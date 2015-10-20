Publican fotos de Lamar Odom inconsciente tras sobredosis

El portal web Daily Mail publicÃ³ las imÃ¡genes tomadas por una de las prostitutas que estaba en la habitaciÃ³n del ex campeÃ³n de la NBA, Lamar Odom, quien se encuentra en mejorÃa y fue trasladado a Los Angeles tras despertar del coma.
Unas de las imÃ¡genes publicadas muestran a un Odom desaliÃ±ado, con una botella de agua en la mano y las piernas de una mujer a su lado. En las otras aparece desmayado por sobredosis o desplomado del sueÃ±o en la cama del lujoso prostÃbulo Love Ranch.
La ex estrella de Los Ãngeles Lakers habrÃa sido fotografiado por Monica Monroe y Ryder Cherry, las prostitutas con quienes compartiÃ³ su desmedida â€œfiesta sexualâ€ que incluyÃ³ drogas y alcohol de todo tipo. Monroe y Cherry fueron las que llamaron al 911.
Las imÃ¡genes tomaron el dÃa antes de que Odom fuera hallado inconsciente y tuviera que ser trasladado a un hospital de Las Vegas.
SegÃºn el propio Daily Mail, el ex esposo de KhloÃ© Kardashian estuvo cuatro dÃas en Love Ranch en seis sesiones sexuales por jornada, lo que hizo que la factura subiera hasta los 79.000 dÃ³lares.
El periÃ³dico inglÃ©s cuenta que lo que se ve encima de su mesa, justo al costado de la cama, son â€œuna copia â€˜Pimpâ€™, la autobiografÃa del propietario del burdel, Dennis Hof; un juguete sexual negro; velas; y aceite de bebÃ©â€. TambiÃ©n hay un bolso deportivo.
Al dÃa siguiente en que se tomaron las fotografÃas, Lamar Odom fue encontrado inconsciente porque se pensÃ³ que habÃa mezclado cocaÃna con viagra, pero Daily Mail Online revelÃ³ que se aplicÃ³ inyecciones intravenosas de cocaÃna con heroÃna o metadona.
Los encargados del prostÃbulo insisten en que no permiten el consumo de drogas y hacen que sus clientes firmen acuerdos para revisar sus habitaciones. Pero los informes mÃ©dicos revelaron que habÃan encontrado una marca de aguja en el brazo de Lamar y â€œtodas las drogas imaginablesâ€ en su cuerpo.
Infobae / Daily Mail / MG
