Â¿QuÃ© significa el nuevo y raro emoji de Apple?

Tranquilos, no se trata de ninguna conspiraciÃ³n.

Si ya actualizaste tu iPhone con la nueva versiÃ³n de iOS 9.1, entonces habrÃ¡s notado queÂ ahora tienes todo un bonche de nuevos emojis, que van desde tacos hasta robots. Sin embargo, la actualizaciÃ³n tambiÃ©n incluye el misterioso icono de un ojo dentro de un globo de diÃ¡logo, cuyo significado se habÃ­a venido especulando desde hace tiempo. Bueno, pues ahora finalmente sabemos de quÃ© se trata.

El emoji forma parte de una campaÃ±a llamada I Am Witness (Yo soy testigo), la cual fue lanzada por la la organizaciÃ³n sin Ã¡nimo de lucro Ad Council. La idea es que esto sirva para crear consciencia sobre el bullying en las redes sociales y en las aplicaciones de mensajerÃ­a, como WhatsApp y Facebook Messenger. AsÃ­, cuando alguien nota un comentario o mensaje de abuso, puede enviar este emoji para hacerle saber a los demÃ¡s que no estÃ¡ de acuerdo con lo que estÃ¡ pasando.

AquÃ­ les dejamos un video en el que pueden conocer mÃ¡s acerca de esta campaÃ±a:

