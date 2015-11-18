Â¿QuiÃ©n financia el Estado IslÃ¡mico?

El Estado IslÃ¡mico controla vastas extensiones de Irak y Siria en las que viven 8 millones de personas. Para financiar el califato, la organizaciÃ³n obtiene dinero de distintas fuentes, principalmente por la venta de crudo, pero tambiÃ©n de otras maneras, incluidas las donaciones voluntarias y los impuestos que cobra de la poblaciÃ³n.

Vladimir Putin manifestÃ³ este lunes que en la cumbre del G-20 participan paÃ­ses que estÃ¡n apoyando al Estado IslÃ¡mico (EI). No precisÃ³ si se referÃ­a a ayuda econÃ³mica, militar o polÃ­tica, aunque podÃ­a haberse referido a cualquiera de ellas. Putin dijo que segÃºn la inteligencia de Rusia en todo el mundo hay 40 paÃ­ses financiando al EI. Sus palabras cayeron en el vacÃ­o y ninguno de los participantes se dio por aludido.

En la mesa de Antalia estaba sentado el representante de Arabia SaudÃ­, un paÃ­s que junto con otros del Golfo PÃ©rsico, se ha caracterizado por ayudar al EI desde el primer momento. Los periÃ³dicos archivados en las hemerotecas del Golfo contienen entrevistas con hombres de negocios y de otros Ã¡mbitos, con sus correspondientes fotografÃ­as, que hasta hace muy poco tiempo declaraban pÃºblicamente su apoyo financiero al EI.

Todo parece indicar que ahora se hace con mÃ¡s discreciÃ³n y que ya no se presume de ello. Sin embargo, estas personas no estÃ¡n en las puntillosas listas de colaboradores de â€œorganizaciones terroristasâ€ que elaboran Estados Unidos y Europa, unas listas que se han confeccionado a la medida de HizbolÃ¡ y HamÃ¡s, y no a la medida del EI.

El Estado IslÃ¡mico se levantÃ³ con la asistencia de esos prohombres y de varios estados de la regiÃ³n que sienten un odio particular por todo lo que sea chiÃ­, y que consideran que el gobierno de Damasco, apoyado por TeherÃ¡n, entra de pleno en esa categorÃ­a.

Este sentimiento tan extendido entre muchos sunÃ­es es algo que debiera combatirse desde Occidente pero no se hace. Es un odio que se manifiesta constantemente de mil maneras y periÃ³dicamente con la colocaciÃ³n de bombas en mezquitas chiÃ­es.

Da la impresiÃ³n de que ahora Arabia SaudÃ­ y sus aliados no contribuyen con la entrega de material militar al desarrollo del EI, aunque no hace mucho tiempo se hablaba de ello abiertamente, pero es significativo decir que Arabia SaudÃ­ y varios de sus aliados adquieren sus armas en Occidente.

Francia no hace mucho vendiÃ³, a cambio de suculentos contratos, armas a Arabia SaudÃ­ y sus aliados, que han cobijado al Estado IslÃ¡mico

Son suculentos contratos, acuerdos multimillonarios, algunos de los cuales ha firmado Francia no hace muchas fechas. Venta de aviones, venta de carros de combate, venta de bombas y de cualquier tipo de armamento, que permiten que la industria armamentista francesa, como la de Estados Unidos, se mantenga viva y cree millares de puestos de trabajo.

Esas armas se utilizarÃ¡n luego contra los chiÃ­es de Yemen o de Siria, como se han utilizado contra los de Irak, pero eso es una cuestiÃ³n de escasa relevancia. Lo importante es que la industria armamentista gala genere puestos de trabajo, aunque sea a costa de los chiÃ­es, que, dicho sea de paso, no van por Europa cometiendo atentados o ataques suicidas.

En Antalia Putin mencionÃ³ que desde la altura los satÃ©lites se ven largas hileras de camiones cisterna que transportan petrÃ³leo del EI a los paÃ­ses vecinos, TurquÃ­a e Irak, lo que constituye la principal fuente de ingresos del EI. Ese petrÃ³leo se vende a un precio por debajo del mercado, de manera que todos salen ganando.

El mismo lunes el PentÃ¡gono manifestÃ³ que por primera vez la aviaciÃ³n aliada habÃ­a bombardeado una caravana de 116 camiones cisterna en la regiÃ³n de Abu Kamal, al nordeste de Siria. La caravana se dirigÃ­a a Irak para vender petrÃ³leo, algo que se hace a diario y que hasta ahora nadie se ha preocupado de interrumpir.

Venta de crudo

A finales de 2014 Estados Unidos estimÃ³ que la principal fuente de recursos del EI se derivaba de la venta de crudo. El petrÃ³leo se transporta en camiones hasta Irak y TurquÃ­a desde donde se distribuye a otros paÃ­ses. Incluso el gobierno de Damasco, enemigo del EI, y los kurdos iraquÃ­es, tambiÃ©n enemigos del EI, necesitan comprar su petrÃ³leo, dÃ¡ndose la paradoja de que quienes combaten a la organizaciÃ³n tambiÃ©n son quienes la financian. SegÃºn el departamento de Estado, el EI ingresa alrededor de 1,6 millones de dÃ³lares diarios por este concepto.

Otros paÃ­ses que se benefician del crudo a un precio muy competitivo son LÃ­bano y Jordania. Algunas estimaciones seÃ±alan que cada dÃ­a salen del territorio controlado por el EI entre 30.000 y 80.000 barriles. El caos reinante en Irak desde la caÃ­da de Saddam Hussein en 2003 facilita mucho la distribuciÃ³n. Existen agentes especializados en su comercializaciÃ³n, de manera que quien lo adquiere a menudo desconoce su origen o simplemente cierra los ojos.

El precio de barril ha caÃ­do significativamente a menos de la mitad desde hace unos meses, de modo que los ingresos del EI tambiÃ©n se han desplomado. Cuando el precio del barril rondaba los 100 dÃ³lares, el EI lo vendÃ­a a 30 o 40, lo cual convertÃ­a la transacciÃ³n en un negocio redondo para todo el mundo. Ahora en los mercados internacionales el barril se cotiza a poco mÃ¡s de 40 dÃ³lares, con lo que el EI estÃ¡ perdiendo mucho dinero.

Donaciones e impuestos

Al margen del petrÃ³leo, y de acuerdo con el departamento de Estado, en paÃ­ses como Arabia SaudÃ­, Kuwait y otros del Golfo PÃ©rsico, habÃ­a magnates que donaban millones de dÃ³lares al EI cada aÃ±o, aunque este flujo se ha ralentizado bÃ¡sicamente porque estos paÃ­ses sunÃ­es ahora ven al EI como una amenaza para su estabilidad.

Para compensar estas pÃ©rdidas, el EI ha establecido una serie de impuestos sobre la poblaciÃ³n del territorio que controla en Irak y Siria, aproximadamente ocho millones de personas, a pesar de que la situaciÃ³n econÃ³mica de la zona es desastrosa. Se estima que en concepto de impuestos el EI recauda unos 500 millones de dÃ³lares anuales.

Las acusaciones de Vladimir Putin en el sentido de que 40 paÃ­ses financian al EI deberÃ­an concretarse. Es necesario que la comunidad internacional estÃ© al tanto de lo que ocurre y que los servicios de inteligencia no solo sirvan a los intereses de sus respectivos gobiernos sino al conjunto de la poblaciÃ³n, que tiene derecho a conocer cuestiones tan delicadas como esta.