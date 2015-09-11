Â¿QuiÃ©n es la jueza Susana Barreiros?

Â¿QuiÃ©n es la jueza Susana Barreiros?

Por biendateao -
1633
402
COMPARTIR

Con la suspensiÃ³n de la entonces juez 28Â° de Juicio del Ãrea Metropolitana de Caracas, MarÃ­a Lourdes Afiuni, la DirecciÃ³n Ejecutiva de la Magistratura otorgÃ³ â€œla provisionalidadâ€ del ente administrador de justicia a Susana Barreiros, verdugo particular de Leopoldo LÃ³pez. La abogada egresada de la Universidad Santa MarÃ­a, tuvo en sus manos el caso del Â banquero â€œrevolucionarioâ€ ArnÃ© ChacÃ³n Escamillo, a quien sin escatimar esfuerzos concediÃ³ la libertad.

Susana Virginia Barreiros RodrÃ­guez, titular de la cÃ©dula de identidad V- 14.851.035, fue designada â€œprovisionalmenteâ€ el 12 de agosto de 2010 por la ComisiÃ³n Judicial como reemplazo de Afiuni. Han pasado cinco aÃ±os y la temporalidad dentro del Poder Judicial se ha extendido, cargo que se ha ganado a pulso, administrando justicia complaciendo los intereses del Ejecutivo Nacional.

En 2012 saltÃ³ nuevamente a la opiniÃ³n pÃºblica al ser nombrada por el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia junto a AlÃ­ Fabricio Paredes, como parte de los pocos juristas que tenÃ­an competencia en casos de terrorismo, delito que usualmente es imputado a adversarios del llamado â€œsocialismo del siglo XXIâ€. La suerte de Paredes se acabÃ³ el dÃ­a en que fue destituido por â€œfavorecerâ€ con una sentencia a Walid Makled.

En diciembre del mismo aÃ±o, Barreiros otorgÃ³ la libertad de ArnÃ© ChacÃ³n Escamillo, hermano del exministro de EnergÃ­a ElÃ©ctrica, Jesse ChacÃ³n, quien habÃ­a sido imputado por la comisiÃ³n de aprobaciÃ³n indebida de crÃ©ditos y aprovechamiento fraudulento de fondos pÃºblicosâ€, delitos que habÃ­a cometido mientras se desempeÃ±aba como directivo de las entidades bancarias Baninvest, Central y Real.

Otras causas judiciales que han pasado por su despacho son los casos vinculados a otros banqueros y exbanqueros, como los de Ricardo FernÃ¡ndez Barruecos (BolÃ­var, Confederado, BanPro y Canarias), JosÃ© NicolÃ¡s Tovar JimÃ©nez, RamÃ³n Heraldo Paredes y Alejandro NÃ©stor Tineo Salas delÂ Banco de Desarrollo Agropecuario (Bandagro).

Fuente: Elcooperante.com

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

402 COMENTARIOS

  7. 973164 319191Good day! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this write-up to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing! 561094

  15. 931833 392354Oh my goodness! an exceptional post dude. A lot of thanks Even so We are experiencing dilemma with ur rss . Dont know why Not able to sign up to it. Could there be anybody finding identical rss dilemma? Anyone who knows kindly respond. Thnkx 373237

  18. Casinoonline-uk is a gambling casino review website for Reviews, no deposit bonus, casino bonus codes & free spins. One can obtain ranks of casino, free casino games and up-to-date information at Casinoonline-uk.net.

  19. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Organization set up by Michael Jemery. The cause of Emeryeps.com is to supply SEO services and help Portland agencies with their Search Engine Optimization to help them progress the positions of Search engine. Try us @ emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  20. IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Business constructed by Mike Koosher. The mission of IMSCSEO.com is to provide SEO services and help singapore corporations with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them progress the ranking of Google. Take a look at imscsseo.com

  21. IMSCSEO is a Singapore SEO Organization formed by Mike Koosher. The intent of IMSCSEO.com is to present SEO services and help SG corporations with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them climb the rankings of Search engine. Take a look at imscsseo.com

  23. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Provider. The intent of Market.Source-wave.com is to supply Buy PBN Links services and help internet businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them progress the positions of Bing or google.

  27. I really wish to notify you that I am new to wordpress blogging and certainly enjoyed your site. Probably I am prone to remember your blog post . You undoubtedly have magnificent article material. Acknowledge it for expressing with us the best website post

  28. I merely intend to advise you that I am new to wordpress blogging and pretty much enjoyed your write-up. Likely I am likely to store your blog post . You truly have amazing article material. Like it for share-out with us your favorite domain page

  29. I simply wish to show you that I am new to putting up a blog and totally enjoyed your work. Likely I am most likely to save your blog post . You certainly have outstanding article blog posts. Appreciate it for sharing with us your current website webpage

  31. It really is nearly unattainable to see well-informed men and women on this content, fortunately you look like you be aware of the things you’re posting on! Excellent

  35. It’s mostly close to impossible to come across well-informed americans on this issue, unfortunately you appear like you know what exactly you’re preaching about! Thanks A Lot

  36. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Company. The objective of Market.Source-wave.com is to deliver Buy PBN Links services and help small businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them rise the ranking of Google and yahoo.

