Â¿QuÃ© sucede si hierves un Galaxy S6 y un iPhone 6?

Un experimento que busca saber quÃ© celular, el Samsung Galaxy S6 o el iPhone 6, dura mÃ¡s tiempo debajo de agua a altas temperaturas se compartiÃ³ en YouTube.
SegÃºn las imÃ¡genes del clip, el iPhone 6 es el primero en apagarse. Su pantalla se fue tiÃ±endo de negro hasta apagarse por completo. En el caso del Galaxy S6 este durÃ³ un poco mÃ¡s de un minuto.
“Â¿QuiÃ©n serÃ¡ el verdadero campeÃ³n? La batalla que en Ãºltima instancia decidirÃ¡ quÃ© dispositivo puede soportar por mÃ¡s tiempo la temperatura de ebulliciÃ³n del agua caliente”, se lee en la descripciÃ³n del video.
LaoiP3 Spot on with this write-up, I truly think this website needs much more consideration. I all probably be again to read much more, thanks for that info.
What as Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I ave found It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & help other customers like its helped me. Good job.
I value the blog.Really thank you! Want more.
May I use Wikipedia content in my blog without violating the copyright law?
put this information together. I once again find myself spending a lot of time both reading and commenting.
It as hard to come by well-informed people about this subject, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Major thanks for the blog post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Say, you got a nice blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Wow, incredible weblog format! How lengthy are you currently blogging pertaining to? you made blogging glimpse easy. The full look of your respective website is excellent, let alone the content!
This brief posting can guidance you way in oral treatment.
We must not let it happen You happen to be excellent author, and yes it definitely demonstrates in every single article you are posting!
This is very interesting, You are an overly professional blogger.
Thanks a lot for the article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
I truly appreciate this post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Really informative blog post.Thanks Again. Want more.
A big thank you for your article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
I truly appreciate this post. I ave been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You ave made my day! Thx again!
Really informative blog.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Very neat blog post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Simply wish to say your article is as astonishing.
Thanks for the blog post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Thanks so much for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this site.
Thanks a lot for the article post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Oakley dIspatch Sunglasses Appreciation to my father who shared with me regarding this webpage, this web site is in fact awesome.
Thank you for your post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
this is now one awesome article. Really pumped up about read more. undoubtedly read onaаАабТТаЂааАТаЂа
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Major thanks for the blog post. Really Great.
Some truly interesting information, well written and broadly user pleasant.
the comments appаА аЂаar as if they are coming fr?m brain
I value the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Thanks for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate
like to read it afterward my links will too.
Great blog article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Muchos Gracias for your article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
wow, awesome blog post.Really thank you! Cool.
That as a enormous intolerably astonishing hint which have situate up. Gratitude to the remarkably amazing publish!
I really liked your blog.Thanks Again. Want more.
is happening to them as well? This might
Thank you ever so for you blog article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
This blog was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something that helped me. Thanks a lot!
Im grateful for the blog.Really looking forward to read more.
Major thanks for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
In it something is. Thanks for the help in this question, the easier, the better
Its hard to find good help I am forever proclaiming that its difficult to procure good help, but here is
wow, awesome blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
“hi, this is the first time i visit here, your blog is very interesting. i really like it.”
information. I am bookmarking and will be tweeting this
When some one searches for his vital thing, so he/she needs to be available that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.
pretty beneficial stuff, overall I feel this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
Thanks again for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Thanks so much for the article post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article post.Really thank you! Really Great.
overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that,
Im obliged for the blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
I truly appreciate this post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Very good blog post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Really enjoyed this blog.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Thank you for your blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
I think other website proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
It as nearly impossible to find well-informed people for this subject, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Wow! This can be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Much thanks again.
There is certainly a lot to find out about this topic. I like all of the points you made.
Thank you for sharing this great article. Very inspiring! (as always, btw)
very good publish, i actually love this web site, carry on it
Very neat post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
There as certainly a great deal to learn about this issue. I love all the points you have made.
Very good post. I absolutely love this website. Keep writing!
It is really a nice and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Very neat blog.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Very good article. I am facing a few of these issues as well..
This awesome blog is really interesting as well as informative. I have picked up many interesting stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return again soon. Thanks!
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!
Muchos Gracias for your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog.Really thank you! Will read on
It is really a great and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you just shared this helpful tidbit with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
It as not that I want to replicate your web site, but I really like the layout. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it tailor made?
Thank you for your blog.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
seeking extra of your magnificent post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks
It as best to take part in a contest for among the best blogs on the web. I will advocate this site!
Enjoyed every bit of your blog. Really Cool.
You could definitely see your expertise in the paintings you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.
I really liked your article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Very good article. I am facing many of these issues as well..
Major thankies for the article. Really Great.
It’аs actually a nice and useful piece of info. I’аm glad that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
You have noted very interesting details! ps decent site.
Thank you ever so for you article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Muchos Gracias for your blog.Really thank you! Much obliged.
I really like and appreciate your blog.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this web site.
I really liked your blog article.Really looking forward to read more.
Utterly written subject matter, Really enjoyed reading.
Im thankful for the article.Really thank you! Will read on…
Thanks again for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.Really looking forward to read more.
I am so grateful for your blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
Very good blog. Will read on…
wants to find out about this topic. You realize a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really will need toHaHa).
some truly excellent content on this site, thanks for contribution.
There as definately a lot to learn about this issue. I like all the points you made.
Thank you for your article.Much thanks again. Awesome.
I cannot thank you enough for the post.Much thanks again. Want more.
It?s actually a cool and useful piece of information. I?m satisfied that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Nice blog here! Also your website loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
This blog is obviously entertaining and besides informative. I have chosen a bunch of interesting stuff out of it. I ad love to visit it again and again. Thanks!
