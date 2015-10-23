Â¿QuÃ© significa el nuevo y raro emoji de Apple?

Tranquilos, no se trata de ninguna conspiraciÃ³n.
Si ya actualizaste tu iPhone con la nueva versiÃ³n de iOS 9.1, entonces habrÃ¡s notado queÂ ahora tienes todo un bonche de nuevos emojis, que van desde tacos hasta robots. Sin embargo, la actualizaciÃ³n tambiÃ©n incluye el misterioso icono de un ojo dentro de un globo de diÃ¡logo, cuyo significado se habÃa venido especulando desde hace tiempo. Bueno, pues ahora finalmente sabemos de quÃ© se trata.
El emoji forma parte de una campaÃ±a llamada I Am Witness (Yo soy testigo), la cual fue lanzada por la la organizaciÃ³n sin Ã¡nimo de lucro Ad Council. La idea es que esto sirva para crear consciencia sobre el bullying en las redes sociales y en las aplicaciones de mensajerÃa, como WhatsApp y Facebook Messenger. AsÃ, cuando alguien nota un comentario o mensaje de abuso, puede enviar este emoji para hacerle saber a los demÃ¡s que no estÃ¡ de acuerdo con lo que estÃ¡ pasando.
AquÃ les dejamos un video en el que pueden conocer mÃ¡s acerca de esta campaÃ±a:
