Resultados a medianoche: GanÃ³ la Unidad

A las 12:27 de la madrugada culminÃ³ la larga espera, los cinco rectores descendieron del balcÃ³n en donde funciona la Sala de TotalizaciÃ³n del Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), y la presidenta del ente comicial Tibisay Lucena, asegurÃ³ que la participaciÃ³n â€œextraordinariaâ€ en la jornada para renovar la Asamblea Nacional se ubicÃ³ en 74,25% de electores y con una transmisiÃ³n de 96,03%.

â€œEl dÃ­a de hoy fue una gran demostraciÃ³n de paz y civismo, felicitamos al pueblo venezolano por esta gran jornada por la democraciaâ€œ, seÃ±alÃ³, al tiempo que agradeciÃ³ a quienes trabajaron en las mesas de votaciÃ³n y empleados del Poder Electoral por â€œun extraordinario trabajoâ€.

Asimismo, instÃ³ a los ganadores aÂ administrar su triunfo y los que perdieron les agradeciÃ³ por participar en la contienda que â€œfortaleciÃ³ la democraciaâ€.

Al autorizar a las Juntas Regionales Electorales para que suministren resultados, anunciÃ³ que la Mesa de la Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica (MUD) obtuvo 99 parlamentarios y el Gran Polo PatriÃ³tico (GPP) 46 legisladores.

Por Ãºltimo especificÃ³ que 22 asambleÃ­stas no fueron adjudicados con el primer boletÃ­n por resultados no irreversibles, entre los que estÃ¡n: Circuito 1 de Amazonas, circuito 1 deÂ Apure, circuitos 3 y 4 de Aragua, circuito 4 de Carabobo, circuitos 1,2 y 3 de GuÃ¡rico, circuito 2 de Lara, circuito 1 de Monagas y los tres circuitos indÃ­genas del paÃ­s.Â Â Mientras que en las listas faltÃ³ por adjudicar el estado MÃ©rida.

  740. I just like the helpful information you provide on your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and take a look at again here regularly. I’m rather sure I’ll be told many new stuff proper right here! Best of luck for the next!

