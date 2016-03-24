¿Qué se celebra el Jueves Santo?

¿Qué se celebra el Jueves Santo?

El Jueves Santo es la fiesta cristiana que abre el Triduo Pascual. El Triduo Pascual es el periodo durante el cual la liturgia católica conmemora la pasión, muerte y resurrección de Jesucristo, y constituye el momento central de la Semana Santa y del año litúrgico.

En el Jueves Santo los cristianos celebran: la institución de la Eucaristía en la Última Cena, el lavatorio de los pies y la oración en el huerto de Getsemaní.

La última cena y la institución de la eucaristía

Según narran los Evangelios, en la Última Cena Jesús se reunió con los doce apóstoles para despedirse de ellos antes de su muerte, que él ya preveía. Además, durante esta cena les anunció que uno de ellos le traicionaría, dando a entender que era Judas Iscariote.

Sin embargo, el momento más trascendental de la Última Cena es el que la Iglesia considera como la institución de la Eucaristía, uno de los siete sacramentos para los católicos.

Esta se produce cuando Jesús toma el pan, lo parte y lo reparte entre los comensales diciendo: “Tomad y comed todos de él, porque este es mi cuerpo, que será entregado por vosotros”. A continuación toma un cáliz lleno de vino y dice: “Tomad y bebed todos de él, porque este es el cáliz de mi sangre, sangre de la alianza nueva y eterna, que será derramada por vosotros y por todos los hombres para el perdón de los pecados”.

Y concluyó: “Haced esto en conmemoración mía”. Esta última frase es interpretada por la Iglesia como la institución del Orden Sacerdotal, otro de los siete sacramentos.

Estas fórmulas que pronunció Jesucristo son las que se repiten en cada Eucaristía en el momento de la consagración del pan y del vino. En cada misa por tanto se renueva el sacrificio del Calvario.

El lavatorio de los pies

El lavatorio de los pies tiene lugar durante la Última Cena. El episodio aparece narrado en elevangelio de San Juan (capítulo 13, versículos 1 al 15). En un momento de la Última Cena, Jesús se levantó de la mesa, se quitó los vestidos, se ciñó una toalla y echó agua en un lebrillo. Entonces se puso a lavar los pies de sus apóstoles.

El único de los doce que le cuestionó esta acción fue Pedro, quien le llegó a espetar: “No me lavarás los pies jamás”, pues entendía esto como una humillación de su Señor hacia él, su discípulo. Jesús le respondió: “Si no te lavo no tienes parte conmigo”. A lo que Pedro replicó: “Señor, no sólo los pies, sino hasta las manos y la cabeza”.

Jesús realizó esta acción como ejemplo de servicio y de humildad, ordenando que los lavados hicieran lo mismo que él había hecho con ellos.

La oración en el huerto de Getsemaní

Terminada la Última Cena tuvo lugar otra de las escenas de este Jueves Santo recordadas por los cristianos. Jesús salió al huerto de Getsemaní para orar, pidiendo a sus apóstoles que le acompañaran en la oración. Sin embargo, todos cayeron dormidos más tarde o más temprano.

Es en esta oración agónica de Jesucristo cuando este llega a decir: “Padre, si quieres, aparta de mí ese cáliz. Pero que no se haga mi voluntad, sino la tuya”. También definió así sus sentimientos de angustia: “Siento una tristeza mortal”.

Después de la oración, se produce el prendimiento de Jesús por parte de un grupo guiado por Judas Iscariote, que le había entregado por treinta monedas de plata. Los cuatro evangelios cuentan que en este momento el apóstol Pedro corta la oreja derecha con su espada a un sirviente del Sumo Sacerdote. El Evangelio de Juan especifica que este sirviente se llama Malco. Jesús le sanó al instante la herida y ordenó a Pedro envainar la espada, pronunciando esta famosa frase: “Quien a hierro mata, a hierro muere”.

El Jueves Santo recuerda y celebra, a través de los distintos actos y oficios religiosos, todos estos hechos y otros ocurridos en el día anterior a la muerte de Jesús.

Nuevo España

 

