Publican fotos de Lamar Odom inconsciente tras sobredosis

El portal web Daily Mail publicÃ³ las imÃ¡genes tomadas por una de las prostitutas que estaba en la habitaciÃ³n del ex campeÃ³n de la NBA, Lamar Odom, quien se encuentra en mejorÃ­a y fue trasladado a Los Angeles tras despertar del coma.

Unas de las imÃ¡genes publicadas muestran a un Odom desaliÃ±ado, con una botella de agua en la mano y las piernas de una mujer a su lado. En las otras aparece desmayado por sobredosis o desplomado del sueÃ±o en la cama del lujoso prostÃ­bulo Love Ranch.

La ex estrella de Los Ãngeles Lakers habrÃ­a sido fotografiado por Monica Monroe y Ryder Cherry, las prostitutas con quienes compartiÃ³ su desmedida â€œfiesta sexualâ€ que incluyÃ³ drogas y alcohol de todo tipo. Monroe y Cherry fueron las que llamaron al 911.

Las imÃ¡genes tomaron el dÃ­a antes de que Odom fuera hallado inconsciente y tuviera que ser trasladado a un hospital de Las Vegas.

SegÃºn el propio Daily Mail, el ex esposo de KhloÃ© Kardashian estuvo cuatro dÃ­as en Love Ranch en seis sesiones sexuales por jornada, lo que hizo que la factura subiera hasta los 79.000 dÃ³lares.

El periÃ³dico inglÃ©s cuenta que lo que se ve encima de su mesa, justo al costado de la cama, son â€œuna copia â€˜Pimpâ€™, la autobiografÃ­a del propietario del burdel, Dennis Hof; un juguete sexual negro; velas; y aceite de bebÃ©â€. TambiÃ©n hay un bolso deportivo.

Al dÃ­a siguiente en que se tomaron las fotografÃ­as, Lamar Odom fue encontrado inconsciente porque se pensÃ³ que habÃ­a mezclado cocaÃ­na con viagra, pero Daily Mail Online revelÃ³ que se aplicÃ³ inyecciones intravenosas de cocaÃ­na con heroÃ­na o metadona.

Los encargados del prostÃ­bulo insisten en que no permiten el consumo de drogas y hacen que sus clientes firmen acuerdos para revisar sus habitaciones. Pero los informes mÃ©dicos revelaron que habÃ­an encontrado una marca de aguja en el brazo de Lamar y â€œtodas las drogas imaginablesâ€ en su cuerpo.