  40. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Company. The purpose of Market.Source-wave.com is to render Buy PBN Links services and help companies with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them progress the position of Google or bing.

  44. I was very pleased to discover this page. I wanted to thank you for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every part of it and I have you book-marked to check out new information in your blog.

  45. I simply desire to show you that I am new to blogging and very much cherished your website. Most likely I am inclined to save your blog post . You literally have great article materials. Delight In it for discussing with us your very own website webpage

  58. I merely wish to tell you that I am new to blog posting and extremely cherished your write-up. Probably I am going to remember your blog post . You definitely have memorable article information. Be Thankful For it for sharing with us all of your internet site post

  62. I’m pretty pleased to find this website. I need to to thank you for your time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and I have you book-marked to check out new things on your website.

  68. agMEsf Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this page.

  74. I wanted to thank you for this fantastic write-up, I definitely loved every little bit of it. I ave bookmarked your web site to look at the latest stuff you post.

  75. You have made some good points there. I checked on the internet to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

  82. I simply could not go away your web site prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual information an individual supply to your visitors? Is gonna be back frequently to check out new posts

  87. I’аve read several just right stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot effort you set to create such a fantastic informative web site.

  89. I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible! Thanks!

  100. look at skies (look for chemtrail in google) fake clouds blocking sunlight UK and USA govt as put chemicals in tap water and food to dumb down population research everything mentioned

  103. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  116. Wow, awesome weblog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? you made running a blog look easy. The overall glance of your site is magnificent, let alone the content material!

  120. This unique blog is without a doubt entertaining and factual. I have picked many handy tips out of this source. I ad love to go back over and over again. Thanks a lot!

  123. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  124. This is a good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate information Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!

  126. Hello here, just turned out to be aware of your blog site through Search engine, and found that it is genuinely beneficial. I will like should you decide carry on this informative article.

  127. I’m excited to uncover this web site. I need to to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every part of it and i also have you book-marked to check out new information in your website.

  132. I simply desire to reveal to you that I am new to posting and extremely cherished your webpage. Very likely I am going to remember your blog post . You truly have memorable article blog posts. Value it for share-out with us your main domain article

  158. Good morning there, just started to be conscious of your post through Bing and yahoo, and discovered that it is very informational. I will be grateful for in the event you retain this approach.

  163. Hi folks here, just turned receptive to your wordpress bog through The Big G, and discovered that it’s quite good. I will truly appreciate in the event you persist such.

  171. Hullo there, just started to be familiar with your blog page through Yahoo and bing, and discovered that it is very entertaining. I will like if you persist this idea.

  172. Hi here, just became mindful of your post through The Big G, and found that it’s quite informative. I will be grateful for should you keep up this approach.

  173. Heya here, just turned receptive to your blog page through Yahoo and bing, and realized that it is really beneficial. I’ll be grateful in the event you retain this post.

  182. Normally I do not read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, quite great article.

  185. I simply intend to share it with you that I am new to wordpress blogging and incredibly admired your review. Very likely I am going to save your blog post . You certainly have excellent article materials. Value it for share-out with us your current url report

  186. Very nice info and straight to the point. I don at know if this is truly the best place to ask but do you guys have any ideea where to hire some professional writers? Thx

  188. Hi folks here, just turned aware about your blog site through Search engine, and discovered that it is seriously interesting. I’ll value if you decide to carry on this.

  191. Hiya there, just turned familiar with your website through Yahoo and bing, and discovered that it is quite entertaining. I’ll appreciate if you retain these.

  193. Sorry for the huge review, but I am really loving the new Zune, and hope this, as well as the excellent reviews some other people have written, will help you decide if it as the right choice for you.

  213. Hmm it seems like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any tips and hints for newbie blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.|

  214. An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a colleague who has been doing a little homework on this. And he actually ordered me dinner simply because I stumbled upon it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time to talk about this subject here on your website.|

  220. Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to check out your site on my iphone during lunch break. I love the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, great blog!|

  222. Google

    Although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they’re essentially worth a go as a result of, so have a look.

  223. It happens to be suitable time to create some goals for the possible future. I have read through this blog posting and if I have the ability to, I wish to suggest you number of worthwhile instruction.

  224. It really is the right time to generate some goals for the near future. I’ve study this blog entry and if I have the ability to, I want to recommend you very few useful recommendation.

  225. I was more than happy to discover this site. I want to to thank you for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every little bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to see new things on your site.

  227. I was more than happy to discover this site. I wanted to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every little bit of it and i also have you book marked to look at new things in your blog.

  236. I was very happy to find this site. I wanted to thank you for ones time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and i also have you saved to fav to check out new things in your blog.

  237. I was very happy to find this site. I wanted to thank you for ones time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every part of it and i also have you book-marked to look at new information on your blog.

