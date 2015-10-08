Repuntan ventas de ropa usada por lo caro de la nueva

Repuntan ventas de ropa usada por lo caro de la nueva

Mientras los encargados de negocios donde se vende ropa y zapatos nuevos reportan caÃ­da en las ventas debido a sus elevados precios, en los establecimientos que comercializan prendas de segunda mano cada vez son mÃ¡s las personas que llegan interesadas en comprar.

â€œEsta tienda tiene mÃ¡s de 30 aÃ±os y siempre ha habido clientela, pero este aÃ±o ha repuntado la demanda por la situaciÃ³n que hay en el paÃ­s: la ropa nueva estÃ¡ muy cara y la gente no tiene como pagarlaâ€, afirmÃ³ MarÃ­a Espinoza, encargada de la tienda Su Confidente, en el centro comercial Ãšnico en Chacaito.

AsegurÃ³ que el incremento en la demanda llevÃ³ a los propietarios del negocio a mudarse a un local mÃ¡s grande. â€œA partir del prÃ³ximo mesÂ  vamos a estar en el mismo centro comercial, pero en la planta baja en un sitio mÃ¡s grande para exhibir mejor la ropa y que los clientes tengan mÃ¡s espacioâ€, dijo.

MarÃ­a Eugenia Goncalves, propietaria de Victor Boutique, en la avenida Principal de El Bosque, coincidiÃ³ con Espinoza en el repunte de las ventas. AgregÃ³ que el perfil de los clientes ha variado: la ropa usada pasÃ³ de ser demandada por personas de muy bajos recursos y por productores de teatro y televisiÃ³n para vestuario de obras, a ser comprada por personas de diferentes estratos sociales para su uso corriente. â€œEstÃ¡n viniendo muchas mÃ¡s personas que trabajan en las oficinas que quedan por la zonaâ€, aÃ±adiÃ³ Goncalves.

En los comercios se consiguen blue jeans que oscilan entre 600 bolÃ­vares y 1.200 bolÃ­vares, franelas a partir de 200 bolÃ­vares y vestidos de fiesta que no pasan de 4.000 bolÃ­vares. TambiÃ©n hay zapatos desde 600 bolÃ­vares.

â€œAquÃ­ hay precios para todos los bolsillos y son prendas de buena calidad, solo hay que buscar con calmaâ€, dijo MarÃ­a Torres, una de las clientas que estaba en Su Confidente. AgregÃ³ que ademÃ¡s de comprar en estas tiendas suele acudir a los mercados de ropa usada que se instalan cada semana en garajes de diferentes zonas de la ciudad.

Mary Troconis, otra clienta, afirmÃ³ que no solo compra ropa de segunda mano para su uso, tambiÃ©n se la lleva para venderla en el estado MÃ©rida. â€œEn el interior del paÃ­s las personas ganan menos que en Caracas y les cuesta mÃ¡s pagar por la ropa nueva. A mÃ­ no me dura la mercancÃ­a usada, cada quince dÃ­as debo venir a comprar mÃ¡sâ€, expresÃ³.

Menos oferta. Este aÃ±o aumentÃ³ el nÃºmero de clientes que acude a las tiendas a comprar ropa usada, pero ha disminuido la cantidad de personas que va a vender, indicÃ³ Goncalves.

â€œHay muchas personas que nos traÃ­an la ropa que les quedaba grande, ahora por la misma situaciÃ³n que hay en el paÃ­s deciden mandarle a meter y seguir usÃ¡ndola. Tenemos mÃ¡s demanda y menos ofertaâ€, afirmÃ³.

LA CIFRA
2.500 bolÃ­vares cuesta un flux de marca en VÃ­ctor Boutique, es uno de los precios mÃ¡s altos en las tiendas de segunda mano.

Fuente:EL NACIONAL

