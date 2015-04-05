Â¿QuiÃ©nes reclaman bienes confiscados en Cuba? Datos y cifras

Â¿QuiÃ©nes reclaman bienes confiscados en Cuba? Datos y cifras

Uno de cada tres Chevy del 57 estÃ¡n siendo reclamados. El 70% de los reclamos involucra propiedad de ganado. Las propiedades confiscadas ascienden a $7.000 millones en total.

Poco despuÃ©s de la llegada de Fidel Castro al poder, su gobierno confiscÃ³ refinerÃ­as, hoteles y plantaciones de azÃºcar que eran los signos mÃ¡s visibles del control que ejercÃ­a Estados Unidos sobre la economÃ­a isleÃ±a.

Una revisiÃ³n de los reclamos de bienes confiscados, no obstante, revela que muchos de los perjudicados fueron individuos y familias, mÃ¡s que empresas y buena parte de lo que fue confiscado tal vez no tenÃ­a un valor muy alto en dÃ³lares, pero era el sostÃ©n y el orgullo de estas familias.

Casi el 90% de los reclamos hechos por estadounidenses a los que se les confiscaron propiedades son individuos, segÃºn un estudio de la Universidad Creighton encargado por la Agencia para el Desarrollo Internacional de Estados Unidos.

“Dejaron de todo: acciones, pÃ³lizas de seguros de vida, obras de arte, automÃ³viles”, expresÃ³ Michael Kelly, profesor de derecho en Creighton que participÃ³ en el estudio, realizado en 2007.

“Â¿Vio esos Chevy del 57 que siguen dando vueltas? Uno de cada tres probablemente sea reclamado” por alguien en Estados Unidos, agregÃ³. “Esto va a ser un problema muy difÃ­cil de resolver”.

La ComisiÃ³n de Reclamos en el Extranjero, conocida por sus siglas en inglÃ©s, FCSC, aceptÃ³ 5.900 reclamos de propiedades confiscadas. Se cree que valÃ­an 1.900 millones de dÃ³lares y que esa cifra, ajustada a la inflaciÃ³n, equivaldrÃ­a a 7.000 millones de dÃ³lares de hoy.

Algunas de las pÃ©rdidas fueron cuantiosas.

La Cuban Electric Company perdiÃ³ plantas generadoras de electricidad por valor de 268 millones de dÃ³lares. El reclamo estÃ¡ hoy en manos de Office Depot, que se quedÃ³ con la empresa luego de varias fusiones. Las pÃ©rdidas de International Telephone and Telegraph Corp ascendieron a 131 millones de entonces y las de Exxon, incluida una refinerÃ­a, superaron los 71 millones.

Ocho de cada 10 reclamos, no obstante, fueron por propiedades valuadas en 10.000 dÃ³lares o menos por la FCSC, que tambiÃ©n procesa reclamos de propiedades confiscadas en IrÃ¡n, Vietnam y la UniÃ³n SoviÃ©tica. Estos reclamos estÃ¡n amparados por leyes internacionales, que prohÃ­ben a los gobiernos confiscar propiedades sin ofrecer compensaciones.

Aproximadamente el 70% de los reclamos estadounidenses involucran ganado. TambiÃ©n se reclaman tierra o edificios, sobre todo en La Habana y la antigua Isla de los Pinos, frente a la costa sur de Cuba y donde se radicÃ³ una enorme colonia estadounidense. Hay reclamos asimismo de pensiones perdidas, cuentas bancarias y propiedades personales, incluidas joyas y muebles.

Cuando los profesores de Creighton viajaron a Cuba hace casi una dÃ©cada trataron de identificar propiedades confiscadas, incluidos edificios que alguna vez albergaron una universidad y una clÃ­nica administrada por curas catÃ³licos.

“No queda casi nada”, dijo uno de los profesores, Patrick Borchers. “Lo Ãºnico que hay es muros derribados”.

AP