  245. Gday there, just got mindful of your post through Yahoo and bing, and have found that it is very helpful. I’ll value in the event you keep up this approach.

  249. I simply could not leave your site before suggesting that I really loved the usual information an individual supply for your guests? Is gonna be back steadily in order to inspect new posts

  250. I’m more than happy to uncover this great site. I want to to thank you for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every bit of it and I have you book-marked to see new stuff on your site.

  254. I have been browsing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.|

  256. I just could not depart your site prior to suggesting that I really loved the usual info an individual supply in your visitors? Is going to be back continuously in order to investigate cross-check new posts|

  258. Heya here, just became aware of your post through Search engine, and realized that it is seriously interesting. I’ll like should you decide maintain such.

  265. Hi here, just started to be conscious of your wordpress bog through Search engines like google, and have found that it is pretty beneficial. I’ll value in the event you carry on these.

  267. It is usually perfect opportunity to create some options for the long-run. I have browsed this article and if I have the ability to, I want to encourage you handful of remarkable ideas.

  272. I was very happy to uncover this web site. I need to to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every little bit of it and I have you book-marked to check out new things on your website.

  278. Very nice info and right to the point. I don at know if this is in fact the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to get some professional writers? Thanks in advance

  305. We stumbled over here by a different page and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to finding out about your web page yet again.

  306. I’m excited to uncover this web site. I wanted to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every bit of it and i also have you book marked to see new stuff on your web site.

  308. my boys games

    […]although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they may be actually worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]

  309. Hullo here, just got aware of your web page through Search engines like google, and found that it is truly informational. I will take pleasure in in the event you continue on these.

  322. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.|

  328. My brother suggested I may like this website. He used to be entirely right. This submit actually made my day. You can not imagine just how a lot time I had spent for this info! Thank you!|

  329. Hi, every time i used to check website posts here in the early hours in the break of day, since i like to gain knowledge of more and more.|

  333. I think this is among the most important information for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things, The website style is perfect, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers|

  338. Hello there, You have done a fantastic job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this web site.|

  343. G-Spot Vibrator

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nonetheless really worth taking a look, whoa did 1 find out about Mid East has got additional problerms too […]

  345. It’s truly a great and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you just shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.|

  349. This article is very interesting and gripping. I like your points of view and how well they are expressed. Your content is well-written. Thank you.

  370. We’re a gaggle of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community. Your website provided us with useful information to work on. You’ve performed a formidable job and our entire community will probably be thankful to you.|

  372. Wow, incredible blog format! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make running a blog glance easy. The full glance of your site is fantastic, as smartly the content material!

  373. I just like the helpful info you supply on your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I’m quite certain I will learn a lot of new stuff proper right here! Best of luck for the next!|

  378. hi!,I really like your writing very a lot! percentage we communicate extra about your post on AOL? I require an expert in this space to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Having a look forward to look you. |

  384. Not often do I encounter a weblog that is both educated and entertaining, and let me tell you, you may have hit the nail on the head. Your concept is excellent; the issue is something that not sufficient individuals are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy that I stumbled across this in my quest for something relating to this.

  385. Hey there, You’ve performed a great job. I’ll certainly digg it and individually suggest to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this web site.|

  386. I’ll immediately clutch your rss feed as I can not in finding your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me recognise in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.|

  387. I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this blog. I really hope to check out the same high-grade blog posts from you later on as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my very own site now ;)|

  388. Excellent post. I was checking constantly this weblog and I am inspired! Very useful information specially the ultimate phase :) I maintain such info much. I used to be seeking this certain information for a very lengthy time. Thanks and good luck. |

  391. Penyakit Kulit Eksim

    Eksim atau Dermatitis adalah arti kedokteran untuk kelainan kulit, yang mana kulit terlihat meradang serta iritasi. Peradangan ini dapat berlangsung dimanapun tetapi yang seringkali terserang yakni tangan serta kaki. Type eksim yang seringkali didapati…

  395. obat kelamin keluar nanah

    Wanita serta pria homoseksual yang lakukan jalinan sex lewat anus (anal seks) bisa menanggung derita gonore pada rektumnya. Pasien bakal rasakan tak nyaman di sekitaran anusnya serta dari rektumnya keluar cairan. Daerah di sekitaran anus terlihat merah…

  399. all Drone reView

    From a design standpoint, the Phantom 4 is made extremely well. It�s not the kind of drone where it just looks cool. Every part has been designed to be functional, but still elegant.

  401. Cara Mengatasi Gatal di Bagian Selangkangan

    Eksim yang juga disebut sebagai eksema maupun dermatitis merupakan peradangan hebat yang kemudian menyebabkan terjadinya oembentukan gelembung kecil atau lepuh pada permukaan kulit sehingga pada akhirnya pecah lalu mengeluarkan cairan. Eksim sendiri di…

  402. Fantastic site you have here but I was curious if you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same topics discussed here? I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get opinions from other experienced people that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Kudos!|

DEJA UN COMENTARIO