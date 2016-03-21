Raúl Castro: “No hubo tiempo para hablar de Venezuela”

Raúl Castro: “No hubo tiempo para hablar de Venezuela”

redaccionbd
Raúl Castro, presidente de Cuba, reveló a la prensa que durante la reunión que sostuvo con su homólogo estadounidense, Barack Obama, no se habló sobre las relaciones entre Estados Unidos y Venezuela.

Sin embargo, es importante destacar que Castro se refirió a estas irregularidades como “situaciones de ataques” y de “desestabilización” a Venezuela por parte de Estados Unidos.

“Situación de ataques a Venezuela es contraproducente a la situación de nuestro continente”, dijo el mandatario cubano.

Confesó que este iba a ser uno de los temas previstos a tratar en la reunión, pero “no hubo tiempo”.

Obama, por su parte, dijo que sí se habló del tema de Venezuela, asegurando solamente que el continente está muy interesado en buscar solución a la crisis en el país y de que se cumpla “lo que quieren los venezolanos”.

