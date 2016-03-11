Quedan 20 días para declarar el ISLR

Quedan 20 días para declarar el ISLR

Por biendateao -
3648
908
COMPARTIR

Como todos los años, el Servicio Nacional Integrado de Administración Aduanera y Tributaria (Seniat) inicia desde desde el primero de enero hasta el 31 de marzo la campaña de declaración y recaudación del Impuesto sobre la Renta (ISLR), cuyos pagos son destinados al financiamiento de proyectos y planes definidos por el Estado para el beneficio de la nación.

 
El Seniat hace un llamado a la población a que participe en la campaña ISLR, para así demostrar que en el país la cultura tributaria va en progreso, ofreciendo diversas opciones con el propósito de orientar y atender a los usuarios en cuanto a esta actividad, por medio de la línea 0800 SENIAT (0800 736428), el correo electrónico asiste@seniat.gov.ve y vía Twitter @SENIAT_Oficial, que cuentan con funcionarios de la institución dispuestos a aclarar cualquier duda.

 
Por su parte, el Superintendente José David Cabello Rondón comentó que el Seniat cuenta con su propia página web, que permite hacer la declaración del impuesto y su pago en línea, lo cual facilitaría el proceso, puesto que las personas pueden realizarlo desde su casa, indicando, además, que el Portal Fiscal es amigable y accesible.

 
No obstante, Hassell Echeverrí, contador público, manifestó que la página web del Seniat se encuentra en estos momentos muy congestionada que cuesta ingresar, y que cuando logra conectarse y realizar todo el proceso, no puede declarar, puesto que no le aparece su nombre, sino el de otra persona, lo cual le ha retrasado el trabajo.

 
Por otro lado, Jaime Fernández, contador jubilado, expresa que la declaración y pago de Impuesto Sobre la Renta es importante, porque ese dinero estaría destinado a obras sociales, mejoras a la infraestructura de los sitios públicos, mejoras en la vialidad, entre otras inversiones, pero que, en su opinión, esto queda en teoría, puesto que no se ven esos avances.

 
Entre otros datos de interés referentes al pago del ISLR se encuentra que la Unidad Tributaria (U.T.) para el cálculo este año está en 177 bolívares, están obligadas a pagar las personas que obtengan un ingreso anual superior a tres mil unidades tributarias y quedan exonerados del pago aquellos que devengan ganancias menores.

 
Si la persona no cuenta con la cantidad requerida para cancelar la totalidad del monto, puede realizar el pago fraccionado, en tres partes: la primera antes del 31 de marzo, la segunda 20 días después y la tercera luego de 20 días del último pago.

 
Según José Cabello, Superintendente Nacional Aduanero y Tributario, se estima que para el próximo año, con lo que se logre recaudar en esta campaña del ISLR, se conseguirá el 77,5% del presupuesto nacional, lo cual será destinado a obras e inversiones para el bienestar de la nación.

 
Entonces, se espera que, en efecto, todo resulte como lo ha previsto el Seniat, que se evidencien esas mejoras en el país, como resultado de invertir el pago a lo que está destinado, y que se optimice el funcionamiento del Portal Fiscal, para conseguir la consolidación de la cultura tributaria, lo cual hace falta en Venezuela.

Elena Fernández – Biendateao

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

908 COMENTARIOS

  1. 825430 309888 I discovered your blog website on google and check a couple of of your early posts. Continue to keep up the extremely great operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading much more from you later on! 235638

  8. We think you should read this I am still learning from you, as I am trying to reach my goals. I definitely love reading all that is posted on your blog.Keep the tips coming. I enjoyed it!

  9. This particular blog is definitely cool as well as amusing. I have discovered many handy tips out of this amazing blog. I ad love to visit it over and over again. Cheers!

  26. Your style is so unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this page.

  27. want, get the job done closely using your contractor; they are going to be equipped to give you technical insight and experience-based knowledge that will assist you to decide

  32. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  55. That is a really good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate information Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read article!

  88. Wow, amazing weblog structure! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you made blogging look easy. The whole glance of your web site is excellent, let alone the content material!