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post.Much thanks again. Cool.
I really liked your blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
the plan of a user in his/her mind that how a user
This website online is mostly a stroll-via for all of the info you wished about this and didn at know who to ask. Glimpse right here, and also you all undoubtedly uncover it.
You have mentioned very interesting points ! ps decent web site.
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!
It as really a cool and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!
Im grateful for the article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
long time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out
I will immediately snatch your rss feed as I can not to find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please allow me recognize in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Thanks for the article. Really Great.
There is definately a lot to find out about this issue. I like all the points you have made.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, let alone the content!
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
IE still is the market leader and a huge element of folks
Lovely blog! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am taking your feeds also
Keep up the superb piece of work, I read few posts on this website and I conceive that your website is very interesting and holds lots of excellent information.
I loved your blog post.Much thanks again. Great.
That is a good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere. Simple but very precise information Thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!
Spot on with this write-up, I really suppose this web site wants way more consideration. I?ll most likely be once more to learn way more, thanks for that info.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.
you are really a good webmaster. The site loading speed is incredible. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you ave done a wonderful job on this topic!
This is a topic that is close to my heart Many thanks! Where are your contact details though?
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the issue and found most guys will go along with with your site.
Network Marketing is not surprisingly very popular because it can earn you numerous revenue within a really brief time period..
Major thankies for the post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
It as not that I want to copy your web site, but I really like the design and style. Could you let me know which design are you using? Or was it tailor made?
There as certainly a lot to know about this topic. I really like all the points you ave made.
I loved your blog. Fantastic.
Major thanks for the post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Just discovered this blog through Yahoo, what a way to brighten up my day!
You made some really good points there. I checked on the net to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
Normally I don at read post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice article.
Very informative blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Many thanks! Exactly where are your contact details though?
I really liked your post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Wow, great blog article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
The electronic cigarette makes use of a battery and a small heating aspect the vaporize the e-liquid. This vapor can then be inhaled and exhaled
Im grateful for the blog.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
I really like and appreciate your blog post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Really enjoyed this blog article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
the blog loads super quick for me on Internet explorer.
Thank you ever so for you blog post.Thanks Again. Great.
You made some clear points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most people will consent with your blog.
Im obliged for the article.Really thank you! Will read on…
I really like and appreciate your post.Thanks Again. Cool.
A big thank you for your blog post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Thank you for your blog. Really Cool.
Thanks again for the blog article.Thanks Again. Want more.
You have remarked very interesting details ! ps nice internet site. аАааАТаЂТTis a sharp medicine, but it will cure all that ails you. аАааАТбТТ last words before his beheadding by Sir Walter Raleigh.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article.Really thank you! Want more.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article. Great.
Really informative blog.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
You have noted very interesting points! ps decent internet site.
I suggest you to visit a site on which there are many articles on a theme interesting you.
This unique blog is really entertaining and diverting. I have chosen many interesting advices out of this blog. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks a bunch!
wow, awesome article post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
That as some inspirational stuff. Never knew that opinions might be this varied. Thanks for all the enthusiasm to supply such helpful information here.
Im obliged for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Thanks so much for the post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Major thankies for the article post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Appreciate you sharing, great blog.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Major thankies for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
This blog is no doubt cool as well as factual. I have discovered helluva handy tips out of it. I ad love to visit it over and over again. Thanks a lot!
It’аs actually a nice and useful piece of info. I’аm happy that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Pretty great post. I just stumbled upon your weblog
Major thankies for the blog post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Stunning quest there. What happened after? Good luck!
Pierre signe astrologique horoscope septembre balance Here is my homepage; voyance en ligne gratuite
Your means of explaining all in this paragraph is genuinely fastidious,all can easily be real sentient of it, Gratitude a lot.
Really enjoyed this blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
I value the post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
It as not that I want to replicate your web site, but I really like the pattern. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it especially designed?
It as nearly impossible to find knowledgeable people in this particular topic, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
These are in fact wonderful ideas in regarding blogging.
Thanks for helping out, excellent info. The surest way to be deceived is to think oneself cleverer than the others. by La Rochefoucauld.
Wow, great blog.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
We stumbled over here coming from a different web address and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking into your web page yet again.
Wow, great post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also seek
Thanks again for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Say, you got a nice blog post.Thanks Again. Great.
It as hard to come by experienced people for this topic, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
A round of applause for your post.Really thank you! Really Great.
you have a great weblog right here! would you prefer to make some invite posts on my blog?
Many thanks for sharing this excellent post. Very inspiring! (as always, btw)
I think this is a real great article.Really looking forward to read more.
you can also give your baby some antibacterial baby socks to ensure that your baby is always clean`
Your method of telling everything in this post is actually fastidious, every one be able to effortlessly know it, Thanks a lot.|
publish was once good. I do not understand who you might be however
Your style is so unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this web site.
A big thank you for your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Normally I don at learn article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, quite nice article.
Wow! Thank you! I permanently wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I implement a fragment of your post to my website?
Thank you for your blog post. Much obliged.
Thank you ever so for you blog post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
It is a pity, that now I can not express I hurry up on job. I will be released I will necessarily express the opinion on this question.
Usually I do not learn post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, very great article.
is the greatest. my homepage Uggs Cyber Monday Deals
Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.
Great post. Will read on…
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
Thanks a lot for the blog.Really thank you! Really Great.
Would love to perpetually get updated outstanding web site!.
Really informative blog article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Muchos Gracias for your article post.Thanks Again. Cool.
I truly appreciate this blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
We absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be exactly I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content for you? I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write with regards to here. Again, awesome web site!|