Quedan 20 días para declarar el ISLR

Como todos los años, el Servicio Nacional Integrado de Administración Aduanera y Tributaria (Seniat) inicia desde desde el primero de enero hasta el 31 de marzo la campaña de declaración y recaudación del Impuesto sobre la Renta (ISLR), cuyos pagos son destinados al financiamiento de proyectos y planes definidos por el Estado para el beneficio de la nación.



El Seniat hace un llamado a la población a que participe en la campaña ISLR, para así demostrar que en el país la cultura tributaria va en progreso, ofreciendo diversas opciones con el propósito de orientar y atender a los usuarios en cuanto a esta actividad, por medio de la línea 0800 SENIAT (0800 736428), el correo electrónico asiste@seniat.gov.ve y vía Twitter @SENIAT_Oficial, que cuentan con funcionarios de la institución dispuestos a aclarar cualquier duda.



Por su parte, el Superintendente José David Cabello Rondón comentó que el Seniat cuenta con su propia página web, que permite hacer la declaración del impuesto y su pago en línea, lo cual facilitaría el proceso, puesto que las personas pueden realizarlo desde su casa, indicando, además, que el Portal Fiscal es amigable y accesible.



No obstante, Hassell Echeverrí, contador público, manifestó que la página web del Seniat se encuentra en estos momentos muy congestionada que cuesta ingresar, y que cuando logra conectarse y realizar todo el proceso, no puede declarar, puesto que no le aparece su nombre, sino el de otra persona, lo cual le ha retrasado el trabajo.



Por otro lado, Jaime Fernández, contador jubilado, expresa que la declaración y pago de Impuesto Sobre la Renta es importante, porque ese dinero estaría destinado a obras sociales, mejoras a la infraestructura de los sitios públicos, mejoras en la vialidad, entre otras inversiones, pero que, en su opinión, esto queda en teoría, puesto que no se ven esos avances.



Entre otros datos de interés referentes al pago del ISLR se encuentra que la Unidad Tributaria (U.T.) para el cálculo este año está en 177 bolívares, están obligadas a pagar las personas que obtengan un ingreso anual superior a tres mil unidades tributarias y quedan exonerados del pago aquellos que devengan ganancias menores.



Si la persona no cuenta con la cantidad requerida para cancelar la totalidad del monto, puede realizar el pago fraccionado, en tres partes: la primera antes del 31 de marzo, la segunda 20 días después y la tercera luego de 20 días del último pago.



Según José Cabello, Superintendente Nacional Aduanero y Tributario, se estima que para el próximo año, con lo que se logre recaudar en esta campaña del ISLR, se conseguirá el 77,5% del presupuesto nacional, lo cual será destinado a obras e inversiones para el bienestar de la nación.



Entonces, se espera que, en efecto, todo resulte como lo ha previsto el Seniat, que se evidencien esas mejoras en el país, como resultado de invertir el pago a lo que está destinado, y que se optimice el funcionamiento del Portal Fiscal, para conseguir la consolidación de la cultura tributaria, lo cual hace falta en Venezuela.

Elena Fernández – Biendateao