Repuntan ventas de ropa usada por lo caro de la nueva

Mientras los encargados de negocios donde se vende ropa y zapatos nuevos reportan caÃda en las ventas debido a sus elevados precios, en los establecimientos que comercializan prendas de segunda mano cada vez son mÃ¡s las personas que llegan interesadas en comprar.
â€œEsta tienda tiene mÃ¡s de 30 aÃ±os y siempre ha habido clientela, pero este aÃ±o ha repuntado la demanda por la situaciÃ³n que hay en el paÃs: la ropa nueva estÃ¡ muy cara y la gente no tiene como pagarlaâ€, afirmÃ³ MarÃa Espinoza, encargada de la tienda Su Confidente, en el centro comercial Ãšnico en Chacaito.
AsegurÃ³ que el incremento en la demanda llevÃ³ a los propietarios del negocio a mudarse a un local mÃ¡s grande. â€œA partir del prÃ³ximo mesÂ vamos a estar en el mismo centro comercial, pero en la planta baja en un sitio mÃ¡s grande para exhibir mejor la ropa y que los clientes tengan mÃ¡s espacioâ€, dijo.
MarÃa Eugenia Goncalves, propietaria de Victor Boutique, en la avenida Principal de El Bosque, coincidiÃ³ con Espinoza en el repunte de las ventas. AgregÃ³ que el perfil de los clientes ha variado: la ropa usada pasÃ³ de ser demandada por personas de muy bajos recursos y por productores de teatro y televisiÃ³n para vestuario de obras, a ser comprada por personas de diferentes estratos sociales para su uso corriente. â€œEstÃ¡n viniendo muchas mÃ¡s personas que trabajan en las oficinas que quedan por la zonaâ€, aÃ±adiÃ³ Goncalves.
En los comercios se consiguen blue jeans que oscilan entre 600 bolÃvares y 1.200 bolÃvares, franelas a partir de 200 bolÃvares y vestidos de fiesta que no pasan de 4.000 bolÃvares. TambiÃ©n hay zapatos desde 600 bolÃvares.
â€œAquÃ hay precios para todos los bolsillos y son prendas de buena calidad, solo hay que buscar con calmaâ€, dijo MarÃa Torres, una de las clientas que estaba en Su Confidente. AgregÃ³ que ademÃ¡s de comprar en estas tiendas suele acudir a los mercados de ropa usada que se instalan cada semana en garajes de diferentes zonas de la ciudad.
Mary Troconis, otra clienta, afirmÃ³ que no solo compra ropa de segunda mano para su uso, tambiÃ©n se la lleva para venderla en el estado MÃ©rida. â€œEn el interior del paÃs las personas ganan menos que en Caracas y les cuesta mÃ¡s pagar por la ropa nueva. A mÃ no me dura la mercancÃa usada, cada quince dÃas debo venir a comprar mÃ¡sâ€, expresÃ³.
Menos oferta. Este aÃ±o aumentÃ³ el nÃºmero de clientes que acude a las tiendas a comprar ropa usada, pero ha disminuido la cantidad de personas que va a vender, indicÃ³ Goncalves.
â€œHay muchas personas que nos traÃan la ropa que les quedaba grande, ahora por la misma situaciÃ³n que hay en el paÃs deciden mandarle a meter y seguir usÃ¡ndola. Tenemos mÃ¡s demanda y menos ofertaâ€, afirmÃ³.
LA CIFRA
2.500 bolÃvares cuesta un flux de marca en VÃctor Boutique, es uno de los precios mÃ¡s altos en las tiendas de segunda mano.
Fuente:EL NACIONAL