  91. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  134. standard parts you happen to be familiar with but might not know how to utilize properly, along with other unique offerings in the car that ensure it is more hard to.

  145. You could definitely see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  150. Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my website =). We could have a link exchange contract between us!

  163. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  164. I simply could not go away your website prior to suggesting that I actually loved the usual info a person provide on your visitors? Is gonna be again steadily in order to inspect new posts

  183. Terrific paintings! That is the type of information that should be shared around the net. Shame on Google for not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and visit my site. Thank you =)

  191. when i was when i was still a kid, i was already very interested in business and business investments that is why i took a business course**

  213. Have you ever thought about publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog based on the same subjects you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would appreciate your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.|

  215. Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time as you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a applicable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided vibrant clear idea|

  219. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  220. You could certainly see your skills within the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. At all times go after your heart.

  265. Exceptional post but I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further. Thank you!|

  267. I’m more than happy to uncover this site. I wanted to thank you for your time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and I have you book-marked to look at new information in your web site.|

  269. Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|

  272. You made some really good points there. I looked on the net to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.|

  273. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100 positive. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Kudos|

  284. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.|

  293. I am extremely impressed along with your writing skills and also with the format in your blog. Is that this a paid theme or did you modify it your self? Either way keep up the excellent high quality writing, it is rare to look a nice blog like this one nowadays..|

  324. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.|

  331. I beloved as much as you’ll receive performed proper here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. however, you command get got an nervousness over that you would like be delivering the following. sick for sure come further beforehand again since exactly the same nearly very incessantly inside case you shield this increase.

  336. Your article is brilliant. The points you make are valid and well represented. I have read other articles like this but they paled in comparison to what you have here.

  339. I visited a lot of website but I believe this one has got something extra in it. You can have brilliant ideas, but if you can at get them across, your ideas won at get you anywhere. by Lee Iacocca.

  345. Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about &.

  346. I was curious if you ever thought of changing the structure of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two images. Maybe you could space it out better?|

  361. you are really a good webmaster. The site loading pace is amazing. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a great task on this matter!

  387. Wow! This can be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  396. When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Cheers!|

  413. We are searching for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you!

  419. My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!|

  447. I do not even know the way I stopped up right here, however I thought this post was once good. I do not recognise who you are however certainly you are going to a famous blogger for those who are not already. Cheers!|

  448. Normally I do not learn article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, quite nice post.|

  466. Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  472. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  474. Hi There! We are looking for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  477. I have read a few good stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much effort you put to make such a excellent informative website.

  481. Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and all. However just imagine if you added some great images or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this blog could undeniably be one of the very best in its niche. Good blog!|

  482. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  484. Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all of us you really realize what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also consult with my site =). We may have a hyperlink alternate arrangement between us|

  485. I’m not sure exactly why but this web site is loading extremely slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.|

  486. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  492. Hi There! We are looking for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  494. You can definitely see your skills in the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. All the time go after your heart.

  499. Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any assistance is very much appreciated.|

  500. This can be a really very good study for me, Should admit which you are a single of the best bloggers I ever saw.Thanks for posting this informative write-up.

  509. My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different website and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to checking out your web page for a second time.|

  512. Normally I do not read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice article.

  520. Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your website? My website is in the very same area of interest as yours and my users would truly benefit from some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Thanks a lot!|

  521. My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You cann at imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  540. Such runescape are excellent! We bring the runescape you will discover moment and so i really like individuals! My associates have got an twosome. I like This runescape!!!

  574. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  588. You can certainly see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren at afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

  590. Wonderful web page. Numerous valuable data here. We are delivering that to several mates ans also revealing inside delectable. And of course, interesting work!

  609. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  614. So pleased to have located this submit.. My personal internet searching seem complete.. thank you. Wonderful feelings you have here.. I value you sharing your point of view..

  647. Have you ever considered publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other sites? I have a blog based on the same ideas you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would appreciate your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.|

  656. It as not that I want to duplicate your web-site, but I really like the design and style. Could you tell me which design are you using? Or was it tailor made?

