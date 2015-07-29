Reabrieron frontera entre Venezuela y Colombia

Luego de seis horas de enfrentamientos entre efectivos militares venezolanos y pimpineros, maleteros asÃ como vendedores de la economÃa informal, la situaciÃ³n se calmÃ³ y se reabriÃ³ el paso en el puente internacional SimÃ³n BolÃvar que comunica al estado TÃ¡chira con CÃºcuta, Colombia.
Se pudo conocer que la intermediaciÃ³n de un general de la GNB, acompaÃ±ado de otras personas, con los manifestantes apaciguaron los Ã¡nimos y se decretÃ³ la tregua.
El conflicto se iniciÃ³ en la maÃ±ana de este miÃ©rcoles cuando un maletero fue asesinado.
Versiones no confirmadas indicaron que Yesid Plata Angarita perdiÃ³ la vida a las ocho de la maÃ±ana de este miÃ©rcoles en una trocha. Se desconocen las causas de ese suceso.
Al saberse la noticia, pimpineros, maletero y vendedores de economÃa informal comenzaron a quemar cauchos en el puente internacional SimÃ³n BolÃvar seÃ±alando que habÃa sido un efectivo militar venezolano quien le disparÃ³ al hombre que se dedicaba a transportar con su carretilla maletas, alimentos y otros objetos.
Por mÃ¡s de seis horas la batalla fue campal entre efectivos militares y quienes se hallaban del lado colombiano. Los comercios cerraron sus puertas y el ambiente era hostil para los desconocidos.
La prensa de ambos paÃses tambiÃ©n fue vÃctima de la reyerta. Al reportero grÃ¡fico del diario La OpiniÃ³n de CÃºcuta recibiÃ³ un golpe por parte de uno de los manifestantes mientras que al periodista del diario tachirense La NaciÃ³n, JosÃ© Luis Guerrero, un efectivo militar venezolano le arrebatÃ³ su equipo de trabajo.
Hasta el momento, las autoridades militares no se han pronunciado al respecto; sin embargo, el Director de PolÃtica de la GobernaciÃ³n, Luis DÃaz, seÃ±alÃ³ que realizarÃ¡n las investigaciones respectivas para determinar las responsabilidades del caso.
