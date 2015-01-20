Rapero venezolano Canserbero se suicidÃ³

Rapero venezolano Canserbero se suicidÃ³

Tyrone GonzÃ¡lez Oramas, alÃ­as Canserbero, se suicidÃ³ este martes tras lanzarse desde el piso 10 de un edificio ubicado en la urbanizaciÃ³n AndrÃ©s Bello, de la ciudad de Maracay, estado Aragua.

El rapero tenÃ­a 28 aÃ±os.

El artista venezolano habrÃ­a asesinado a un compaÃ±ero, de nombre Carlos Molnar, bajista de la banda Zion TPL, de 34 aÃ±os, antes de lanzarse al vacÃ­o.


Este era Carlos Molnar, tambiÃ©n conocido como “Stop”, fallecido este martes.Â 

Funcionarios policiales iniciaron las investigaciones del caso.

SegÃºn diarios digitales de la localidad aragÃ¼eÃ±a, Canserbero habrÃ­a atacado a golpes y con un arma blanca a Molnar y luego saltÃ³ por una de las ventanas del apartamento en el que se estaba quedado como huÃ©sped.

Desde otra habitaciÃ³n, la novia de Molnar habrÃ­a escuchado todos los incidentes previos a las muertes.

Entre algunos de los temas mÃ¡s conocidos de “Canserbero” estaban “Pensando en ti”, “Mundo de piedra”, “MaquiavÃ©lico” y “JeremÃ­as 17:5”.

 