  660. You’re so cool! I do not suppose I’ve truly read a single thing like this before. So wonderful to discover another person with genuine thoughts on this issue. Seriously.. thanks for starting this up. This site is something that’s needed on the internet, someone with a bit of originality!|

  685. Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any tips and hints for beginner blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.|

  697. Hello just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.|

  701. Remarkable page as well as convenient in order to comprehend justification. Exactly how can We start gaining concur in order to put up part from the guide during my coming bulletin? Getting good credit score for you the actual journalist as well as backlink towards the websites won’t be considered a challenge.

  702. Thank you for another fantastic article. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such an ideal way of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.

  726. I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!|

  728. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to mention that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!|

  729. An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a coworker who had been conducting a little research on this. And he actually ordered me dinner simply because I found it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending time to talk about this subject here on your site.|

  743. I relish, cause I discovered exactly what I used to be having a look for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye

  745. This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!|

  748. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  756. I’m amazed, I have to admit. Seldom do I encounter a blog that’s equally educative and amusing, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is an issue that not enough folks are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy that I found this during my search for something concerning this.|

  817. This very blog is definitely entertaining additionally informative. I have picked a lot of interesting tips out of this source. I ad love to visit it again soon. Thanks!

  829. I like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I’m quite certain I will learn plenty of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!|

  832. Great post. I was checking constantly this weblog and I’m inspired! Very helpful information specially the closing phase :) I handle such info a lot. I was seeking this certain information for a long time. Thank you and good luck. |

  862. Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a difficult time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!

  865. Wonderful website you have here but I was curious if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about in this article? I’d really like to be a part of community where I can get responses from other experienced people that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Bless you!

  868. of course like your web-site but you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling Minecraft problems and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I will definitely come back again.

  869. Undeniably consider that that you stated. Your favourite justification seemed to be on the web the easiest factor to remember of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed whilst other folks consider issues that they just do not recognise about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the entire thing with no need side-effects , other people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thank you

  877. That is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very precise informationaаАабТТаЂааАТаЂа Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!

  879. Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m planning to learn about aliens and tostart my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. UFO s reason I ask is because your design and style seems different UFO sn most blogs and I’m looking for UFO news and forsomething completely unique. P.S Sorry for UFO news and forgetting off-topic but I had to learn about aliens and toask!

  881. The heart of your writing whilst sounding agreeable at first, did not really work very well with me after some time. Somewhere within UFO sentences you were able to make me a believer unfortunately only for a short while. I still have got a problem with your leaps in assumptions and you would do well to fill in all those breaks. If you can accomplish that, I will definitely be amazed.

  883. Hi, Neat post. There is a problem with your website in internet explorer, would test this… IE still isthe NASA scientists market leader and a large portion of people will miss your magnificent writing due to this problem.

  885. I?d must test with you here. Which isn at one thing I often do! I take pleasure in studying a put up that may make individuals think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to remark!

  890. I simply couldn’t leave your website before suggesting that I really loved the usual information a person provide in your guests? Is going to be back continuously to check up on new ET posts

  893. Hi there, just became alert to your music blog through Google, and found that it is really informative. As a Lady Gaga fan I am going to watch out for brussels. As a Lady Gaga fan I will be grateful if with you being a Gaga fan continue this in future. Numerous Gaga fans will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

  896. Can I just say what a relief to learn about aliens and toseek out someone who truly knows what UFO syre talking about on UFO s internet. You undoubtedly know learn how to bring a problem to learn about aliens and tomild and make it important. More individuals must read this and perceive this side of UFO s story. I cant consider youre no more fashionable since you positively have UFO s gift.

  901. Normally I do not read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, quite nice article.

  904. I enjoy you because of your entire labor on this web site. My mum really likes setting aside time for investigations and it’s really easy to see why. Most of us learn all of the dynamic ways you convey valuable tips and hints through the website and as well increase contribution from visitors on that theme then our daughter has always been becoming educated a whole lot. Enjoy the rest of the new year. Your doing a good job.

  905. I truly appreciate this post. I?аАТаЂаve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You ave made my day! Thanks again

DEJA UN COMENTARIO