ReapareciÃ³ Padrino junto a Fidel Castro

â€œGracias Comandante! Seguiremos aferrados a las ideas y a las causas mÃ¡s nobles de la humanidad. Â¡Hasta la Victoria!â€, dijo vÃ­a Twitter.
Sobre el estado de salud de Padrino LÃ³pez, existen dos versiones. La primera, adelantada por el periodista Nelson Bocaranda, asegura que Padrino se encuentra en La Habana tratÃ¡ndose un cÃ¡ncer de prÃ³stada. La segunda versiÃ³n, del columnista J.A. Almenar del semanario Quinto DÃ­a, dice que el Ministro de Defensa no tiene cÃ¡ncer sino un problema con una operaciÃ³n previa de prÃ³stata.

