer del planeta de los simios, Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett y Erik Winquist
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO: Patricia Arquette, Boyhood
Candidatas
Laura Dern, Alma salvaje
Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game
Emma Stone, Birdman
Meryl Streep, Into the Woods
MEJOR EDICIÃ“N DE SONIDO: El francotirador, Alan Robert Murray y Bub Asman
Candidatas
Birdman, Martin HernÃ¡ndez y Aaron Glascock
El Hobbit: La batalla de los cinco ejÃ©rcitos, Brent Burge y Jason Canovas
Interstellar, Richard King
Invencible, Becky Sullivan and Andrew DeCristofaro
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO: Whiplash, Craig Mann, Ben Wilkins y Thomas Curley
Candidatas
El francotirador, John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff y Walt Martin
Birdman, Jon Taylor, Frank A. MontaÃ±o y Thomas Varga
Interstellar, Gary A. Rizzo, Gregg Landaker y Mark Weingarten
Invencible, Jon Taylor, Frank A. MontaÃ±o y David Lee
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL: Crisis Hotline
Candidatos
Joanna
Our Curse
The Reaper
White Earth
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE: The Phone Call
Candidatos
Aya
Boogaloo and Graham
Burter Lamp
Parvaneh
MEJOR PELÃCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA: Ida
Candidatas
LeviatÃ¡n
Mandarinas
Timbuktu
Relatos salvajes
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÃA: El gran hotel Budapest, Frances Hannon y Mark Coulier
Candidatas
Foxcatcher, Bill Corso y Dennis Liddiard
Guardianes de la Galaxia, Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou y David White
MEJOR VESTUARIO: El gran hotel Budapest, Milena Canonero
Candidatas
Puro vicio, Mark Bridges
Into the Woods, Colleen Atwood
MalÃ©fica, Anna B. Sheppard y Jane Clive
Mr. Turner, Jacqueline Durran
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO: J. K. Simmons, Whiplash
Candidatos
Robert Duvall, El juez
Ethan Hawke, Boyhood
Edward Norton, Birdman
Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher
