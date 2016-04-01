Rafael Dudamel es el nuevo entrenador de La Vinotinto

Rafael Dudamel es el nuevo entrenador de La Vinotinto

El presidente de la Federación Venezolana de Fútbol, Laureano González, hizo oficial el fin de la relación, de mutuo acuerdo, con Noel Sanvicente, y anunció que el nuevo seleccionador nacional es Rafael Dudamel.

En una rueda de prensa, González resaltó la experiencia de Dudamel como jugador y como técnico y que no tenía la obligación de aceptar la responsabilidad de conducir el equipo en las actuales circunstancias, pero asumió el compromiso.

Dudamel estará a cargo del equipo al menos hasta el 2017, cuando terminen las eliminatorias al Mundial.

González puntualizó que se tomó la decisión lo más pronto posible porque tan solo quedan 15 días para entregar la lista amplia de 40 jugadores con miras a la Copa América Centenario.

El vocero de la federación explicó que Sanvicente dio un paso de costado y resolvió poner fin a un contrato que se había firmado hasta 2018.

González precisó que para escoger al nuevo seleccionador se tomó en cuenta la realidad económica del país y que el patrocinador principal no ha aportado los recursos y se descartó, por tanto, la opción de un entrenador extranjero.

Globovisión

